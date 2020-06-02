All apartments in Cleveland
12805 Watterson Ave
Last updated May 21 2020 at 12:54 AM

12805 Watterson Ave

12805 Watterson Avenue · (440) 415-3017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12805 Watterson Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44105
Corlett

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1176 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN READY!!! We would love to have you! Large 2 bedroom, 1176 square foot, gas-heated, and PET-FRIENDLY home (see restrictions) that includes the piece of mind of an activated ADT security system! Newer carpet throughout this 2 bedroom home compliments ceiling fans in bedrooms. Kick back and relax on the beautiful front porch. Updated kitchen cabinets and counters complete a kitchen that includes fridge and stove. Add in the newer doors, some newer windows, central air, and glass block windows to make this one of the best properties in the area at this price! It gets better...you can avoid the frustration of sewage, water, and trash deposits. We will pay for water, sewer and garbage. That leaves you with gas & electric. No section 8 or voucher programs. No prior evictions. There is a $35.99 application fee per adult applicant for background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12805 Watterson Ave have any available units?
12805 Watterson Ave has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12805 Watterson Ave have?
Some of 12805 Watterson Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12805 Watterson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12805 Watterson Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12805 Watterson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 12805 Watterson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 12805 Watterson Ave offer parking?
No, 12805 Watterson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 12805 Watterson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12805 Watterson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12805 Watterson Ave have a pool?
No, 12805 Watterson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12805 Watterson Ave have accessible units?
No, 12805 Watterson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12805 Watterson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 12805 Watterson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12805 Watterson Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12805 Watterson Ave has units with air conditioning.
