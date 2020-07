Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill package receiving parking on-site laundry hot tub internet access playground

The Red Bank Reserve Apartments in Cincinnati, Ohio, offer a fantastic location at the price you want. Our residents love our secluded, private community. Just off I-71, you will enjoy being just 10 minutes to downtown Cincinnati, less than 10 minutes to Xavier University and University of Cincinnati, as well as upscale shopping and entertainment at Rookwood Commons, Kenwood Towne Center, and the Hyde Park and Oakley communities. Whether you are looking for a one or two bedroom home, Red Bank Reserve has it all!