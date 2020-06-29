Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill package receiving volleyball court 24hr maintenance hot tub playground

COME SEE WHAT'S NEW! Just minutes from Oakley & Hyde Park! The two bedroom, and two bedroom plus a den apartment homes at Hilltop are designed with comfortable living in mind. Our newly renovated apartment homes provide plenty of privacy and plenty of room for you, your roommates, and your family. Each apartment includes a fully equipped, newly remodeled kitchen, washer and dryer hookups, 2 full bathrooms and so much more!. Whether you are taking a stroll through the manicured grounds, shooting some hoops, playing sand volleyball, pickle ball, enjoying the dog park, or simply relaxing by the pool, you'll love your new neighborhood at Hilltop Apartments! You will enjoy our convenient location to shopping and major highways near Oakley and Hyde Park. Hilltop Apartments combines preferred location, quality construction and extraordinary value in the beautiful neighborhood setting you deserve. Call us today to schedule your personal tour and learn how you can LIVE LIFE BETTER!