227 Apartments for rent in Skidaway Island, GA

27 Chatuachee Xing
27 Chatuachee Crossing, Skidaway Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
2465 sqft
Rental at The Landings!! - Adorable 2 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms single family home located in The Landings! Partial Marsh Views, circular driveway and large backyard. Spacious kitchen, dining room and family room. Great for entertaining.
7 Longstreet Lane
7 Longstreet Lane, Skidaway Island, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2294 sqft
Are you looking for a one-story, renovated home that's affordable and move-in ready in The Landings? You must see this light & bright, spacious home that's been beautifully updated in Marshwood at The Landings.
10 Lillibridge Crossing
10 Lillibridge Crossing, Skidaway Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3495 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, split floor plan home, with a spacious family room featuring custom built-ins, 10 FT smooth ceilings, wide hallways open to the large updated kitchen. Large bonus room over two car garage. Appliances included.
35 Southerland Road
35 Southerland Road, Skidaway Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2378 sqft
This fabulous home is located in Plantation, situated on a lot with golf and lagoon views. It's on #17 Palmetto Course. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
Victory Heights
Ascend Midtown
2200 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$870
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1072 sqft
Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ascend Midtown! Spoil yourself by being only a few minutes' drive from hip & historic downtown Savannah, free-spirited Tybee Beach, and Truman Parkway while also living within walking
Paradise Park
Moss Pointe
9400 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1545 sqft
Welcome home to spacious floor plans nestled in between the oak trees while having the luxury and convenience to everything! Moss Pointe is one of the the only fully renovated communites on the south side of Savannah! The community includes an
Oakdale
Royal Oaks
301 Noble Oaks Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1723 sqft
A charming community that's recently been renovated. Just minutes from area malls and universities. On-site amenities include a large pool and wading pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Apartments feature modern interiors and designer finishes.
Southside
Osprey on the Bluffs
11900 White Bluff Rd, Unit 206, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$855
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1123 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in a quiet marshland setting close to downtown Savannah. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature traditional layouts and modern fixtures and finishes. Ample amenities, including a fitness center and outdoor kitchen.
Paradise Park
Heron on the Bluffs
10014 White Bluff Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,019
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1246 sqft
Great location, close to schools, parks and restaurants. Luxury units include range, refrigerator, bathtub, carpet, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground, game room, BBQ grill area and gym.
Windsor Forest
Ascend at Savannah
10714 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$830
1050 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, modern appliances in kitchens, and large closets. This pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a playground, among other amenities. Twenty minutes from downtown Savannah.
Buccaneer Trace
55 E Deerwood Rd, Wilmington Island, GA
1 Bedroom
$994
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1095 sqft
Convenient location, just a short drive from Historic Savannah and Tybee Island Beach. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, tennis court and pool.
Nicholsville
137 Marsh Edge Ln
137 Marsh Edge Lane, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1307 sqft
Dramatic Sunset Views-Southside Marsh Bluff Neighborhood - Rent the home and the sunset is free....beautiful Western Marsh...front Home in convenient Marsh Bluff southside neighborhood. 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths.
2510 Nottingham Drive
2510 Nottingham Drive, Chatham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1720 sqft
2510 Nottingham Drive Available 06/17/20 Available June 17th - Available June 17th!!! Great Single Story Home Located in Midtown Savannah. Too Much Character to mention it all.
Savannah State - Glynwood
5224 Skidaway Road Unit A
5224 Skidaway Road, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,450
1470 sqft
Retail Space on Skidaway - Larger unit of Skidaway retail building, right next to Auspicious Baking Co! Building is close to Parker's and Food Lion. Unit was formerly a hair salon (RLNE5503535)
332 Mapmaker Lane
332 Mapmaker Lane, Whitemarsh Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1016 sqft
Battery Point Plantation - This Whitemarsh Island house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Kitchen is furnished with a stove and refrigerator and overlooks the dining area and living room. Fenced backyard.
Colonial Oaks
116 Greenbriar Court
116 Greenbriar Court, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1174 sqft
**Available Now** Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home on Coffee Bluff with Large Fenced Yard!! - The 3 bedroom home is located on a quiet street on the Coffee Bluff Area.
Oakdale
6803 Waters Ave Home B
6803 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$735
788 sqft
Two Bedroom Mobile Home Near Waters & Eisenhower - Two bedroom mobile home with breakfast bar, ceiling fans, and covered carport Water, trash, and lot rent included Gas and electric Security deposit equal to rent 6 month leases available Pets
11 Flagship Ct
11 Flagship Court, Whitemarsh Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Property Highlights -Ready: July 15th -W/D Hookups -New Appliances! -2 Unfinished Bonus Areas (Perfect for storage!) -Two-Car Garage! -Fresh Paint throughout! -Very Spacious! Property Description This 2 story home isa 3 bedroom/2
Parkside
1408 E 49TH
1408 East 49th Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1042 sqft
Mid town - This house features two bedrooms and one bathroom. Living room with wood floors. Sunroom. Kitchen is furnished with stove, refrigerator & dishwasher. Washer & dryer connections. Central heat & air.
7712 Johnny Mercer
7712 Johnny Mercer Boulevard, Wilmington Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1216 sqft
**Available now** Wilmington Island, 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with Fenced backyard on Johnny Mercer - This 1216 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2.
Wilshire Estates - Savannah Mall
10611 Abercorn St.
10611 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$780
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/27/20 Spanish Villa Apartments - Property Id: 114587 Welcome to Spanish Villa Apartments! We offer beautiful one bedroom apartments ($780.00) and very spacious two and three bedroom townhomes ($900-$1025).
Skyland Terrace - Greenway Park - Grove Park
459 Mall Blvd Apt 26
459 Mall Blvd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
459 Mall Blvd, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, Galley kitchen with breakfast area, Living room/Living with tile floors and sliding doors to patio, Master bedroom, has sitting room/office attached. Pool and Tennis privileges included. $1200 per month.
Windsor Forest
163 Holland Park Circle
163 Holland Park Circle, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1292 sqft
2BR, 1 1/2 Bath Townhome at Holland Park Townhomes in SouthSide.
Colonial Oaks
922 Old Mill Road
922 Old Mill Road, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1998 sqft
922 Old Mill Road $1450 BR, 2BA House in Coffee Bluff! New Paint Inside and Out! Wood lamintate in living room, dining room, family room! Carpet in Oversized Bonus Room! Fireplace! Large Fenced Yard! W/D Hook-ups! New Countertops! New Blinds
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Skidaway Island rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,730.
Some of the colleges located in the Skidaway Island area include Savannah College of Art and Design, Savannah State University, University of South Carolina-Beaufort, and Armstrong State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Skidaway Island from include Savannah, Pooler, Bluffton, Beaufort, and Hilton Head Island.