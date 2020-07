Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony range carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance guest parking package receiving cats allowed

Location, location, location! Lake of the Woods Apartments in Mt. Healthy, Ohio, north of Cincinnati, boasts a clean and quiet community situated just off the Ronald Reagan Highway. Our community offers quick access to I-75, dining and shopping, and downtown Cincinnati. While at home our residents can fish in our private lake, entertain in our clubhouse, burn some calories in our fitness center, cool off in our refreshing pool, or take in the beautiful surroundings. If you are searching for convenience, affordability, and a clean and quiet community, Lake of the Woods is the choice for you!