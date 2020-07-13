AL
/
OH
/
cincinnati
/
apartments under 800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 PM

69 Apartments under $800 for rent in Cincinnati, OH

Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Westwood
Lisa Ridge
2496 Queen City Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$705
705 sqft
Experience contemporary Cincinnati living in this downtown apartment block. Sparkling swimming pool, controlled entry doors and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Units have window coverings and walk-in closets. Close to Interstate 75.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Pleasant Ridge
Colonial Ridge
2928 Colonial Ridge Ct, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$735
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments in secluded neighborhood. In-unit laundry and extra storage. Large personal patios. Community has guest parking and 24-hour maintenance. Pet-friendly. Near Pleasant Ridge Park.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
22 Units Available
Hartwell
Williamsburg of Cincinnati
200 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$700
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
950 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Pleasant Ridge
Cincinnati Premier Living
3163 Woodford Road, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$629
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$629
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
920 sqft
Same Great Ownership, Brand New Management! Unconventional Apartment LivingWelcome to Cincinnati Premier Living, an eclectic collection of boutique apartment buildings in Pleasant Ridge, Hyde Park, Norwood, and Mt. Lookout.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Mount Healthy
Lake of the Woods
1667 Lakenoll Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$780
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community offers assigned parking with guest parking. Swimming pool, clothes care centers, 24-hour maintenance, storage, 24-hour fitness and BBQ area also available. Units include complimentary heat, gas stove, disposal and large closets.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
Westwood
Aspen Village
2703 Erlene Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
757 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a complex surrounded by nature, yet close to downtown Cincinnati. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 8 at 10:08am
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
2560 Madison Apartments
2560 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$700
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2560 MADISON RD APT 4 Available 09/07/20 Charming Studio Apartment - 2560 Madison has old world charm located in the heart of Hyde Park. Beautiful gas fireplaces and french doors lead to an elegant sun room, where you can enjoy a quiet moment.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
Lockland
Anna Marie Apartments
300 Hillside Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
641 sqft
Welcome to Anna Marie Apartments, a small three-story brick community in the Lockland neighborhood of Cincinnati. Here you'll enjoy a country-like setting but easy access to everything the city has to offer.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Glendale
Century Lakes
51 Bishopsgate Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$764
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
998 sqft
WELCOME TO CENTURY LAKE Welcome To Century Lake Apartments In Cincinnati Ohio Welcome to the apartment community you’ve always been searching for. Your new home at Century Lake Apartments will change the way you think about apartment living.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
15 Units Available
Madisonville
Red Bank Reserve
4300 Strathmore Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$720
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
740 sqft
Spacious apartments with blend of hardwood floors and carpet. Easy access to I-71. Eat-in kitchen and air conditioning. Walk-in closets. Community pool and playground available to all tenants. Pet-friendly complex.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated January 14 at 12:13pm
7 Units Available
Mount Washington
Riverstone Court
5623 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$670
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
877 sqft
5631 Beechmont Apt. 2 Available 08/14/20 Spacious 2BR - This Spacious 2 BR has original hardwood floors and upgrades throughout. Open floor plan with natural light streaming through every window! (RLNE2018895)
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated January 14 at 12:12pm
7 Units Available
Mount Washington
Riverstone Court
5615 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$670
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
870 sqft
Riverstone Court has a great East side location and has been completely transformed.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated January 14 at 12:11pm
3 Units Available
Westwood
Montana Ridge Apartments
2660 Montana Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$720
750 sqft
Montana Ridge Apartments are located in Westwood and offer convenient access to the interstate, shopping, restaurants and parks.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated January 14 at 12:09pm
4 Units Available
Hyde Park
Hyde Park Terrace
2645 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$750
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
895 sqft
Hyde Park Terrace is a multi-use building in the heart of Hyde Park Square. The building house well-known Cock & Bull, Khakis and Peek of Chic.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Turpin Hills
Woods of Turpin Apartments
6375 Clough Pike, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$715
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Historic Anderson Township. Retro-styled apartments in a quiet area. On 40 acres of property. Pet-friendly. Minutes from I-275. Apartments feature updated kitchens, laundry hook-ups, and carpeting. On-site pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
College Hill
College Woods
1165 Hill Crest Rd, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$745
550 sqft
Just minutes from downtown Cincinnati, this secluded neighborhood tucked into the LaBoiteaux Woods offers one-bedroom units with private entrances and private oversized patios/balconies. Pets are allowed.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
East Price Hill
2812 Price ave 1 & 17
2812 Price Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
Nice 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 263050 Very nice 1 bedroom, located in the Incline District of Price Hill. Coin Op laundry, Parking lot, Gas and Hot water included. A/C Units. Tenant pays electric.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Avondale
603-613 Forest Ave
603 Forest Ave, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
Forest Ave.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Walnut Hills
2906 Alms Pl 5
2906 Alms Place, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$715
750 sqft
Unit 5 Available 07/15/20 Alms - Property Id: 303424 2906 Alms Place unit 2 and 5 are LARGE 1st and second floor two bedrooms, located in Walnut Hills. Photos will be added as the units become more complete.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Madisonville
4625 Vendome Place
4625 Vendome Place, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
This apartment offers a kitchen with new cabinets and countertops as well as real hardwood floors.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Lookout
815 Delta Avenue
815 Delta Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$795
1860 sqft
Fantastic location next to Mt. Lookout Square! Large 1 BR apt on 2nd floor. Large deck off living room, central air, many original features. Washer and dryer on site.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Mount Washington
5466 Beechmont Ave. - C02
5466 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$760
750 sqft
Large one bedroom apartment in Mt. Washington at the foot of the Beechmont levy. Easy access to downtown and many of the amenities in the area. COMPLETELY RENOVATED APARTMENT. New Kitchen, open concept with new cabinets and countertops.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Mount Airy
5851 Monfort Hills Avenue - 3
5851 Monfort Hills Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
650 sqft
Two bedroom one bath apartment on the second floor of a quiet, secured building in East White Oak. A $40 application fee is required for each applicant over the age of 18.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Hartwell
8222 Monon Avenue
8222 Monon Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
825 sqft
**THE BEST AND PREFERRED WAY TO CONTACT US IS THROUGH A MESSAGE, not the phone.
Rent Report
Cincinnati

July 2020 Cincinnati Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cincinnati Rent Report. Cincinnati rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cincinnati rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Cincinnati rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Cincinnati rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Cincinnati stand at $654 for a one-bedroom apartment and $859 for a two-bedroom. Cincinnati's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.8%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Cincinnati, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $973; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $781 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6% and -0.5%).
    • Lorain, Hamilton, and Dayton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.2%, 1.3%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Cincinnati rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Cincinnati has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Cincinnati is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cincinnati's median two-bedroom rent of $859 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Cincinnati remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cincinnati than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Cincinnati.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Cincinnati
    $650
    $860
    0
    0.2%
    Hamilton
    $640
    $840
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Middletown
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fairfield
    $840
    $1,110
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Covington
    $620
    $810
    0
    -14.5%
    Florence
    $750
    $990
    1%
    0.9%
    Newport
    $620
    $820
    -0.1%
    -12%
    Loveland
    $910
    $1,190
    -0.1%
    1.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

