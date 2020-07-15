21 Studio Apartments for rent in Cincinnati, OH

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:26 AM
18 Units Available
Central Business District
Sycamore Place
634 Sycamore St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,155
715 sqft
Located in a historic building close to Aronoff Center for the Arts. Spacious lofts and studios with unique architectural features and spectacular city views. On-site DVD library, tavern room, 24-hour fitness center and more.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
7 Units Available
Central Business District
Groton
157 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,063
663 sqft
This premiere location close to the Paul Brown Stadium features loft apartments with high ceilings and platform bedrooms. Enjoy garage parking and additional storage. Only a short distance from the Blue Wisp Jazz Club.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 06:10 AM
9 Units Available
Madisonville
Centennial Station
4209 Erie Ave, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,185
610 sqft
Large pet-friendly apartments sandwiched between Hyde Park and Oakley in Cincinnati's Red Bank Corridor, close to major employers and cultural attractions. Rooms are fiber-optic internet ready. Basketball court, golf swing studio and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
9 Units Available
Central Business District
Gramercy
155 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,015
573 sqft
Located near to Fountain Square, this luxury apartment boasts outdoor kitchen, patio/balcony, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include on-site clubhouse, garage and a choice of three fitness rooms. Cat and dog friendly.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 06:35 AM
18 Units Available
Central Business District
Seven at Broadway
345 E 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,375
637 sqft
Convenient to downtown Cincinnati's entertainment and business districts. Luxury apartments with spectacular views situated atop an eight-story car park. Community offers social events and complimentary coffee. Property features biometric access for peace of mind.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
26 Units Available
Central Business District
4th & Plum Lofts
231 W 4th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,025
623 sqft
Discover Fourth and Plum Apartments, where history meets modern amenities in the heart of downtown Cincinnati.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
13 Units Available
Central Business District
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,005
705 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
8 Units Available
Mount Adams
Mt. Adams Living
1055 Saint Paul Pl, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$975
486 sqft
Nicely crafted homes in the charming Mount Adams neighborhood. Tenants have access to a fitness center and swimming pool. Within walking distance of Eden Park, Krohn Conservatory and the Cincinnati Art Museum. Close to I-71.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
8 Units Available
Pleasant Ridge
Cincinnati Premier Living
3163 Woodford Road, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$629
326 sqft
Same Great Ownership, Brand New Management! Unconventional Apartment LivingWelcome to Cincinnati Premier Living, an eclectic collection of boutique apartment buildings in Pleasant Ridge, Hyde Park, Norwood, and Mt. Lookout.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Oakley
The Boulevard at Oakley Station
3225 Oakley Station Blvd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,200
682 sqft
Cosmopolitan apartments near I-71 in very walkable area. Open floor plans with hardwood floors. Stainless steel apartments and air conditioning. Community has private yoga studio and bocce court.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated January 14 at 12:09 PM
4 Units Available
Hyde Park
Hyde Park Terrace
2645 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$750
330 sqft
Hyde Park Terrace is a multi-use building in the heart of Hyde Park Square. The building house well-known Cock & Bull, Khakis and Peek of Chic.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 06:04 AM
8 Units Available
Central Business District
East 8 Lofts
325 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,155
663 sqft
Modern high-rise apartments just minutes from I-70. Large windows and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Furnished units available. Community has concierge, media room and valet service. Elevator in building.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Hartwell
Williamsburg of Cincinnati
200 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$700
536 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
126 East 6th Street - 303
126 East Sixth Street, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,145
495 sqft
Stunning Studio Apartment in the Heart of downtown Cincinnati! Enjoy walking to OTR, The Banks, and much more. The studio apartment features all high-end finishes, new appliances, in-unit laundry, and hardwood flooring.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Queensgate
516 Linn Street - 1
516 Linn St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,000
4200 sqft
Various Office and Warehouse storage space within 1 mile of downtown Cincinnati! Storage space is renting from 30 cents to $1 per square foot depending on size needed. Office space ranges between $3 to $6 per square foot per year.

1 of 6

Last updated December 10 at 09:56 PM
1 Unit Available
West End
2147 Central Avenue
2147 Central Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$3,000
Be a part of history! For lease 1st floor of Engine Company 13 located in the heart of the West End. 1st floor is 3,000 sq ft of garage/warehouse space. Owner will consider doing modifications and interior finishes based on terms of lease.
Results within 1 mile of Cincinnati

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Norwood
4033 Edwards Road - 6
4033 Edwards Road, Norwood, OH
Studio
$695
495 sqft
Located in the heart of Rookwood Exchange, this 3rd-floor apartment offers modern amenities integrated with vintage charm. Beautifully refurbished hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and bath. Water, trash, and sewer included. Avail July 8th.
Results within 5 miles of Cincinnati
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
121 Units Available
Blue Ash
The Approach at Summit Park
10250 Gateway Pl, Blue Ash, OH
Studio
$1,190
595 sqft
Coming Spring 2020 to the Blue Ash neighborhood of Cincinnati, we present to you, The Approach at Summit Park.

1 of 1

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North College Hill
2082 W Galbraith Rd
2082 West Galbraith Road, North College Hill, OH
Studio
$527
500 sqft
Annabell - Property Id: 303454 Welcome to Annabelle's Place Fully Furnished Apartment Community! This community is an all women's veteran apartment community.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Deer Park
8457 Vorhees Lane
8457 Vorhees Lane, Rossmoyne, OH
Studio
$1,395
Lots of character and charm greets you in this home with refinished hardwoods , updated bath, large fenced rear yard and glass block windows. Attached carport,screened in front porch.
Results within 10 miles of Cincinnati
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
29 Units Available
Olde West Chester
Springs at West Chester
9050 West Chester, Olde West Chester, OH
Studio
$1,037
525 sqft
Springs at West Chester are luxury apartments with manicured landscaping and private, townhome-style entrances. A swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center allow for an active lifestyle.

July 2020 Cincinnati Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cincinnati Rent Report. Cincinnati rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cincinnati rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Cincinnati Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cincinnati Rent Report. Cincinnati rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cincinnati rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Cincinnati rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Cincinnati rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Cincinnati stand at $654 for a one-bedroom apartment and $859 for a two-bedroom. Cincinnati's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.8%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Cincinnati, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $973; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $781 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6% and -0.5%).
    • Lorain, Hamilton, and Dayton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.2%, 1.3%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Cincinnati rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Cincinnati has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Cincinnati is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cincinnati's median two-bedroom rent of $859 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Cincinnati remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cincinnati than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Cincinnati.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Cincinnati
    $650
    $860
    0
    0.2%
    Hamilton
    $640
    $840
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Middletown
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fairfield
    $840
    $1,110
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Covington
    $620
    $810
    0
    -14.5%
    Florence
    $750
    $990
    1%
    0.9%
    Newport
    $620
    $820
    -0.1%
    -12%
    Loveland
    $910
    $1,190
    -0.1%
    1.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

