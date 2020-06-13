Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

143 Apartments for rent in Newport, KY

Verified

Last updated June 13
Taylors Landing
30 Units Available
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
Last updated June 13
Taylors Landing
12 Units Available
Monmouth Row Apartments
415 Monmouth St, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,302
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Monmouth Row features luxury apartments in brick rowhouse-style apartments that blend with the historic architecture of the neighborhood. Apartments have upgraded kitchens and are near shopping and transportation.

Last updated June 13
Buena Vista
1 Unit Available
215 West 11th Street
215 West Eleventh Street, Newport, KY
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2649 sqft
This house features an updated kitchen with granite countertops and a tile floor. Both bathrooms have been updated, and the house also has washer/dryer hookups. Gas Furnace and Air Conditioning. UTILITIES NOT INCLUDED. Cats and small dogs welcome.
Results within 1 mile of Newport
Last updated June 13
$
Central Business District
89 Units Available
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,119
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Last updated June 13
$
Central Business District
61 Units Available
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Last updated June 13
Southgate
7 Units Available
Fox Chase South
1 Fox Chase Ln, Southgate, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
This community offers a fitness center, resort-like pool, and sauna for residents. Pets welcomed. Furnished apartments available. Units feature name-brand appliances, wood-burning fireplaces, and full-size washer and dryer connections.
Last updated June 13
Central Business District
21 Units Available
4th & Plum Lofts
231 W 4th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,000
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1022 sqft
Discover Fourth and Plum Apartments, where history meets modern amenities in the heart of downtown Cincinnati.
Last updated June 13
Central Business District
13 Units Available
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,399
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in historic renovated downtown Cincinnati power building. Close to library on 9th Street. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Community amenities include game room, rooftop picnic/grill area.
Last updated June 13
Central Business District
11 Units Available
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,321
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1534 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Last updated June 13
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Groton
157 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,345
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1212 sqft
This premiere location close to the Paul Brown Stadium features loft apartments with high ceilings and platform bedrooms. Enjoy garage parking and additional storage. Only a short distance from the Blue Wisp Jazz Club.
Last updated June 13
$
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Gramercy
155 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,131
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,137
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near to Fountain Square, this luxury apartment boasts outdoor kitchen, patio/balcony, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include on-site clubhouse, garage and a choice of three fitness rooms. Cat and dog friendly.
Last updated June 13
Central Business District
5 Units Available
Greenwich on the Park
120 Garfield Pl, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,034
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,252
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1171 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious layouts and exquisite finishes. Located right in the Central Business District -- the heart of downtown Cincinnati. A short walk from Fountain Square, the Contemporary Arts Center, and numerous bars and restaurants.
Last updated June 13
Licking Riverside
7 Units Available
Roebling Row
240 Greenup St, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,418
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1331 sqft
Right by the Ohio River and a short walk from E 4th Street. Modern apartments include designer kitchen appliances, carpeting and walk-in closets. Community offers a sundeck with outdoor shower, a gym and a barbecue.
Last updated June 13
Mount Adams
4 Units Available
Mt. Adams Living
1055 Saint Paul Pl, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$975
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1027 sqft
Nicely crafted homes in the charming Mount Adams neighborhood. Tenants have access to a fitness center and swimming pool. Within walking distance of Eden Park, Krohn Conservatory and the Cincinnati Art Museum. Close to I-71.
Last updated June 12
Wilder
1 Unit Available
Vista Pointe
120 Vista Pointe Drive, Wilder, KY
2 Bedrooms
$839
995 sqft
110 Vista Pointe Dr Apt.
Last updated June 13
Bellevue
1 Unit Available
The Washington
300 Washington Ave, Bellevue, KY
1 Bedroom
$929
555 sqft
Right by the Ohio River and a short drive from I-471. Attractive apartments have high ceilings, carpeting, a modern kitchen and tiled floors. Residents have use of a community garden and a community room.
Last updated February 27
Eastside Covington
2 Units Available
River's Edge at Eastside Pointe
1028 Greenup St, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to downtown Cincinnati and I-71. Pet-friendly community with a health and fitness center and a pavilion with outdoor dining. Apartment amenities include washers and dryers and unique open floor plans.

Last updated June 13
Covington Central Business District
1 Unit Available
20 East 5th Street
20 East Fifth Street, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,040
770 sqft
This city flat is in the heart of downtown Covington! It is within walking distance of Main Strauss Village, so you can grab a bite to eat and hit up happy hour without having to fight for parking.

Last updated June 13
Mainstrasse
1 Unit Available
333 W 9th Street
333 West Ninth Street, Covington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
GORGEOUS 2 bed/2/5 bath with granite/stainless, hrdwd flrs, laundry in master, off-street parking, fabulous front porch, walk to EVERYTHING.

Last updated June 12
East-Central District
1 Unit Available
645 Highland Avenue
645 Highland Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
TWO BEDROOM! *DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT - Property Id: 117688 'the Kensington' There are also garages with automatic openers if covered and private parking is desired. There is onsite laundry with coin operated washers and dryers.

Last updated June 12
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
19 W Court St. Unit 4
19 West Court Street, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1654 sqft
Studious 1 Bed/1.5 Bath Loft Over 1,600 Sq. Ft.

Last updated June 13
Mainstrasse
1 Unit Available
817 Willard St.
817 Willard Street, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$750
650 sqft
One Bedroom Apartment located on one of the coolest streets in Mainstrasse. Two Blocks from all the great entertainment of Main street. It was updated 5 years ago.I can show anytime. Sorry No dogs

Last updated June 13
Mainstrasse
1 Unit Available
817 Willard St.- 1
817 Willard St, Covington, KY
Studio
$725
500 sqft
Cozy One Bedroom Apartment located on one of the coolest streets in Mainstrasse. Also comes with a covered Porch. Two Blocks from all the great entertainment of Main street. It was updated 5 years ago.I can show anytime.

Last updated June 13
Mount Auburn
1 Unit Available
529 Liberty Hill - A3
529 Liberty Hill Street, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1000 sqft
Available immediately! This beautiful apartment is located in the Historical "Prospect Hill" neighborhood, just blocks from all that OTR, Pendleton, and Downtown Cincinnati offer.

Median Rent in Newport

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Newport is $622, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $818.
Studio
$534
1 Bed
$622
2 Beds
$818
3+ Beds
$1,142
City GuideNewport
Newport is home to the World Peace Bell, which was once the world's largest swinging bell, but lost that title in 2006. The peal of this 12-foot wide bell can be heard for about 25 miles, but don't fret about it keeping you up at night, as it's only rung on special occasions.

Located close to the border between Ohio and Kentucky, Newport may feel like a second-class city, with a population of 15,273 at the 2010 census, but you'll find a surprising amount to do or see. While it might not be all hustle and bustle here, you gain a sense of community that you won't find in most bigger cities.

Renting in Newport

You shouldn't have many surprises when you're looking for rental homes in Newport, but it's still best to be ready for what the rental process might throw at you. That way you can be moved into your new home in no time at all.

What Will it Cost?

The main question on many renters' lips is "How much will it cost to move in?" While this might seem like a simple question, it really depends on what kind of rental properties you're looking for. Normally you'll need to pay a month's worth of rent when you first move in, plus a security deposit of an equal amount, so how much it costs will depend on how much your rent is. This will vary depending on the size and location of your rental home, but if you need to know average rental costs in Newport, get in touch with a local realtor.

How Soon Can You Move In?

It can sometimes take a while to find places to rent, but this varies and can just be down to sheer luck. Newport actually has a far higher amount of renter-occupied properties than the national average, which means there are generally a good amount of properties available to rent and therefore you might be able to find a suitable home quite quickly. It's usually best to allow at least four weeks to find a home, but you may well be able to move in sooner than that. If you're in a rush to find new rental housing in Newport, you may have to be willing to compromise.

What Will You Need?

Before you're allowed to move in to your new rental property, you'll usually be asked to sign some sort of contract. Your new landlord will want to make sure you're a reliable tenant, so you'll generally have to show them your rental history, credit score, proof of income, ID and any relevant references.

Neighborhoods in Newport

While any area of Newport is great to live in, nowhere is perfect so you'll find that there may be some pros and cons. It's best to find out more about Newport's neighborhoods before you move in, so you can find an area that's right for you.

Mansion Hill: This neighborhood is contained within the East Row historic district, so it's the place to live if you want to live in a home with character. As the name suggests, it is home to some large, grand houses. However, some of these have been turned into apartment buildings, so there are some smaller properties on offer, too. Pompilio's and Hofbrauhaus Newport are in this neighborhood.

Two Rivers: Once again, the name gives this neighborhood away. It is close to the water, nestled between the Ohio River and the Licking River, so there are some gorgeous riverfront properties in this area. It's not too far out from the center and is fairly walkable, with some amenities in the area.

City Center: If you want to be close to the majority of shops and restaurants, you might prefer to live in the city center. There's a good mixture of houses and apartments here, but homes do tend to be on the smaller side. Head to York Street Cafe or Brio Tuscan Grille to satiate your growling stomach.

Life in Newport

No matter where you turn in Newport, there always seems to be something to see or do. However, there's plenty of opportunity for relaxation, too, if your prefer to live life in the slow lane.

Life on the Water

Newport sits on the banks of the impressive Ohio River, so there's always time for some aquatic adventures. If you want to see the river up close and personal, try heading out on a riverboat tour and seeing the city from a great vantage point. Ride the Ducks offers river and city tours in amphibious vehicles, which can be great fun. If you'd rather stay on the dry side of the river, you could always have a drink or a bite to eat at an establishment overlooking the water, such as the River Rock Bar and Grill. While you're near the river, you should also look out for the spectacular Newport Southbank Bridge, which will take you over into Ohio.

Northern Kentucky Gambling Museum

At one point, Newport was a mecca for gambling and the Northern Kentucky Gambling Museum helps to shine a light on this element of its past. As well as interesting historical information, you'll find a whole host of local gambling memorabilia, such as old chips and vintage slot machines -- maybe not the best place to spend the day if you don't have even a passing interest in either gambling or local history, but an impressive collection none the less.

Newport on the Levee

If you're stuck for something to do, make your way to Newport on the Levee, where you'll find something to entertain almost anyone. This retail and entertainment complex was opened in 2001 and occupies the historic Posey Apartment buildings. You can find all sorts of things to see and do here, including movies, magic shows, arcade games, bowling and comedy shows. You can even go to the Newport Aquarium, which was named the No. 1 aquarium in the country by USA Today's 10Best.com. There are also a range of great stores and some tasty places to grab a bite, including Petra Cuisine and Dewey's Pizza.

Historic Newport

As you'd expect from a town first settled in 1791, there are some gorgeous historic landmarks to see in Newport. The East Row Historic District is well worth a visit and is Kentucky's second largest district on the National Register of Historic Places. The Old Post Office building and the Masonic Temple are both highlights, but there are many beautiful buildings to be seen.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Newport?
In Newport, the median rent is $534 for a studio, $622 for a 1-bedroom, $818 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,142 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Newport, check out our monthly Newport Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Newport?
Some of the colleges located in the Newport area include Gateway Community and Technical College, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College, and University of Dayton. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Newport?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Newport from include Cincinnati, Dayton, Middletown, Mason, and Fairfield.

