pleasant ridge
118 Apartments for rent in Pleasant Ridge, Cincinnati, OH
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Colonial Ridge
2928 Colonial Ridge Ct, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$735
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments in secluded neighborhood. In-unit laundry and extra storage. Large personal patios. Community has guest parking and 24-hour maintenance. Pet-friendly. Near Pleasant Ridge Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Cincinnati Premier Living
3163 Woodford Road, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$629
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$629
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
920 sqft
Same Great Ownership, Brand New Management! Unconventional Apartment LivingWelcome to Cincinnati Premier Living, an eclectic collection of boutique apartment buildings in Pleasant Ridge, Hyde Park, Norwood, and Mt. Lookout.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Hilltop
5601 Viewpointe Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1102 sqft
Conveniently situated for the local University of Cincinnati and Kennedy Heights Park, this apartment complex promises 24-hr maintenance, off-street parking and swimming pool. Rooms include wheelchair access, extra storage and eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
The Estates At Fernview
2587 Fernview Ct, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$939
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments in single-floor ranch homes or carriage house-style buildings. Pet-friendly units have central air conditioning and heat, private entrances, new appliances, and more. Near public transportation on Montgomery Rd.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
5729 Montgomery Road
5729 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
Los Angeles style living...right here in Cincy! New Luxury Finishes designed and built by our Los Angeles based team. W/D in unit, stainless steel appliances, Fitness Center, Quartz Ctps, Dedicated Fiber WiFi. Available for immediate occupancy.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3150 Schubert Avenue 3
3150 Schubert Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Charming, Spacious Apartment in Pleasant Ridge - Property Id: 308249 Charming, spacious, newly renovated 2BR/1BA apartment in popular Pleasant Ridge less than two blocks from all the restaurants, bars, and shops in the
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
6210 Ridge Avenue
6210 Ridge Road, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$865
2 bed, 1.5 bath units in desirable Pleasant Ridge location. Close to business district and amenities. Unit features lots of storage throughout, off street parking, & private balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
6250 Cortelyou Avenue - 1
6250 Cortelyou Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$775
400 sqft
COMING SOON!! One bedroom, one bath apartment in "Up & Coming" Pleasant Ridge! Minutes from Losantiville Country Club, dining & entertainment. Coin laundry in building.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
6300 Montgomery Road - 16
6300 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$845
750 sqft
COMING SOON! One and two-bedroom apartments right in the heart of charming Pleasant Ridge. These apartments are spacious and will be totally renovated.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
5637 Abbottsford Street
5637 Abbottsford Street, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
Open concept 1 Bedroom in Pleasant Ridge. 2nd floor unit, washer and dryer included.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
6334 Montgomery Road Unit 5
6334 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
NO SECTION 8 and NO VOUCHERS, WE do not accept felonies or evictions of any kind.
Results within 1 mile of Pleasant Ridge
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Heritage at Oakley Square
4382 Marburg Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,285
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in an urban living area. Apartments feature high ceilings, extra storage, and faux wood flooring. On-site club area, pool with a tanning ledge, and fire pit. Dog park on-site.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Brookstone Village Apartments
3515 Brookstone Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,125
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
980 sqft
Located in the heart of the city near parks and golf. On-site amenities include a playground, pool, and ample green space. Spacious interiors with newer appliances and ample storage.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Red Bank Reserve
4300 Strathmore Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$720
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
740 sqft
Spacious apartments with blend of hardwood floors and carpet. Easy access to I-71. Eat-in kitchen and air conditioning. Walk-in closets. Community pool and playground available to all tenants. Pet-friendly complex.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
The Boulevard at Oakley Station
3225 Oakley Station Blvd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,200
682 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1271 sqft
Cosmopolitan apartments near I-71 in very walkable area. Open floor plans with hardwood floors. Stainless steel apartments and air conditioning. Community has private yoga studio and bocce court.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
4960 Ridge Avenue
4960 Ridge Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
MOVE IN SPECIAL: Get 1/2 off your first 2 months rent with a 14 month lease. Totally remodeled, spacious 2 Bedroom. New kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space. New flooring throughout, bathroom and all fixtures.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
3647-3664 Northdale Place - 3655-1
3647 Northdale Pl, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1050 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath apartment. (Possible 4 bedroom) Updated paint and flooring. Laundry Room on-site. Heat, trash and water provided. Plenty of off-street parking. Owner accepting assistance programs.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
3884 Isabella Avenue
3884 Isabella Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
Huge 3 bed 2 bath home in the heart of Oakley! enjoy being right in Oakley and walking to anything Hyde Park and Oakley! This home has spacious bedrooms and the layout is super functional. The home is available to rent for August 5th, 2020.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
2216 Lawn Avenue - 09
2216 Lawn Avenue, Norwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$525
480 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2216 Lawn Avenue - 09 in Norwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
5025 Barrows Avenue
5025 Barrow Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Preleaseing totally remodeled from top to bottom, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom in coveted Oakley. Open floor plan, quartz counters, island, dishwasher, washer and dryer in unit, ceiling fans, and central ac. Units scheduled to be finished mid July.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
3807 Ferdinand Place - 12
3807 Ferdinand Place, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
790 sqft
Amazing RENOVATED 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the heart of Hyde Park & Oakley! Private parking and laundry in the building.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
6265 Rogers Park Place
6265 Rogers Park Place, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
3358 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom 2 family in Kennedy Heights with an abundance of charm and original character. Over 1500 sqft!! Original hardwood floors. Large living room, dinning room, and kitchen (dishwasher included). Master bedroom has 2 closets.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
6659 Montgomery Road
6659 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
Remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Full Bath Quad Style Apartment. Brand New Luxury Vinyl Tile Throut. New Kit Cabinets. Refrigerator & Oven/Range Stay. Updated Bathroom. New Paint. 2nd Floor Unit. Off Street Parking. Owner Pays Water, Trash & Sewage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
2539 Melrose Avenue - 2
2539 Melrose Ave, Norwood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
Great Location, Spacious and Clean! 2nd Fl unit~Hdwd thru out~large rooms~Dining room could be used as 3rd bdrm~back balcony~coin laundry in bsmt~off street parking~Right by 71 hgwy~Walk to Rookwood Commons! Great Location, Spacious and Clean! 2nd
