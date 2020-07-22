Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:13 AM
4 Apartments For Rent Near LSSC
Silver Lake Estates
Blueberry Hill Apartments
33230 Ryan Dr, Leesburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$755
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
Blueberry Hill apartments are nestled into a suburban setting within minutes of the Lake Square Mall, Lake Sumter Community College, and Comcast. Blueberry Hill is only a few miles from beautiful downtown Leesburg and the Regional Medical Center.
33919 Emerald Pond Loop
33919 Emerald Pond Loop, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1710 sqft
Offered by Gunn Property Services, LLC *Seeking high quality, long term resident. *Visit GunnPropertyServices.
32717 BLOSSOM LANE
32717 Blossom Lane, Silver Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
912 sqft
Spacious 2/1 with tile in kitchen, living room and dining room and carpet in bedrooms Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. * Small pet only To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.
10024 Shademoor
10024 Shademoor Drive, Silver Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1000 sqft
Walking distance to the ViaPort Mall and many restaurants. New amazing kitchen. Beautiful tile throughout. Big fenced yard with nice deck in the back. Move in ready.
