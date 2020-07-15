/
/
/
University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:15 AM
12 Apartments For Rent Near University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
121 Units Available
Blue Ash
The Approach at Summit Park
10250 Gateway Pl, Blue Ash, OH
Studio
$1,190
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1121 sqft
Coming Spring 2020 to the Blue Ash neighborhood of Cincinnati, we present to you, The Approach at Summit Park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
21 Units Available
Blue Ash
49Hundred
4900 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,465
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1296 sqft
Luxury apartments with open floor plans, 9-foot ceilings, large closets and beautiful paint selections. Community features Wi-Fi throughout, resort-style pool with cabanas, and a rooftop terrace.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
28 Units Available
Kenwood
Indian Creek
5701 Kugler Mill Rd, Kenwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,220
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1901 sqft
Near I-71 and Kenwood Towne Center mall. Variety of floor plans. Choose from multiple bathrooms, separate dining rooms, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and fireplaces. Community amenities include full-service bar, social director, gated entry.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
12 Units Available
Blue Ash
Altitude at Blue Ash
4870 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,124
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1319 sqft
A prime rental community, Altitude Blue Ash in Blue Ash, Ohio offers easy access to Interstate 71, is close to shopping and dining, within the award-winning Sycamore School District.
1 of 23
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Sharonville
10915 Fernhill Drive,
10915 Fernhill Drive, Sharonville, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1908 sqft
10915 Fernhill 4BR/1.5BA (Sharonville) - Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/1.5BA home for rent in Sharonville, Ohio.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Blue Ash
4542 Edwards Avenue
4542 Edwards Avenue, Blue Ash, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,190
1880 sqft
Take a 3D Video Tour from anywhere in the world: https://bit.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Deer Park
4266 Williams Ave
4266 Williams Avenue, Rossmoyne, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
925 sqft
Located near Plainfield Rd, close to Cross County Hwy, Kenwood Towne Center, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Features incl; fresh paint, new laminate flooring, updated kitchen & bath w/ washer/dryer for tenant use.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Blue Ash
10931 E Allenhurst Boulevard
10931 Allenhurst Boulevard East, Blue Ash, OH
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Updated trad 4+bdrm brick executive home nestled in a private wooded lot. Newer carpet,appl & more! Master boasts renovated bathroom and huge dressing rm/closet, could be nursery or 5th bdrm. Fin base w/ equipped kitchen and w/o to backyard.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Blue Ash
4330 Villa Drive - 3, Unit 3
4330 Villa Drive, Blue Ash, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
Apartment in excellent condition with brand new: windows, laminate wood flooring, carpet, painted throughout, bathrooms w/vanities. Private patio., pool/clubhouse.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Deer Park
8457 Vorhees Lane
8457 Vorhees Lane, Rossmoyne, OH
Studio
$1,395
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lots of character and charm greets you in this home with refinished hardwoods , updated bath, large fenced rear yard and glass block windows. Attached carport,screened in front porch.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Evendale
3098 Stanwin Place
3098 Stanwin Place, Evendale, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1107 sqft
Beautiful renovated single family home in friendly Evendale! Minutes from Summit Park and Blue Ash. Access to neighborhood pool and rec center, and an easy 15 minute drive downtown. Perfect for any type of renter!
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Blue Ash
4618 Miller Road
4618 Miller Road, Blue Ash, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
640 sqft
Enjoy privacy and a quiet neighborhood. One floor living. Close to restaurants and shopping, as well as Blue Ash Nature Park! $30 application fee.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OH
Oxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OHForest Park, OHBeckett Ridge, OHErlanger, KYSpringboro, OHFort Thomas, KYBurlington, KYDayton, KY