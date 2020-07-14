All apartments in Cincinnati
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Greenwich on the Park

120 Garfield Pl · (513) 306-4418
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

120 Garfield Pl, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Central Business District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 110 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,153

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. Sep 29

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1091 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1204 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,603

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1311 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greenwich on the Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
clubhouse
courtyard
game room
internet access
online portal
package receiving
pool table
When thinking about downtown you probably think of hustle and bustle, loud cars, and lots of people. What you probably don’t think about is a serene walkway with trees, greenery, and quiet benches all around. But that’s exactly what you get with the Greenwich on The Park. Located right off of Piatt Park, The Greenwich is unlike any other downtown experience available. Enjoy the view from your French balcony in a studio-, one-, or two-bedroom apartment home. Head over to the updated fitness center or take advantage of the Towne Total Package and go to The Lofts at Shillito Place for a game of basketball or a round of pool. Then stop by the Gramercy for a dip in one of the only rooftop pools in the city. Greenwich on the Park also includes trash and recycle for utilities. At The Greenwich and with DownTowne Living, you can have it all.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 (refundable)
fee: $150 (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $35/month per pet.
restrictions: Weight limit: 50 lbs. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $15/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Greenwich on the Park have any available units?
Greenwich on the Park has 5 units available starting at $1,153 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does Greenwich on the Park have?
Some of Greenwich on the Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greenwich on the Park currently offering any rent specials?
Greenwich on the Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greenwich on the Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Greenwich on the Park is pet friendly.
Does Greenwich on the Park offer parking?
Yes, Greenwich on the Park offers parking.
Does Greenwich on the Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Greenwich on the Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Greenwich on the Park have a pool?
Yes, Greenwich on the Park has a pool.
Does Greenwich on the Park have accessible units?
No, Greenwich on the Park does not have accessible units.
Does Greenwich on the Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Greenwich on the Park has units with dishwashers.
