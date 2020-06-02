12805 Watterson Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN READY!!! We would love to have you! Large 2 bedroom, 1176 square foot, gas-heated, and PET-FRIENDLY home (see restrictions) that includes the piece of mind of an activated ADT security system! Newer carpet throughout this 2 bedroom home compliments ceiling fans in bedrooms. Kick back and relax on the beautiful front porch. Updated kitchen cabinets and counters complete a kitchen that includes fridge and stove. Add in the newer doors, some newer windows, central air, and glass block windows to make this one of the best properties in the area at this price! It gets better...you can avoid the frustration of sewage, water, and trash deposits. We will pay for water, sewer and garbage. That leaves you with gas & electric. No section 8 or voucher programs. No prior evictions. There is a $35.99 application fee per adult applicant for background check.