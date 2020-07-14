Delta Flats

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel bathtub ceiling fan oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard fire pit gym green community parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal smoke-free community

New Luxury Apartments for Rent in Cincinnati, OhioDelta Flats are the stylish new apartments for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio’s Columbia Parkway and Delta Avenue intersection. Located in the heart of historic Columbia Tusculum, you'll enjoy the area’s historical charm as well as the benefits of urban living.Live in luxury at a location just moments from Mt. Adams, Hyde Park, local area hospitals and all of downtown Cincinnati’s great venues. Our immaculate apartments have all of the amenities that you need to feel right at home the minute you walk through the door!