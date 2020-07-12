/
madisonville
113 Apartments for rent in Madisonville, Cincinnati, OH
6 Units Available
Centennial Station
4209 Erie Ave, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,380
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1026 sqft
Large pet-friendly apartments sandwiched between Hyde Park and Oakley in Cincinnati's Red Bank Corridor, close to major employers and cultural attractions. Rooms are fiber-optic internet ready. Basketball court, golf swing studio and 24-hour fitness center.
$
15 Units Available
Red Bank Reserve
4300 Strathmore Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$720
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
740 sqft
Spacious apartments with blend of hardwood floors and carpet. Easy access to I-71. Eat-in kitchen and air conditioning. Walk-in closets. Community pool and playground available to all tenants. Pet-friendly complex.
1 Unit Available
5659 Bramble Avenue,
5659 Bramble Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1266 sqft
5659 Bramble Ave 3BR/1BA (Madisonville) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Madisonville, Ohio.
1 Unit Available
4625 Vendome Place
4625 Vendome Place, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
This apartment offers a kitchen with new cabinets and countertops as well as real hardwood floors.
1 Unit Available
6930 Palmetto Street
6930 Palmetto Street, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
Wow Terrific house! Close to it all! New Must see Kitchen! Counter bar/ample counter space/pantry, stainless appliances. Open floor plan w/ spacious rooms. Refinished Hardwood Floors.
1 Unit Available
5316 Ward St
5316 Ward Street, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Traditional Farmhouse Reimagined - Property Id: 261877 This cozy 3 bed, 1 bath home is currently being offered on a two year lease. This home has all the charm and character of the traditional farmhouse with all of today's updates.
1 Unit Available
6300 Chandler
6300 Chandler Street, Cincinnati, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
4 bedroom remodeled home - Property Id: 311926 Single family home totally remodeled. Super large kitchen with all new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. 1/2 bathroom on 1st floor. 1 bedroom on first floor.
Results within 1 mile of Madisonville
10 Units Available
Cincinnati Premier Living
3163 Woodford Road, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$629
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$629
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
920 sqft
Same Great Ownership, Brand New Management! Unconventional Apartment LivingWelcome to Cincinnati Premier Living, an eclectic collection of boutique apartment buildings in Pleasant Ridge, Hyde Park, Norwood, and Mt. Lookout.
13 Units Available
Heritage at Oakley Square
4382 Marburg Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,285
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in an urban living area. Apartments feature high ceilings, extra storage, and faux wood flooring. On-site club area, pool with a tanning ledge, and fire pit. Dog park on-site.
$
6 Units Available
Romaine Court
4210 Romaine Ct., Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$880
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
751 sqft
Cozy homes in the happening Oakley neighborhood. Enjoy large kitchens and new carpeting. Heat paid. Community includes picnic and grill areas. Easy access to I-71. Close to the Oakley Playground and shops and restaurants.
2 Units Available
Hilltop
5601 Viewpointe Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1102 sqft
Conveniently situated for the local University of Cincinnati and Kennedy Heights Park, this apartment complex promises 24-hr maintenance, off-street parking and swimming pool. Rooms include wheelchair access, extra storage and eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar.
$
11 Units Available
Brookstone Village Apartments
3515 Brookstone Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,125
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
980 sqft
Located in the heart of the city near parks and golf. On-site amenities include a playground, pool, and ample green space. Spacious interiors with newer appliances and ample storage.
Contact for Availability
The Boulevard at Oakley Station
3225 Oakley Station Blvd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,200
682 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1271 sqft
Cosmopolitan apartments near I-71 in very walkable area. Open floor plans with hardwood floors. Stainless steel apartments and air conditioning. Community has private yoga studio and bocce court.
1 Unit Available
4960 Ridge Avenue
4960 Ridge Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
MOVE IN SPECIAL: Get 1/2 off your first 2 months rent with a 14 month lease. Totally remodeled, spacious 2 Bedroom. New kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space. New flooring throughout, bathroom and all fixtures.
1 Unit Available
3647-3664 Northdale Place - 3655-1
3647 Northdale Pl, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1050 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath apartment. (Possible 4 bedroom) Updated paint and flooring. Laundry Room on-site. Heat, trash and water provided. Plenty of off-street parking. Owner accepting assistance programs.
1 Unit Available
3633 Ault Park Avenue
3633 Ault Park Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
Charming totally renovated 950 sq ft apt with European flair! Great location in the heart of East Hyde Park, within walking distance of restaurants, shopping, and Ault Park. 1 month deposit, pets allowed with pet deposit. Unit on 2nd floor.
1 Unit Available
3736 Ashworth Drive
3736 Ashworth Drive, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Ready end of June. All appliances including washer and dryer. 2nd floor. Garage parking. Storage. Pool community. Excellent location. Walk to Hyde Park Country Club. Easy commute to downtown Cincinnati, shopping, dining and parks.
1 Unit Available
3659 Traskwood Circle
3659 Traskwood Circle, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1352 sqft
Spacious 3 Fl Living in Gorgeous Hyde Park Zip Code. Enjoy the Courtyard Area for Outdoor Entertaining, Attached 2 Car Garage w/ Remote and Updated Kitchen. Located Right next to Pool & Clubhouse Area.
1 Unit Available
7725 Annesdale Drive
7725 Annesdale Drive, The Village of Indian Hill, OH
6 Bedrooms
$6,800
8187 sqft
Gorgeous Indian Hill home in the heart of the Village available for lease. Custom built, full brick exterior, 10 ft ceilings, five bedrooms on 2nd floor including the master suite. Gourmet kitchen, fabulous private yard.
1 Unit Available
3601 Madison Rd
3601 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1328 sqft
Oakley Home - Property Id: 97940 House for rent in heart of Oakley, 3 mins walk to Mad tree. Across Crossroads Church Big Yard Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/97940p Property Id 97940 (RLNE5119229)
1 Unit Available
3706 Ashworth Drive
3706 Ashworth Drive, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1361 sqft
Classy condo with upgrades galore! Slate floors, granite counters, stainless appliance. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths & 2 car garage. Kitchen opens to family room with balcony. Master also has private balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Madisonville
21 Units Available
49Hundred
4900 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,465
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1296 sqft
Luxury apartments with open floor plans, 9-foot ceilings, large closets and beautiful paint selections. Community features Wi-Fi throughout, resort-style pool with cabanas, and a rooftop terrace.
6 Units Available
Colonial Ridge
2928 Colonial Ridge Ct, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$735
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments in secluded neighborhood. In-unit laundry and extra storage. Large personal patios. Community has guest parking and 24-hour maintenance. Pet-friendly. Near Pleasant Ridge Park.
6 Units Available
Heritage Hill Estates
8288 Wooster Pike, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$903
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$946
915 sqft
Located near US 50, public parks and the Little Miami River. Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with granite countertops, patio/balconies, breakfast nooks and extra storage. Amenities include a pool, playground and picnic area.
