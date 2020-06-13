143 Apartments for rent in Newport, KY📍
Located close to the border between Ohio and Kentucky, Newport may feel like a second-class city, with a population of 15,273 at the 2010 census, but you'll find a surprising amount to do or see. While it might not be all hustle and bustle here, you gain a sense of community that you won't find in most bigger cities.
You shouldn't have many surprises when you're looking for rental homes in Newport, but it's still best to be ready for what the rental process might throw at you. That way you can be moved into your new home in no time at all.
What Will it Cost?
The main question on many renters' lips is "How much will it cost to move in?" While this might seem like a simple question, it really depends on what kind of rental properties you're looking for. Normally you'll need to pay a month's worth of rent when you first move in, plus a security deposit of an equal amount, so how much it costs will depend on how much your rent is. This will vary depending on the size and location of your rental home, but if you need to know average rental costs in Newport, get in touch with a local realtor.
How Soon Can You Move In?
It can sometimes take a while to find places to rent, but this varies and can just be down to sheer luck. Newport actually has a far higher amount of renter-occupied properties than the national average, which means there are generally a good amount of properties available to rent and therefore you might be able to find a suitable home quite quickly. It's usually best to allow at least four weeks to find a home, but you may well be able to move in sooner than that. If you're in a rush to find new rental housing in Newport, you may have to be willing to compromise.
What Will You Need?
Before you're allowed to move in to your new rental property, you'll usually be asked to sign some sort of contract. Your new landlord will want to make sure you're a reliable tenant, so you'll generally have to show them your rental history, credit score, proof of income, ID and any relevant references.
While any area of Newport is great to live in, nowhere is perfect so you'll find that there may be some pros and cons. It's best to find out more about Newport's neighborhoods before you move in, so you can find an area that's right for you.
Mansion Hill: This neighborhood is contained within the East Row historic district, so it's the place to live if you want to live in a home with character. As the name suggests, it is home to some large, grand houses. However, some of these have been turned into apartment buildings, so there are some smaller properties on offer, too. Pompilio's and Hofbrauhaus Newport are in this neighborhood.
Two Rivers: Once again, the name gives this neighborhood away. It is close to the water, nestled between the Ohio River and the Licking River, so there are some gorgeous riverfront properties in this area. It's not too far out from the center and is fairly walkable, with some amenities in the area.
City Center: If you want to be close to the majority of shops and restaurants, you might prefer to live in the city center. There's a good mixture of houses and apartments here, but homes do tend to be on the smaller side. Head to York Street Cafe or Brio Tuscan Grille to satiate your growling stomach.
No matter where you turn in Newport, there always seems to be something to see or do. However, there's plenty of opportunity for relaxation, too, if your prefer to live life in the slow lane.
Life on the Water
Newport sits on the banks of the impressive Ohio River, so there's always time for some aquatic adventures. If you want to see the river up close and personal, try heading out on a riverboat tour and seeing the city from a great vantage point. Ride the Ducks offers river and city tours in amphibious vehicles, which can be great fun. If you'd rather stay on the dry side of the river, you could always have a drink or a bite to eat at an establishment overlooking the water, such as the River Rock Bar and Grill. While you're near the river, you should also look out for the spectacular Newport Southbank Bridge, which will take you over into Ohio.
Northern Kentucky Gambling Museum
At one point, Newport was a mecca for gambling and the Northern Kentucky Gambling Museum helps to shine a light on this element of its past. As well as interesting historical information, you'll find a whole host of local gambling memorabilia, such as old chips and vintage slot machines -- maybe not the best place to spend the day if you don't have even a passing interest in either gambling or local history, but an impressive collection none the less.
Newport on the Levee
If you're stuck for something to do, make your way to Newport on the Levee, where you'll find something to entertain almost anyone. This retail and entertainment complex was opened in 2001 and occupies the historic Posey Apartment buildings. You can find all sorts of things to see and do here, including movies, magic shows, arcade games, bowling and comedy shows. You can even go to the Newport Aquarium, which was named the No. 1 aquarium in the country by USA Today's 10Best.com. There are also a range of great stores and some tasty places to grab a bite, including Petra Cuisine and Dewey's Pizza.
Historic Newport
As you'd expect from a town first settled in 1791, there are some gorgeous historic landmarks to see in Newport. The East Row Historic District is well worth a visit and is Kentucky's second largest district on the National Register of Historic Places. The Old Post Office building and the Masonic Temple are both highlights, but there are many beautiful buildings to be seen.