Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments clubhouse courtyard game room internet access online portal package receiving pool table

When thinking about downtown you probably think of hustle and bustle, loud cars, and lots of people. What you probably don’t think about is a serene walkway with trees, greenery, and quiet benches all around. But that’s exactly what you get with the Greenwich on The Park. Located right off of Piatt Park, The Greenwich is unlike any other downtown experience available. Enjoy the view from your French balcony in a studio-, one-, or two-bedroom apartment home. Head over to the updated fitness center or take advantage of the Towne Total Package and go to The Lofts at Shillito Place for a game of basketball or a round of pool. Then stop by the Gramercy for a dip in one of the only rooftop pools in the city. Greenwich on the Park also includes trash and recycle for utilities. At The Greenwich and with DownTowne Living, you can have it all.