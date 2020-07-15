Apartment List
46 Apartments For Rent Near XU

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
$
15 Units Available
Hyde Park
Grandin House
2101 Grandin Rd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,151
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1089 sqft
Large modern apartments within walking distance of the Cincinnati Country Club. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Recently renovated. Community has a yoga studio, laundry room and doorman.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
East Walnut HIlls
DeSales Flats
1546 Chapel St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,209
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1142 sqft
A short distance from I-71 and Madison Road. Homes have a breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a private terrace or balcony. Community include a serving bar, a terrace with grill and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
East Walnut HIlls
Residences at DeSales Plaza
1550 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1150 sqft
Located in East Walnut Hills, residents can expect gas fireplace, bay windows, walk-in closets and eco-friendly heating. Community benefits feature wheelchair access, elevator and secure parking. Complex houses retail outlets such as Cafe DeSales Coffee.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 12:06 PM
17 Units Available
Walnut Hills
Poste Apartments
739 East Mcmillan Street, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
1018 sqft
Located in the hilltop neighborhood of Walnut Hills, Poste is a mixed-use community of apartment homes and retail space.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
Paddock Hills
Park Lane
4201 Victory Pkwy, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable living minutes from downtown Cincinnati. These high-rise homes offer covered parking, a community lounge and fitness center. Also discover the barbecue and picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
The LynCryer Apartments
2905 Linwood Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
950 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath with Den - Recently Renovated with all new stainless steel appliances. This one bedroom apartment not only features a den, but a large walk-in closet in the bedroom.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated January 14 at 12:09 PM
4 Units Available
Hyde Park
Hyde Park Terrace
2645 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$750
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
895 sqft
Hyde Park Terrace is a multi-use building in the heart of Hyde Park Square. The building house well-known Cock & Bull, Khakis and Peek of Chic.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
1 Unit Available
East Walnut HIlls
2518 Moorman Ave
2518 Moorman Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
2518 Moorman Ave Apt 1 Available 08/07/20 Upcoming Renovated One Bedroom - (RLNE4283332)

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Evanston
3057 Obryon St - 2
3057 O’Bryon Street, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
Beautifully renovated large 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Obryonville! Newer construction apartment building featuring secured entry, elevator, wide hallways, fitness center, and new windows.

1 of 3

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Evanston
3444 Evanston Avenue,
3444 Evanston Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1214 sqft
3444 Evanston Avenue, Available 08/07/20 3444 Evanston Ave 2BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
East Walnut HIlls
2200 Victory Parkway
2200 Victory Parkway, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,750
Stunning views from this great unit!! Neutral dcor, hardwood floor in living room, tile floor in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and subway tile backsplash.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Avondale
426 Northern Ave
426 Northern Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1518 sqft
Located in the exculusive Hickory Place Townhomes, across form CHMC and minutes from downtown. Features incl; contemporary open design, HW floors, quartz countes, SS applicances.

1 of 25

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
2805 Linwood
2805 Linwood Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1392 sqft
2805 Linwood Available 09/05/20 RENOVATED 3BR IN HYDE PARK - AVAILABLE September 5, 2020 or possibly sooner! Spacious single family home in Hyde Park just blocks to Hyde Park Square.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Oakley
2816 Madison Road
2816 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
1559 sqft
Take a 3D Video Tour from anywhere in the world: http://bit.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Oakley
3807 Ferdinand Place - 12
3807 Ferdinand Place, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
790 sqft
Amazing RENOVATED 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the heart of Hyde Park & Oakley! Private parking and laundry in the building.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Norwood
4033 Edwards Road - 6
4033 Edwards Road, Norwood, OH
Studio
$695
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located in the heart of Rookwood Exchange, this 3rd-floor apartment offers modern amenities integrated with vintage charm. Beautifully refurbished hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and bath. Water, trash, and sewer included. Avail July 8th.

1 of 22

Last updated April 16 at 10:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
2900 Linwood Avenue
2900 Linwood Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
5153 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom rental in Hyde Park with access to pool. Fireplace in living room. Owner pays heat, water and trash. Available unit is 2nd floor of home only.

1 of 1

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Norwood
5313 Globe Avenue,
5313 Globe Avenue, Norwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1250 sqft
5313 Globe Avenue, Available 08/07/20 5313 Globe Ave 3BR/1.5BA (Norwood) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Norwood, Ohio.

1 of 15

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Bond Hill
1335 Ryland Avenue,
1335 Ryland Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1845 sqft
1335 Ryland Avenue, Available 07/17/20 1335 Ryland Ave 4BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** This 4BR/1.

1 of 12

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Evanston
3536 Idlewild Avenue,
3536 Idlewild Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1472 sqft
3536 Idlewild Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.

1 of 13

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Walnut Hills
2331 Park Ave 3
2331 Park Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
Unit 3 Available 07/30/20 2 bed 2 baths + roof terrace - Property Id: 121544 Great location! Beautiful, very spacious apartment in a house with lots of history. Good energy, quiet and lots of natural light with a private roof terrace.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Norwood
2539 Melrose Avenue - 2
2539 Melrose Ave, Norwood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
Great Location, Spacious and Clean! 2nd Fl unit~Hdwd thru out~large rooms~Dining room could be used as 3rd bdrm~back balcony~coin laundry in bsmt~off street parking~Right by 71 hgwy~Walk to Rookwood Commons! Great Location, Spacious and Clean! 2nd

1 of 20

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Evanston
3342 Spokane Avenue,
3342 Spokane Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1750 sqft
3342 Spokane Avenue, Available 07/17/20 3342 Spokane Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our Newly Renovated 3BR/1BA home located in Cincinnati.

1 of 32

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
East Walnut HIlls
2334 Riverside Drive
2334 Riverside Drive, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1767 sqft
2334 Riverside Drive Available 07/01/20 GORGEOUS 3 bed 2.5 bath Condo on Riverside Road Only $2300/mo!! - This incredible 3 bed, 2.

