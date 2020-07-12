/
/
/
oakley
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:44 PM
135 Apartments for rent in Oakley, Cincinnati, OH
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Heritage at Oakley Square
4382 Marburg Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,285
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in an urban living area. Apartments feature high ceilings, extra storage, and faux wood flooring. On-site club area, pool with a tanning ledge, and fire pit. Dog park on-site.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
6 Units Available
Romaine Court
4210 Romaine Ct., Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$880
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
751 sqft
Cozy homes in the happening Oakley neighborhood. Enjoy large kitchens and new carpeting. Heat paid. Community includes picnic and grill areas. Easy access to I-71. Close to the Oakley Playground and shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Brookstone Village Apartments
3515 Brookstone Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,125
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
980 sqft
Located in the heart of the city near parks and golf. On-site amenities include a playground, pool, and ample green space. Spacious interiors with newer appliances and ample storage.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
The Boulevard at Oakley Station
3225 Oakley Station Blvd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,200
682 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1271 sqft
Cosmopolitan apartments near I-71 in very walkable area. Open floor plans with hardwood floors. Stainless steel apartments and air conditioning. Community has private yoga studio and bocce court.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated May 21 at 12:14am
Contact for Availability
The Drexel at Oakley
3827 Paxton Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,349
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
Contemporary living in the heart of Hyde Park, just minutes from all of Downtown Cincinnati. Gated community with a playground, fitness center, and a spa for residents.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4960 Ridge Avenue
4960 Ridge Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
MOVE IN SPECIAL: Get 1/2 off your first 2 months rent with a 14 month lease. Totally remodeled, spacious 2 Bedroom. New kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space. New flooring throughout, bathroom and all fixtures.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
3884 Isabella Avenue
3884 Isabella Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
Huge 3 bed 2 bath home in the heart of Oakley! enjoy being right in Oakley and walking to anything Hyde Park and Oakley! This home has spacious bedrooms and the layout is super functional. The home is available to rent for August 5th, 2020.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5025 Barrows Avenue
5025 Barrow Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Preleaseing totally remodeled from top to bottom, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom in coveted Oakley. Open floor plan, quartz counters, island, dishwasher, washer and dryer in unit, ceiling fans, and central ac. Units scheduled to be finished mid July.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
3807 Ferdinand Place - 12
3807 Ferdinand Place, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
790 sqft
Amazing RENOVATED 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the heart of Hyde Park & Oakley! Private parking and laundry in the building.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
3714 Drakewood Drive - 4
3714 Drakewood Drive, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
Large one bedroom, one bath, second floor apartment. Hardwood floors and ceiling fans throughout. Lots of closet space. On site laundry and storage lockers available for tenant use in the basement.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
2705 Willard Avenue - 2
2705 Willard Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$945
700 sqft
Stunning one-bedroom apartment in the heart of Rookwood! These units are totally renovated with new appliances, flooring, paint, countertops, cabinets, and much more! Enjoy walking to Hyde Park, Oakley, and Rookwood Commons.
1 of 20
Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
1 Unit Available
3601 Madison Rd
3601 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1328 sqft
Oakley Home - Property Id: 97940 House for rent in heart of Oakley, 3 mins walk to Mad tree. Across Crossroads Church Big Yard Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/97940p Property Id 97940 (RLNE5119229)
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
2816 Madison Road
2816 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
1559 sqft
Take a 3D Video Tour from anywhere in the world: http://bit.
Results within 1 mile of Oakley
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Colonial Ridge
2928 Colonial Ridge Ct, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$735
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments in secluded neighborhood. In-unit laundry and extra storage. Large personal patios. Community has guest parking and 24-hour maintenance. Pet-friendly. Near Pleasant Ridge Park.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
The LynCryer Apartments
2905 Linwood Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
950 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath with Den - Recently Renovated with all new stainless steel appliances. This one bedroom apartment not only features a den, but a large walk-in closet in the bedroom.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
6 Units Available
Centennial Station
4209 Erie Ave, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,380
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1026 sqft
Large pet-friendly apartments sandwiched between Hyde Park and Oakley in Cincinnati's Red Bank Corridor, close to major employers and cultural attractions. Rooms are fiber-optic internet ready. Basketball court, golf swing studio and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Ravenswood
3417 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
804 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
The historic Ravenswood property is located in East Hyde Park, just minutes from Hyde Park Square and Rookwood Pavilion, and in one of Cincinnati's most desirable residential neighborhoods.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Tarpis Woods
3642 Tarpis Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
750 sqft
Tarpis Woods is located in East Hyde Park on a quiet cul-de-sac. You'll be able to walk to East Hyde Park business district from this property.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 8 at 10:08am
1 Unit Available
2560 Madison Apartments
2560 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$700
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2560 MADISON RD APT 4 Available 09/07/20 Charming Studio Apartment - 2560 Madison has old world charm located in the heart of Hyde Park. Beautiful gas fireplaces and french doors lead to an elegant sun room, where you can enjoy a quiet moment.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Hilltop
5601 Viewpointe Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1102 sqft
Conveniently situated for the local University of Cincinnati and Kennedy Heights Park, this apartment complex promises 24-hr maintenance, off-street parking and swimming pool. Rooms include wheelchair access, extra storage and eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
15 Units Available
Red Bank Reserve
4300 Strathmore Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$720
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
740 sqft
Spacious apartments with blend of hardwood floors and carpet. Easy access to I-71. Eat-in kitchen and air conditioning. Walk-in closets. Community pool and playground available to all tenants. Pet-friendly complex.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated January 14 at 12:09pm
4 Units Available
Hyde Park Terrace
2645 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$750
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
895 sqft
Hyde Park Terrace is a multi-use building in the heart of Hyde Park Square. The building house well-known Cock & Bull, Khakis and Peek of Chic.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5659 Bramble Avenue,
5659 Bramble Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1266 sqft
5659 Bramble Ave 3BR/1BA (Madisonville) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Madisonville, Ohio.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2805 Linwood
2805 Linwood Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1392 sqft
2805 Linwood Available 09/05/20 RENOVATED 3BR IN HYDE PARK - AVAILABLE September 5, 2020 or possibly sooner! Spacious single family home in Hyde Park just blocks to Hyde Park Square.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OH
Oxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OHNorwood, OHDayton, KYKenwood, OHFort Thomas, KYBellevue, KYDry Run, OH