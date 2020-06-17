All apartments in Cincinnati
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:20 PM

1730 Marquette Avenue

1730 Marquette Avenue · (513) 874-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1730 Marquette Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45230
Mount Washington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful condo, upstairs unit in 2 family home has hardwood flooring, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, large rooms, equipped kitchen. central air, enclosed back porch. Off street parking, washer-dryer hookup in basement. One year minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 Marquette Avenue have any available units?
1730 Marquette Avenue has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 1730 Marquette Avenue have?
Some of 1730 Marquette Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 Marquette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1730 Marquette Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 Marquette Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1730 Marquette Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cincinnati.
Does 1730 Marquette Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1730 Marquette Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1730 Marquette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1730 Marquette Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 Marquette Avenue have a pool?
No, 1730 Marquette Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1730 Marquette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1730 Marquette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 Marquette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1730 Marquette Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1730 Marquette Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

