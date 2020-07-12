/
westwood
Westwood, Cincinnati, OH
212 Apartments for rent in Westwood, Cincinnati, OH
Aspen Village
2703 Erlene Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
757 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a complex surrounded by nature, yet close to downtown Cincinnati. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance service.
Montana Valley Apartments
2678 Montana Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$840
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with fireplaces, exposed brick walls and plenty of storage space. Pool and playground in complex. These apartments are situated next to the Mt. Airy Forest. Nearby Western Hills Plaza offers convenient shopping.
Lisa Ridge
2496 Queen City Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$705
705 sqft
Experience contemporary Cincinnati living in this downtown apartment block. Sparkling swimming pool, controlled entry doors and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Units have window coverings and walk-in closets. Close to Interstate 75.
Montana Ridge Apartments
2660 Montana Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$720
750 sqft
Montana Ridge Apartments are located in Westwood and offer convenient access to the interstate, shopping, restaurants and parks.
3127 Worthington Avenue - Apt 1
3127 Worthington Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
2 bed / 1 bath in westwood $725/mo [Original Rent $825] New flooring New Appliances New Paint Coin Laundry in the basement Section 8 Allowed Newly renovated units - 4 Units are available for rent.
1 of 23
3142 Mayridge Court
3142 Mayridge Court, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
SENIOR Building, 55 Years Old & Older ONLY! Remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Full Bath Apartment On 2nd Floor (About 20 Steps To Unit Door). Brand New Carpet, Flooring, Paint, Fixtures & More. Open Floor Plan W/ Huge Living Room, Dining Area & Kitchen.
1 of 6
2930 Grasselli Ave 8
2930 Grasselli Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
Westwood Apartments - Property Id: 156185 One bedroom one bath apartment available for rent located in the Westwood area at 2930 Grasselli Ave.
1 of 8
3216 Gobel Avenue - Apt 1
3216 Gobel Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
2 bed / 1 bath in westwood $725/mo [Original Rent $825] New flooring New Appliances New Paint Coin Laundry in the basement Section 8 Allowed Newly renovated units - 4 Units are available for rent.
1 of 13
3604 ALLVIEW
3604 Allview Cir, Cincinnati, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1172 sqft
WESTWOOD - TOTALLY RENOVATED 4 BEDROOM CAPE COD WITH LOADS OF UPDATES! - Call this 4 bedroom, 2 full bath cape cod home! With a well renovated kitchen, all new flooring & fresh paint, 2nd floor bath remodel.
Dina Terrace
3801 Dina Ter, Cheviot, OH
2 Bedrooms
$739
819 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Dina Terrace in Cheviot. View photos, descriptions and more!
3912 Trevor Ave floor 1
3912 Trevor Avenue, Cheviot, OH
1 Bedroom
$775
894 sqft
Unit floor 1 Available 07/15/20 spacious 1 bedroom - Property Id: 319125 spacious 1 bedroom with eat in kitchen. there is no off street parking. there is security Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
5141 Sumter Ave 2
5141 Sumter Avenue, Covedale, OH
1 Bedroom
$705
900 sqft
Large Bed 900 sq ft ON CUL DE SAC, QUITE AREA - Property Id: 245341 2 family 1bedroom 1 bath on cul de sac 2nd floor. could be a small 2 bed room. Walk in closet, pantry, central air and updated windows.
3703 Cass Avenue,
3703 Cass Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
3703 Cass Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
3811 Cass Avenue,
3811 Cass Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1846 sqft
3811 Cass Avenue, Available 07/17/20 3811 Cass Ave 3BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
3619 Robb Avenue - 3
3619 Robb Avenue, Cheviot, OH
1 Bedroom
$620
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient and Quiet 1 Bedroom Apartment **Strictly Senior Building** **Free Heat and Water** **Only Applicants Over 55 Considered** **Non Smoking** **Vouchers not Accepted** Second floor 1 bedroom apartment located on convenient corner in Cheviot.
1940 Queen City Ave
1940 Queen City Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1024 sqft
OWNER FINANCE WITH 10% DOWN/Direct EZ Credit Check Loan - HANDYMAN SPECIAL - 1940 Queen City Ave CINCINNATI, OH 45214 Sale price is $30,000.00 you will need 10% down plus closing cost.
2359 Iroll Avenue
2359 Iroll Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
1319 sqft
This beautiful, freshly painted rental home in Westwood has 3 beds & 1 updated bath, a new garage door, new carpet, and stainless steel appliances. Don't miss this one!
1248 Rutledge Ave #2
1248 Rutledge Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful 2 Bedroom unit in a very well kept 2 family home. Large rooms, lots of space, front and back door, laundry room. Off Street Parking. Large Front Porch and back yard. No Smoking. No Pets. Owner will accept some assistance. Owner pays water.
4423 Bridgetown Road
4423 Bridgetown Road, Bridgetown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Over 2000 sq ft. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living rm, dining rm, eat in kitchen w/washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors
3609 Saint Martins Place - 4
3609 Saint Martins Place, Cheviot, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
1130 sqft
Here is a very spacious apartment with private laundry and storage lockers in the basement situated in a great neighborhood within the cheviot school district.
3020 BAILEY
3020 Bailey Avenue, Bridgetown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
986 sqft
BRIDGETOWN - Updated, open concept 3 bed ranch. - BRIDGETOWN - 3bed 1.5 ba 2 car garage. Freshly updated open concept ranch. Granite counters. finished basment. green private backyard. (RLNE5917201)
3498 Hader Avenue,
3498 Hader Avenue, Monfort Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1638 sqft
3498 Hader Avenue, Available 08/28/20 3498 Hader Ave 4BR/2.
3490 Hader Avenue,
3490 Hader Avenue, Monfort Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1638 sqft
3490 Hader Avenue, Available 08/28/20 3490 Hader Ave 4BR/2.
3496 Hader Avenue,
3496 Hader Avenue, Monfort Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1638 sqft
3496 Hader Avenue, Available 08/28/20 3496 Hader Ave 4BR/2.
