Cincinnati, OH
Delta Flats
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:25 AM

Delta Flats

427 Delta Ave · (513) 301-2145
Location

427 Delta Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45226
Columbia-Tusculum

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B212 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Delta Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
gym
green community
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
smoke-free community
New Luxury Apartments for Rent in Cincinnati, OhioDelta Flats are the stylish new apartments for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio’s Columbia Parkway and Delta Avenue intersection. Located in the heart of historic Columbia Tusculum, you'll enjoy the area’s historical charm as well as the benefits of urban living.Live in luxury at a location just moments from Mt. Adams, Hyde Park, local area hospitals and all of downtown Cincinnati’s great venues. Our immaculate apartments have all of the amenities that you need to feel right at home the minute you walk through the door!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Delta Flats have any available units?
Delta Flats has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does Delta Flats have?
Some of Delta Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Delta Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Delta Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Delta Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Delta Flats is pet friendly.
Does Delta Flats offer parking?
Yes, Delta Flats offers parking.
Does Delta Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Delta Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Delta Flats have a pool?
Yes, Delta Flats has a pool.
Does Delta Flats have accessible units?
Yes, Delta Flats has accessible units.
Does Delta Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Delta Flats has units with dishwashers.
