Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1198 West Way, Available 06/26/20 1198 West Way 4BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/2BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with new flooring, new paint, new windows, updated kitchen and bath, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home has spacious bedrooms, family room, w/d hook-up and a full basement. Outside you will find a yard that is perfect for entertaining. You won't want to miss it! Apply today at www.bbrents.com

**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**

**Deposit Pending**



(RLNE5808083)