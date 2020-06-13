17 Cheap Apartments for rent in Cincinnati, OH

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westwood
18 Units Available
Aspen Village
2703 Erlene Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
757 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a complex surrounded by nature, yet close to downtown Cincinnati. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pleasant Ridge
9 Units Available
Cincinnati Premier Living
3163 Woodford Road, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$629
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$629
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
920 sqft
Same Great Ownership, Brand New Management! Unconventional Apartment LivingWelcome to Cincinnati Premier Living, an eclectic collection of boutique apartment buildings in Pleasant Ridge, Hyde Park, Norwood, and Mt. Lookout.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lockland
7 Units Available
Anna Marie Apartments
300 Hillside Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
641 sqft
Welcome to Anna Marie Apartments, a small three-story brick community in the Lockland neighborhood of Cincinnati. Here you'll enjoy a country-like setting but easy access to everything the city has to offer.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 8 at 11:03am
Evanston
4 Units Available
Idlewild Apartments
3623 Clarion Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
990 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Idlewild Apartments in Cincinnati. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sedamsville
1 Unit Available
310 Fairbanks Ave 3
310 Fairbanks Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$525
500 sqft
Penthouse Studio Apt - Property Id: 297627 Nice spacious penthouse Studio Apt on the top floor of a 3 family bldg. Quiet secure building Tenant pays electric only. Owner pays heat. Move in ready Fridge and stove included.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Price Hill
1 Unit Available
2812 Price ave 1 & 17
2812 Price Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
Nice 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 263050 Very nice 1 bedroom, located in the Incline District of Price Hill. Coin Op laundry, Parking lot, Gas and Hot water included. A/C Units. Tenant pays electric.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Price Hill
1 Unit Available
3050 Mickey Ave
3050 Mickey Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
Mickey Avenue Apts - Property Id: 213409 Nice 1BR for $550 and 2BR for $695 available located at 3050 Mickey Avenue in Price Hill Some equipped kitchens, mostly hardwood floors, large laundry room and two extra units that could be used for storage.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Sayler Park
1 Unit Available
170 Richardson Place - 1
170 Richardson Pl, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$585
500 sqft
Re-done and Updated! Large 1 Bedroom apartment with Dining Area, Laundry Facilities on-site. Secure building. Off-street parking. Owners pays heat, water and trash. No Pets. SD the same as 1 months rent. Owner accepting assistance programs.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Mount Auburn
1 Unit Available
131 Kinsey Ave - 1
131 Kinsey Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available August 1 for the school year. 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Remodeled 5 years ago with new windows, HVAC, kitchen and bath. Kitchen has over the range microwave. Unit has AC, hardwood floors. Coin operated laundry in the basement.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
West Price Hill
1 Unit Available
833 Seton Avenue - 3
833 Seton Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$520
400 sqft
COMING SOON!!!!! One bedroom one bath apartment in 4 family building, owner pays for wifi.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Price Hill
1 Unit Available
1231 Amanda Place
1231 Amanda Place, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1231 Amanda Place in Cincinnati. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3142 Mayridge Court
3142 Mayridge Court, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
SENIOR Building, 55 Years Old & Older ONLY! Remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Full Bath Apartment On 2nd Floor (About 20 Steps To Unit Door). Brand New Carpet, Flooring, Paint, Fixtures & More. Open Floor Plan W/ Huge Living Room, Dining Area & Kitchen.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Paddock Hills
1 Unit Available
977 Debbe Ln 1
977 Debbe Lane, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$495
Debbe Lane Apartments - Property Id: 254217 One bedroom one bath apartment available for rent in North Avondale located at 977 Debbe Lane. Hardwood floors throughout, lots of closet space, on-site coin operated laundry and off-street parking.

1 of 6

Last updated September 28 at 11:07am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
2930 Grasselli Ave 8
2930 Grasselli Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
Westwood Apartments - Property Id: 156185 One bedroom one bath apartment available for rent located in the Westwood area at 2930 Grasselli Ave.
Results within 1 mile of Cincinnati

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Norwood
1 Unit Available
2214 Lawn Avenue - 06
2214 Lawn Avenue, Norwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$525
480 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2214 Lawn Avenue - 06 in Norwood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Cheviot
1 Unit Available
3619 Robb Avenue - 3
3619 Robb Avenue, Cheviot, OH
1 Bedroom
$570
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**Strictly Senior Building** **Only Applicants Over 55 Considered** Second floor 1 bedroom apartment located on convenient corner in Cheviot. All senior occupants, easy access to Bridgetown Road.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
467 Pedretti - Sunrise Apartments - 1
467 Pedretti Avenue, Hamilton County, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
650 sqft
Wonderful Garden Apartment located in beautiful Delhi, Oak Hills School District. 1 bed, one bath property. Incredible location on a bus line. Easy access to employment centers and the airport.

June 2020 Cincinnati Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Cincinnati Rent Report. Cincinnati rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cincinnati rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Cincinnati rents increased slightly over the past month

Cincinnati rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cincinnati stand at $654 for a one-bedroom apartment and $859 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Cincinnati's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Cincinnati, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $972; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $780 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -0.7%).
    • Lorain, Springfield, and Akron have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 1.9%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Cincinnati rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Cincinnati, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Cincinnati is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cincinnati's median two-bedroom rent of $859 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% increase in Cincinnati.
    • While Cincinnati's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cincinnati than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Cincinnati.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Cincinnati
    $650
    $860
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Hamilton
    $640
    $840
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Middletown
    $680
    $900
    0
    0.3%
    Fairfield
    $840
    $1,110
    0
    0.7%
    Covington
    $620
    $810
    -0.4%
    -13.3%
    Florence
    $740
    $980
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Newport
    $620
    $820
    0.3%
    -11.2%
    Loveland
    $910
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

