159 Apartments for rent in Dayton, KY📍
Dayton
124 Units Available
Tapestry on the River
1065 Manhattan Blvd No. 1112, Dayton, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,240
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1409 sqft
The highly sought-after waterfront living location of Tapestry on the River awaits you! Tapestry on the River apartment homes is located on the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky's premier development Manhattan Harbour.
Dayton
5 Units Available
Schoolhouse Flats
208 8th Ave, Dayton, KY
1 Bedroom
$869
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1025 sqft
Located in a former school building within walking distance to the shops in Bellevue. Apartments feature soaring ceilings and ample living space. Select apartments boast spectacular Ohio River and Downtown Cincinnati views.
Dayton
1 Unit Available
418 3rd Ave
418 Third Avenue, Dayton, KY
1 Bedroom
$650
800 sqft
Available to view June 8, 2020! Charming 1 bedroom cottage for rent! Large, treed yard for entertaining. 1 bedroom, 1 bath.
Results within 1 mile of Dayton
Columbia-Tusculum
1 Unit Available
Delta Flats
427 Delta Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,325
767 sqft
Close to Route 52 and a short walk from the Ohio River. A community with a fitness center, a club room and a pool with terrace. Homes have a breakfast bar and a patio or balcony.
Walnut Hills
4 Units Available
Eden View Apartments
2217 Victory Parkway, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Edenview Apartments are located in Walnut Hills, one of the city's oldest hilltop neighborhoods. These newly renovated art deco apartment buildings will transport you to the neighborhoods of Miami Beach (palm trees not included).
East Walnut HIlls
13 Units Available
DeSales Flats
1546 Chapel St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,209
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1142 sqft
A short distance from I-71 and Madison Road. Homes have a breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a private terrace or balcony. Community include a serving bar, a terrace with grill and a fitness center.
East Walnut HIlls
4 Units Available
Residences at DeSales Plaza
1550 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1150 sqft
Located in East Walnut Hills, residents can expect gas fireplace, bay windows, walk-in closets and eco-friendly heating. Community benefits feature wheelchair access, elevator and secure parking. Complex houses retail outlets such as Cafe DeSales Coffee.
$
Hyde Park
15 Units Available
Grandin House
2101 Grandin Rd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,246
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1089 sqft
Large modern apartments within walking distance of the Cincinnati Country Club. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Recently renovated. Community has a yoga studio, laundry room and doorman.
Bellevue
1 Unit Available
The Washington
300 Washington Ave, Bellevue, KY
1 Bedroom
$929
555 sqft
Right by the Ohio River and a short drive from I-471. Attractive apartments have high ceilings, carpeting, a modern kitchen and tiled floors. Residents have use of a community garden and a community room.
Columbia-Tusculum
1 Unit Available
565 Delta Ave
565 Delta Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1680 sqft
Mt. Lookout 2 Bed/2 Bath Home - Please call or text (513) 393-4602 to schedule a showing or secure this incredible home instantly by applying at https://niproperties.appfolio.
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
418 Torrence Court
418 Torrence Court, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
728 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom apartment with view of the Ohio River. Original hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, double closets in master, balcony, freshly painted, new appliances, and original charm! Heat and water paid. Wall AC.
Evanston
1 Unit Available
3057 Obryon St - 6
3057 O’Bryon Street, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
Beautifully renovated lower-level 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Obryonville! Newer construction apartment building featuring secured entry, intercom system, elevator, wide hallways, and new windows.
East Walnut HIlls
1 Unit Available
2334 Riverside Drive
2334 Riverside Drive, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1767 sqft
2334 Riverside Drive Available 07/01/20 GORGEOUS 3 bed 2.5 bath Condo on Riverside Road Only $2300/mo!! - This incredible 3 bed, 2.
Mount Adams
1 Unit Available
967 Parkside Place
967 Park Side Place, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Spacious 2-story unit in Highly Desirable Mt. Adams. Close to everything! 10ft ceilings, skylight, Washer & Dryer in unit. NEW: bathroom, refrigerator, stove & recessed lighting.
East Walnut HIlls
1 Unit Available
2200 Victory Parkway
2200 Victory Parkway, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Stunning views from this great unit!! Neutral dcor, hardwood floor in living room, tile floor in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and subway tile backsplash.
Walnut Hills
1 Unit Available
941 Auburnview Drive
941 Auburnview Drive, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
602 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bedroom , 1 Bath unit for rent with Balcony, Gated Community just step from Eden Park, Stainless Steel appliances, Granite counter-tops Kitchen, wood Flooring, washer/dryer in unit, water/trash paid by owner! No pets Allowed
Walnut Hills
1 Unit Available
1324 Chapel Street
1324 Chapel Street, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$825
Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath in Walnut Hills. Original hardwood floors, updated kitchen 42 cabinets, lots of closet space. Heat and water are included. No smoking or pets.
Bellevue
1 Unit Available
210 Washington Avenue
210 Washington Avenue, Bellevue, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Total remodel, all new flooring, appliances, Quartz countertops, windows, glass block in basement, washer and dryer hook up, drive way parking, new AC unit, front doors are not finished yet. Still at the refinishers.
Mount Adams
1 Unit Available
1125 Belvedere Street
1125 Belvedere Street, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
This completely renovated home (2009) in trendy Mt Adams boasts a rooftop deck (2019) and a front patio deck (2011) great for relaxing & entertaining.
Bellevue
1 Unit Available
239 Grandview Avenue
239 Grandview Avenue, Bellevue, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Kent Lofts is a unique apartment style living! Pictured here is our 2 bedroom loft with 2 full baths/2 entertaining areas/in unit washer and dryer hookups/large windows/atrium windows in the loft area/granite counters/SS appliances/tiled
East Walnut HIlls
1 Unit Available
1228 E McMillan Avenue
1228 East Mcmillan Street, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,375
The Williams is the hottest NEW luxury rental community in the HOTTEST neighborhood! The former Williams YMCA has been converted into 29 unique residences retaining much of the original charm in modern open plans.
Results within 5 miles of Dayton
$
Central Business District
89 Units Available
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,119
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Turpin Hills
4 Units Available
Woods of Turpin Apartments
6375 Clough Pike, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$705
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
925 sqft
Located in Historic Anderson Township. Retro-styled apartments in a quiet area. On 40 acres of property. Pet-friendly. Minutes from I-275. Apartments feature updated kitchens, laundry hook-ups, and carpeting. On-site pool and clubhouse.
Mount Auburn
30 Units Available
One41 Wellington
141 Wellington Place, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,289
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1000 sqft
Welcome to One41 Wellington, the next level in contemporary, urban living. Designed with you in mind, One41 combines unique residential spaces, community amenities unlike any other, and a location right in the center of it all.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Dayton, the median rent is $507 for a studio, $591 for a 1-bedroom, $777 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,085 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Dayton, check out our monthly Dayton Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Dayton area include Gateway Community and Technical College, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College, and University of Dayton. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dayton from include Cincinnati, Dayton, Middletown, Beavercreek, and Mason.
