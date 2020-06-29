All apartments in Cincinnati
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:35 PM

Hilltop

5601 Viewpointe Dr · (513) 214-2807
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5601 Viewpointe Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45213
Pleasant Ridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5633B · Avail. Aug 2

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1033 sqft

Unit 5610C · Avail. now

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1171 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hilltop.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
volleyball court
24hr maintenance
hot tub
playground
COME SEE WHAT'S NEW! Just minutes from Oakley & Hyde Park! The two bedroom, and two bedroom plus a den apartment homes at Hilltop are designed with comfortable living in mind. Our newly renovated apartment homes provide plenty of privacy and plenty of room for you, your roommates, and your family. Each apartment includes a fully equipped, newly remodeled kitchen, washer and dryer hookups, 2 full bathrooms and so much more!. Whether you are taking a stroll through the manicured grounds, shooting some hoops, playing sand volleyball, pickle ball, enjoying the dog park, or simply relaxing by the pool, you'll love your new neighborhood at Hilltop Apartments! You will enjoy our convenient location to shopping and major highways near Oakley and Hyde Park. Hilltop Apartments combines preferred location, quality construction and extraordinary value in the beautiful neighborhood setting you deserve. Call us today to schedule your personal tour and learn how you can LIVE LIFE BETTER!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds Weight limit: 70 lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hilltop have any available units?
Hilltop has 2 units available starting at $1,549 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does Hilltop have?
Some of Hilltop's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hilltop currently offering any rent specials?
Hilltop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hilltop pet-friendly?
Yes, Hilltop is pet friendly.
Does Hilltop offer parking?
Yes, Hilltop offers parking.
Does Hilltop have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hilltop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hilltop have a pool?
Yes, Hilltop has a pool.
Does Hilltop have accessible units?
Yes, Hilltop has accessible units.
Does Hilltop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hilltop has units with dishwashers.
