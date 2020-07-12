Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:29 PM

134 Apartments for rent in Cincinnati, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cincinnati apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Westwood
Aspen Village
2703 Erlene Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
757 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a complex surrounded by nature, yet close to downtown Cincinnati. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Bishop's Gate
8075 Somerset Chase, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,161
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,284
1553 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Concierge service available. Enjoy a fitness center, library and tennis court on-site. Near I-275. Close to Blue Ash Sports Center and Sharon Woods.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Newtown
Ivy Hills Place
7401 Pondview Place, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,299
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1293 sqft
Private Deck to Enjoy the View - Open spacious front to rear floor plan featuring new carpet and plank flooring. This home includes large closets, washer and dryer and detached garage.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
Central Business District
4th & Plum Lofts
231 W 4th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,025
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1022 sqft
Discover Fourth and Plum Apartments, where history meets modern amenities in the heart of downtown Cincinnati.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Central Business District
Greenwich on the Park
120 Garfield Pl, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,152
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1171 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious layouts and exquisite finishes. Located right in the Central Business District -- the heart of downtown Cincinnati. A short walk from Fountain Square, the Contemporary Arts Center, and numerous bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Kenwood
Olde Towne In Kenwood
6915 Lynnfield Ct, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,242
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,988
1434 sqft
Elegant homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Community has a basketball court, bike storage and playground. By Kenwood Towne Center for convenient shopping. Right near I-71 for easy trips to downtown Cincinnati.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
Central Business District
Seven at Broadway
345 E 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,375
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1270 sqft
Convenient to downtown Cincinnati's entertainment and business districts. Luxury apartments with spectacular views situated atop an eight-story car park. Community offers social events and complimentary coffee. Property features biometric access for peace of mind.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Oakley
Heritage at Oakley Square
4382 Marburg Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,285
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in an urban living area. Apartments feature high ceilings, extra storage, and faux wood flooring. On-site club area, pool with a tanning ledge, and fire pit. Dog park on-site.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
6 Units Available
Oakley
Romaine Court
4210 Romaine Ct., Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$880
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
751 sqft
Cozy homes in the happening Oakley neighborhood. Enjoy large kitchens and new carpeting. Heat paid. Community includes picnic and grill areas. Easy access to I-71. Close to the Oakley Playground and shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Pleasant Ridge
Hilltop
5601 Viewpointe Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1102 sqft
Conveniently situated for the local University of Cincinnati and Kennedy Heights Park, this apartment complex promises 24-hr maintenance, off-street parking and swimming pool. Rooms include wheelchair access, extra storage and eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Oakley
Brookstone Village Apartments
3515 Brookstone Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,125
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
980 sqft
Located in the heart of the city near parks and golf. On-site amenities include a playground, pool, and ample green space. Spacious interiors with newer appliances and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Central Business District
Lombardy Flats
322 West 4th Street, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
Come experience one of the most iconic apartment buildings in Cincinnati with incredible brand new modern details! These spacious apartments 10 to 12 foot ceilings, stunning brick accent walls, brand new kitchens, brand new bathrooms, central a/c
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Lockland
Anna Marie Apartments
300 Hillside Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
641 sqft
Welcome to Anna Marie Apartments, a small three-story brick community in the Lockland neighborhood of Cincinnati. Here you'll enjoy a country-like setting but easy access to everything the city has to offer.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Westwood
Montana Valley Apartments
2678 Montana Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$840
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with fireplaces, exposed brick walls and plenty of storage space. Pool and playground in complex. These apartments are situated next to the Mt. Airy Forest. Nearby Western Hills Plaza offers convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Mount Washington
Deer Hill
2551 Spindlehill Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$830
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
950 sqft
Energy-efficient windows and extra storage in air-conditioned units wired for cable and high-speed internet. Round-the-clock gym and emergency maintenance. Across the street from Stanbery Park and Stern Preserve.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
6 Units Available
Mount Healthy
Compton Lake Village
7777 Compton Lake Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$810
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
880 sqft
Airy apartments a short walk from Arlington Memorial Gardens. Private lake with fountain. Units have fireplace and extra storage. Air conditioning. Community has laundry and swimming pool. Guest parking available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Glendale
Century Lakes
51 Bishopsgate Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$764
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
998 sqft
WELCOME TO CENTURY LAKE Welcome To Century Lake Apartments In Cincinnati Ohio Welcome to the apartment community you’ve always been searching for. Your new home at Century Lake Apartments will change the way you think about apartment living.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Sharonville
McCauly Crossing
10135 Crossing Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,049
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1300 sqft
A gated community with a sparkling pool, volleyball courts and a fishing lake, close to downtown Cincinnati. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
4 Units Available
Tall Timber Apartments
7378 Timber Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$949
720 sqft
Tall Timber is excellently located and the perfect place for anyone who wants to live on the outskirts of Cincinnati, but with all of the convenient amenities that you would expect from an urban perspective.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
16 Units Available
Hyde Park
Grandin House
2101 Grandin Rd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,151
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1089 sqft
Large modern apartments within walking distance of the Cincinnati Country Club. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Recently renovated. Community has a yoga studio, laundry room and doorman.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Mount Adams
Mt. Adams Living
1055 Saint Paul Pl, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$975
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1027 sqft
Nicely crafted homes in the charming Mount Adams neighborhood. Tenants have access to a fitness center and swimming pool. Within walking distance of Eden Park, Krohn Conservatory and the Cincinnati Art Museum. Close to I-71.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
15 Units Available
Madisonville
Red Bank Reserve
4300 Strathmore Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$720
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
740 sqft
Spacious apartments with blend of hardwood floors and carpet. Easy access to I-71. Eat-in kitchen and air conditioning. Walk-in closets. Community pool and playground available to all tenants. Pet-friendly complex.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Westwood
Lisa Ridge
2496 Queen City Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$705
705 sqft
Experience contemporary Cincinnati living in this downtown apartment block. Sparkling swimming pool, controlled entry doors and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Units have window coverings and walk-in closets. Close to Interstate 75.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
East Walnut HIlls
Residences at DeSales Plaza
1550 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1150 sqft
Located in East Walnut Hills, residents can expect gas fireplace, bay windows, walk-in closets and eco-friendly heating. Community benefits feature wheelchair access, elevator and secure parking. Complex houses retail outlets such as Cafe DeSales Coffee.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cincinnati, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cincinnati apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

