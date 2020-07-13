/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM
70 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Leesburg, FL
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 08:53pm
7 Units Available
Silver Lake Estates
Blueberry Hill Apartments
33230 Ryan Dr, Leesburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$755
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
Blueberry Hill apartments are nestled into a suburban setting within minutes of the Lake Square Mall, Lake Sumter Community College, and Comcast. Blueberry Hill is only a few miles from beautiful downtown Leesburg and the Regional Medical Center.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
408 S Lake Street
408 South Lake Street, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
792 sqft
2/1 House - Walking Distance to Hospital. Next to Bus Line - Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home is centrally located on Lake Street, directly across the street from Leesburg Regional Medical Center, close to Downtown Leesburg.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2312 Butler St
2312 Butler Street, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$975
871 sqft
Renovated 3/1 house for Rent with Garage in Leesburg - You have to see this renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with a large fenced in yard and a 1 car garage.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5 Lucerne Cir.
5 Lucerne Circle, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$700
660 sqft
5 Lucerne Cir.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2207 Jobbins Drive
2207 Jobbins Drive, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
2207 Jobbins Drive Available 09/01/20 3/2 in Leesburg - Available September. 3/2 features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and lots of cabinet space. Separate Living, Dining and Family Rooms.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4 Lucerne Cir.
4 Lucerne Circle, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$700
576 sqft
4 Lucerne Cir.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Arlington Ridge
26942 White Plains Way
26942 White Plains Way, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1306 sqft
Like New 2/2 Villa in 55+ Arlington Ridge Community - The Augusta Model is a 2 BR, 2 Bath, Plus a Flex space, 1 Car Garage with room for Golf Cart.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1317 BRAEBURY DR
1317 Braeberry Drive, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
925 sqft
LEESBURG - COMPLETELY REMODELED 3BR/1BA HOME - Spacious 3BR/1BA remodeled home. New kitchen with stainless appliances, new counter tops, new flooring throughout, completely remodeled bath, and screened porch overlooking large backyard.
1 of 25
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
509 SCENIC ST
509 Scenic Street, Leesburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1632 sqft
Leesburg - Stoer Island 4BR/2BA - Spacious 4BR/2BA remodeled home. No Carpeting. Remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances. Remodeled baths. Large backyard with open patio. 1 car carport. Convenient location. Section 8 accepted.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1306 Vine St
1306 Vine Street, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
924 sqft
Awesome 2/2 Apt with Covered parking in Leesburg - Features: Renovated 2/ bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment with covered parking, all Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Tile, and small private fenced in backyard.
1 of 10
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
47 Ginger Circle
47 Ginger Circle, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1315 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath in The Meadows - 3 bedroom 2 bath Split Floor plan 2 car garage Large fenced in back yard Florida room overlooking back yard Living room opens up to eat in kitchen Located right by Lake Harris Available now Pets determined by
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
2709 Savannah Drive
2709 Savannah Drive, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1604 sqft
Sleepy Hollow, a quiet Leesburg community. Like new 3/2 split plan. New flooring, fresh paint, and ready to call home! Move-in fees include first month, security deposit, a $50.00 application fee, and pet fees if applicable (pets are negotiable.
Results within 1 mile of Leesburg
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1041 Atlantic Ave
1041 Atlantic Avenue, Fruitland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
Brand New Beautiful House Near The Villages - Property Id: 104263 Newer 2-Story House In a Quiet New neighborhood in Fruitland Park, FL - Only 4 Miles Away From The Villages.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
1300 Wood Duck Lane - 1
1300 Wood Duck Ln, Fruitland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1240 sqft
Nice 3 beds 2 baths duplex with laminate floor. Open kitchen and one car garage.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
581 Antigua Avenue
581 Antigua Avenue, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1742 sqft
A 3/2 with a bonus room. Just like new! The Groves At Baytree! This community is surrounded by rolling hills, the beautiful BayTree golf course, and magnificent Lake Harris.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
33848 Emerald Pond Loop
33848 Emerald Pond Loop, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1804 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Great Location off Radio Rd. This home has it all 10ft ceilings, granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, Energy Efficient Windows. This home is a must see will not last long. *City of Leesburg Utilities.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
33919 Emerald Pond Loop
33919 Emerald Pond Loop, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1710 sqft
Offered by Gunn Property Services, LLC *Seeking high quality, long term resident. *Visit GunnPropertyServices.
Results within 5 miles of Leesburg
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
5 Units Available
Carmendy Square
367 Sunny Oaks Way, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
1392 sqft
A variety of spacious two- and three-bedroom townhomes located in Lady Lake, Florida, each with amenities such as an internet cafe and business center, central air, a basketball court, 24-hour fitness center and more.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Scottish Highlands
913 Sutherland Ct
913 Sutherland Court, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1548 sqft
55+ Scottish Highlands Home for Rent - Home is located in a 55+ community. Spacious 2 bed 2 bath 2 car garage. Master bath features his and her sinks and two walk in closets. The house comes with washer and dryer and lawn care.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
6073 Chase Ct
6073 Chase Ct, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
If you are looking for a quaint home to get you started in The Villages, then look no further. This cozy unfurnished Patio Villa will fit all your needs and is in a great location.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Royal Highlands
21640 Stirling Pass
21640 Stirling Pass, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1779 sqft
Royal Highlands - Beautiful! 3/2 Expanded Opal Model in beautiful 55+ Royal Highlands 24-hour gated community. NEW hardwood flooring with carpet bedrooms! Kitchen features an adjoining breakfast room, closet pantry, ceramic tile floor.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1270 MOUNT VERNON WAY
1270 Mount Vernon Way, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1156 sqft
Are YOU ready to move into The Villages and explore all the Wonderful activities.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
6081 MANION TERRACE
6081 Manion Ter, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1453 sqft
Brand new Villa In the New Southern Oaks, with a golf cart garage, a full 2 car garage, stainless appliances, vaulted ceilings, espresso cabinets, wood plank tile flooring except bedrooms, fenced, small dog is allowed.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2107 KERWOOD LOOP
2107 Kerwood Loop, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1135 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY FOR LONG TERM FURNISHED AND IN A GREAT LOCATION Beautiful ranch home in the center of the Villages. VILLAGE OF AMELIA CLOSE TO LAKE SUMTER Two bedroom two bath home. Non smoking. Laminate, carpet and vinyl.
