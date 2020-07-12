/
hyde park
170 Apartments for rent in Hyde Park, Cincinnati, OH
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
The LynCryer Apartments
2905 Linwood Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
950 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath with Den - Recently Renovated with all new stainless steel appliances. This one bedroom apartment not only features a den, but a large walk-in closet in the bedroom.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Ravenswood
3417 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
804 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
The historic Ravenswood property is located in East Hyde Park, just minutes from Hyde Park Square and Rookwood Pavilion, and in one of Cincinnati's most desirable residential neighborhoods.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Tarpis Woods
3642 Tarpis Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
750 sqft
Tarpis Woods is located in East Hyde Park on a quiet cul-de-sac. You'll be able to walk to East Hyde Park business district from this property.
Last updated July 8 at 10:08am
1 Unit Available
2560 Madison Apartments
2560 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$700
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2560 MADISON RD APT 4 Available 09/07/20 Charming Studio Apartment - 2560 Madison has old world charm located in the heart of Hyde Park. Beautiful gas fireplaces and french doors lead to an elegant sun room, where you can enjoy a quiet moment.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
16 Units Available
Grandin House
2101 Grandin Rd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,151
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1089 sqft
Large modern apartments within walking distance of the Cincinnati Country Club. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Recently renovated. Community has a yoga studio, laundry room and doorman.
Last updated January 14 at 12:09pm
4 Units Available
Hyde Park Terrace
2645 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$750
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
895 sqft
Hyde Park Terrace is a multi-use building in the heart of Hyde Park Square. The building house well-known Cock & Bull, Khakis and Peek of Chic.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2805 Linwood
2805 Linwood Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1392 sqft
2805 Linwood Available 09/05/20 RENOVATED 3BR IN HYDE PARK - AVAILABLE September 5, 2020 or possibly sooner! Spacious single family home in Hyde Park just blocks to Hyde Park Square.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3633 Ault Park Avenue
3633 Ault Park Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
Charming totally renovated 950 sq ft apt with European flair! Great location in the heart of East Hyde Park, within walking distance of restaurants, shopping, and Ault Park. 1 month deposit, pets allowed with pet deposit. Unit on 2nd floor.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
427 Torrence Court
427 Torrence Court, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$4,450
3237 sqft
Walk through the 3D Virtual Tour! Gorgeous fully renovated home, well-loved by the owners & now available to lease for the first time! Over 3200 SF, features incl chef's kitchen, outdoor entertaining area, huge master suite with amazing closets &
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3736 Ashworth Drive
3736 Ashworth Drive, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Ready end of June. All appliances including washer and dryer. 2nd floor. Garage parking. Storage. Pool community. Excellent location. Walk to Hyde Park Country Club. Easy commute to downtown Cincinnati, shopping, dining and parks.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3659 Traskwood Circle
3659 Traskwood Circle, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1352 sqft
Spacious 3 Fl Living in Gorgeous Hyde Park Zip Code. Enjoy the Courtyard Area for Outdoor Entertaining, Attached 2 Car Garage w/ Remote and Updated Kitchen. Located Right next to Pool & Clubhouse Area.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2316 Dana Avenue
2316 Dana Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1921 sqft
Picture Perfect! Gorgeous kitchen with granite stainless steel appliances, tile, wine frig. Updated bath. Desirable Hyde Park! Move in Ready!
Last updated April 16 at 10:48am
1 Unit Available
2900 Linwood Avenue
2900 Linwood Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
5153 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom rental in Hyde Park with access to pool. Fireplace in living room. Owner pays heat, water and trash. Available unit is 2nd floor of home only.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3706 Ashworth Drive
3706 Ashworth Drive, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1361 sqft
Classy condo with upgrades galore! Slate floors, granite counters, stainless appliance. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths & 2 car garage. Kitchen opens to family room with balcony. Master also has private balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Hyde Park
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
6 Units Available
Centennial Station
4209 Erie Ave, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,380
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1026 sqft
Large pet-friendly apartments sandwiched between Hyde Park and Oakley in Cincinnati's Red Bank Corridor, close to major employers and cultural attractions. Rooms are fiber-optic internet ready. Basketball court, golf swing studio and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Heritage at Oakley Square
4382 Marburg Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,285
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in an urban living area. Apartments feature high ceilings, extra storage, and faux wood flooring. On-site club area, pool with a tanning ledge, and fire pit. Dog park on-site.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Romaine Court
4210 Romaine Ct., Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$880
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
751 sqft
Cozy homes in the happening Oakley neighborhood. Enjoy large kitchens and new carpeting. Heat paid. Community includes picnic and grill areas. Easy access to I-71. Close to the Oakley Playground and shops and restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Brookstone Village Apartments
3515 Brookstone Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,125
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
980 sqft
Located in the heart of the city near parks and golf. On-site amenities include a playground, pool, and ample green space. Spacious interiors with newer appliances and ample storage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Residences at DeSales Plaza
1550 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1150 sqft
Located in East Walnut Hills, residents can expect gas fireplace, bay windows, walk-in closets and eco-friendly heating. Community benefits feature wheelchair access, elevator and secure parking. Complex houses retail outlets such as Cafe DeSales Coffee.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
DeSales Flats
1546 Chapel St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,219
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1142 sqft
A short distance from I-71 and Madison Road. Homes have a breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a private terrace or balcony. Community include a serving bar, a terrace with grill and a fitness center.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
The Boulevard at Oakley Station
3225 Oakley Station Blvd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,200
682 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1271 sqft
Cosmopolitan apartments near I-71 in very walkable area. Open floor plans with hardwood floors. Stainless steel apartments and air conditioning. Community has private yoga studio and bocce court.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Delta Flats
427 Delta Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,325
767 sqft
Close to Route 52 and a short walk from the Ohio River. A community with a fitness center, a club room and a pool with terrace. Homes have a breakfast bar and a patio or balcony.
Last updated May 21 at 12:14am
Contact for Availability
The Drexel at Oakley
3827 Paxton Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,349
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
Contemporary living in the heart of Hyde Park, just minutes from all of Downtown Cincinnati. Gated community with a playground, fitness center, and a spa for residents.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
2518 Moorman Ave
2518 Moorman Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
2518 Moorman Ave Apt 1 Available 08/07/20 Upcoming Renovated One Bedroom - (RLNE4283332)
