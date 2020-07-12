/
/
/
mount washington
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
211 Apartments for rent in Mount Washington, Cincinnati, OH
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Deer Hill
2551 Spindlehill Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$830
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
950 sqft
Energy-efficient windows and extra storage in air-conditioned units wired for cable and high-speed internet. Round-the-clock gym and emergency maintenance. Across the street from Stanbery Park and Stern Preserve.
Last updated January 14 at 12:13pm
7 Units Available
Riverstone Court
5623 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$670
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
877 sqft
5631 Beechmont Apt. 2 Available 08/14/20 Spacious 2BR - This Spacious 2 BR has original hardwood floors and upgrades throughout. Open floor plan with natural light streaming through every window! (RLNE2018895)
Last updated January 14 at 12:12pm
7 Units Available
Riverstone Court
5615 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$670
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
870 sqft
Riverstone Court has a great East side location and has been completely transformed.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6034 Stanhill Ct
6034 Stanhill Court, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Single family house in Mt Washington - Property Id: 317483 2 Bed, 1 bath single family house.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5308 Reserve Circle
5308 Reserve Circle, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1376 sqft
Reserve at Skytop Condo - Property Id: 1097 Newer construction two bedroom two and one half bath townhome in prestigious Reserve Circle.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
6063 Tridale Court
6063 Tridale Court, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1524 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
5466 Beechmont Ave. - C02
5466 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$760
750 sqft
Large one bedroom apartment in Mt. Washington at the foot of the Beechmont levy. Easy access to downtown and many of the amenities in the area. COMPLETELY RENOVATED APARTMENT. New Kitchen, open concept with new cabinets and countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1499 Beacon Street
1499 Beacon Street, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Basically everything is updated. New kitchen, new baths, freshly refinished floors, updated electrical, plumbing and HVAC.Great 3 seasons porch off the rear of kitchen doubles your living space for much of the year.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1730 Marquette Avenue
1730 Marquette Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Beautiful condo, upstairs unit in 2 family home has hardwood flooring, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, large rooms, equipped kitchen. central air, enclosed back porch. Off street parking, washer-dryer hookup in basement. One year minimum.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
5468 Beechmont Ave. - D02
5468 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
975 sqft
Completely Renovated, Large 2 Bed Apartment in Mt. Washington. Excellent Location. Less than a 1/2 mile from Lunken Playfield. Close to many amenities. Near Mt. Lookout, Oakley, Hyde Park. 15 minutes from Downtown and on a bus line.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Woods of Turpin Apartments
6375 Clough Pike, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$715
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Historic Anderson Township. Retro-styled apartments in a quiet area. On 40 acres of property. Pet-friendly. Minutes from I-275. Apartments feature updated kitchens, laundry hook-ups, and carpeting. On-site pool and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
1011 Baytree Court
1011 Baytree Court, Salem Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1548 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
7328 Blue Boar Drive
7328 Blue Boar Drive, Hamilton County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,090
1911 sqft
Take a 3D Video Tour from anywhere in the world: http://bit.
Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
6578 Wyndwatch Dr
6578 Wyndwatch Drive, Hamilton County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
4770 sqft
Everything you’ve been searching for and more, this stunning single family rental opportunity was designed with beauty and versatility in mind.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
1014 Artwood Drive
1014 Artwood Drive, Fruit Hill, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1302 sqft
Take a 3D Video Tour from anywhere in the world: http://bit.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Fox Chase North Apts
4100 Fox Run Trl, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Just off I-275 near Eastgate Mall and Jungle Jim's International Market. This community offers a fitness center, two tennis courts, a dog park, and a resort-style pool. Apartments feature oak cabinetry, name-brand appliances, and fireplaces.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Heritage Hill Estates
8288 Wooster Pike, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$903
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$946
915 sqft
Located near US 50, public parks and the Little Miami River. Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with granite countertops, patio/balconies, breakfast nooks and extra storage. Amenities include a pool, playground and picnic area.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Village of Coldstream
998 Meadowland Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,612
1252 sqft
A short drive from I-275 and Veterans Park. Apartments feature a deck or private patio, carpet, carriage lights and lots of closet space. Community includes a courtyard, a pool and a sand volleyball court.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
The LynCryer Apartments
2905 Linwood Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
950 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath with Den - Recently Renovated with all new stainless steel appliances. This one bedroom apartment not only features a den, but a large walk-in closet in the bedroom.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
17 Units Available
Gettysburg Square
35 Gettysburg Square Rd, Fort Thomas, KY
1 Bedroom
$935
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
955 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Cincinnati, this premier apartment community offers luxury amenities and stylish interiors. Enjoy a lap pool along, swimming pool, tennis court, and more along with fully equipped kitchens and modern design.
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
6 Units Available
Centennial Station
4209 Erie Ave, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,380
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1026 sqft
Large pet-friendly apartments sandwiched between Hyde Park and Oakley in Cincinnati's Red Bank Corridor, close to major employers and cultural attractions. Rooms are fiber-optic internet ready. Basketball court, golf swing studio and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Ravenswood
3417 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
804 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
The historic Ravenswood property is located in East Hyde Park, just minutes from Hyde Park Square and Rookwood Pavilion, and in one of Cincinnati's most desirable residential neighborhoods.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Tarpis Woods
3642 Tarpis Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
750 sqft
Tarpis Woods is located in East Hyde Park on a quiet cul-de-sac. You'll be able to walk to East Hyde Park business district from this property.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Ivy Hills Place
7401 Pondview Place, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,299
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1293 sqft
Private Deck to Enjoy the View - Open spacious front to rear floor plan featuring new carpet and plank flooring. This home includes large closets, washer and dryer and detached garage.
