All apartments in Cincinnati
Find more places like 1198 West Way,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cincinnati, OH
/
1198 West Way,
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

1198 West Way,

1198 West Way · (513) 737-2640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cincinnati
See all
College Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1198 West Way, Cincinnati, OH 45224
College Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1198 West Way, · Avail. Jun 26

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1613 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1198 West Way, Available 06/26/20 1198 West Way 4BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/2BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with new flooring, new paint, new windows, updated kitchen and bath, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home has spacious bedrooms, family room, w/d hook-up and a full basement. Outside you will find a yard that is perfect for entertaining. You won't want to miss it! Apply today at www.bbrents.com
**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE5808083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1198 West Way, have any available units?
1198 West Way, has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 1198 West Way, have?
Some of 1198 West Way,'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1198 West Way, currently offering any rent specials?
1198 West Way, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1198 West Way, pet-friendly?
Yes, 1198 West Way, is pet friendly.
Does 1198 West Way, offer parking?
Yes, 1198 West Way, does offer parking.
Does 1198 West Way, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1198 West Way, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1198 West Way, have a pool?
No, 1198 West Way, does not have a pool.
Does 1198 West Way, have accessible units?
No, 1198 West Way, does not have accessible units.
Does 1198 West Way, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1198 West Way, has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1198 West Way,?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carriage Court
11580 Olde Gate Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45246
2560 Madison Apartments
2560 Madison Road
Cincinnati, OH 45208
The Parkton
2300 Waldenglen Cir
Cincinnati, OH 45231
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St
Cincinnati, OH 45202
McCauly Crossing
10135 Crossing Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45241
The Boulevard at Oakley Station
3225 Oakley Station Blvd
Cincinnati, OH 45209
Hilltop
5601 Viewpointe Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45213
Poste Apartments
739 East Mcmillan Street
Cincinnati, OH 45206

Similar Pages

Cincinnati 1 BedroomsCincinnati 2 Bedrooms
Cincinnati Apartments with ParkingCincinnati Pet Friendly Places
Cincinnati Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OH
Fairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KY
Covington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestwoodHyde ParkOakley
Central Business DistrictMount WashingtonPleasant Ridge
MadisonvilleCollege Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
Union Institute & UniversityXavier University
Gateway Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity