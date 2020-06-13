78 Apartments for rent in Leesburg, FL with garage

Apartment List
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
401 Delphine Ct
401 Delphine Court, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1725 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath w/ an Office in Leesburg - R3 - This freshly painted 3 bedroom 2 bath home has new flooring, an office, an eat in kitchen, laundry room and a 2 car garage. Application is required before all showings.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arlington Ridge
1 Unit Available
26942 White Plains Way
26942 White Plains Way, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1306 sqft
Like New 2/2 Villa in 55+ Arlington Ridge Community - The Augusta Model is a 2 BR, 2 Bath, Plus a Flex space, 1 Car Garage with room for Golf Cart.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2312 Butler St
2312 Butler Street, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
871 sqft
Renovated 3/1 house for Rent with Garage in Leesburg - You have to see this renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with a large fenced in yard and a 1 car garage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5512 Windsong Oaks Drive
5512 Windsong Oak Drive, Leesburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1858 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath 3 car garage for rent at 5512 Windsong Oak Dr.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
1325 Shady Terrace - 1
1325 Shady Terrace, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
832 sqft
Nice 2 beds 1 bath with a car garage. Vinyl and tile floors throughout. Small pet under 20 lbs okay with a pet fee.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
935 BELLE OAK DRIVE
935 Belle Oak Drive, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1479 sqft
3/2 1500 Sq ft, newer block home for rent, has a large fenced in back yard $1495! Avail today contact property manager to submit an application

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Arlington Ridge
1 Unit Available
26820 WHITE PLAINS WAY
26820 White Plains Way, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1813 sqft
Rent or Lease option to purchase House. BAD CREDIT NO PROBLEM! Rental amount for a 1 yr. lease, maybe different for short term. House can be rented or purchased unfurnished. Full price offer ($269,900) includes closing costs.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
47 Ginger Circle
47 Ginger Circle, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1315 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath in The Meadows - 3 bedroom 2 bath Split Floor plan 2 car garage Large fenced in back yard Florida room overlooking back yard Living room opens up to eat in kitchen Located right by Lake Harris Available now Pets determined by
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Lakes
1 Unit Available
25928 Newcombe Circle
25928 Newcombe Circle, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1206 sqft
55+ Gated Community! PEACEFUL AND FUN PLACE TO LIVE! - TASTEFULLY DECORATED WITH MANY UPGRADES. The home was remodeled and shows exceptionally well.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6209 Richland Ave
6209 Richland Avenue, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
***Property is Currently Occupied and will only be shown to Approved Applicants. (In order to see occupied properties, tenants are required to fill out a application in advance, Once an application is approved a showing will be scheduled.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
33848 Emerald Pond Loop
33848 Emerald Pond Loop, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1804 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Great Location off Radio Rd. This home has it all 10ft ceilings, granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, Energy Efficient Windows. This home is a must see will not last long. *City of Leesburg Utilities.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
30041 Johnsons Point Rd
30041 Johnson Point Road, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1522 sqft
LAKEFRONT DOCK PROPERTY WITH FIREPLACE *Offered by Gunn Property Services, LLC *Seeking high quality, long term resident. *Visit GunnPropertyServices.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
6305 SUNNYSIDE DRIVE
6305 Sunnyside Drive, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3664 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxurious home is located in the subdivision called Sunnyside. It is available for Rent or Rent with Option to Purchase - Home also available for traditional purchase.
1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4659 Treasure Cay Rd
4659 Treasure Cay Road, Tavares, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1751 sqft
4659 Treasure Cay Rd Available 07/01/20 Spacious 4 Bdrm / 2 BA with 2 car garage - Spacious 4 bed 2 bath home for rent. Home features 2 car garage, screened patio, and formal dining room. No Cats Allowed (RLNE3259985)

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1892 Quailey Court
1892 Quailey Court, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2080 sqft
Beautiful Home in The Villages - Lakefront in The Village of Hillsborough! Just step in through the front door and take in the incredible lake view. If you love the feel of Florida, the water, the colors, the landscape, this home is the one for you.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Scottish Highlands
1 Unit Available
913 Sutherland Ct
913 Sutherland Court, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1548 sqft
55+ Scottish Highlands Home for Rent - Home is located in a 55+ community. Spacious 2 bed 2 bath 2 car garage. Master bath features his and her sinks and two walk in closets. The house comes with washer and dryer and lawn care.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pennbrooke
1 Unit Available
243 Bentwood Dr
243 Bentwood Drive, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1919 sqft
2020 - 55+ Pennbrooke. Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home! With an extra tv room and lovely screened in back room to enjoy. Master bedroom includes a King bed with tv, 2nd bedroom includes a queen bed with tv. Pull out couch in extra tv room.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3140 Bayou Lane
3140 Bayou Ln, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2021 sqft
3140 Bayou Lane Available 07/20/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 1/2 Car garage. - Gated 3bdrm/2ba home with brick driveway.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6091 Manion Ter
6091 Manion Ter, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1266 sqft
This Beautiful home is located in The Villages, Monarch Groves neighborhood. Surrounded by beautiful waterways and pathways. Near the Riverbend Recreation Center, Rupert Canine Park, and Swallowtail Recreation Area.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
4721 Treasure Cay Rd
4721 Treasure Cay Road, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1372 sqft
The Groves At Baytree! This community is surrounded by rolling hills, the beautiful BayTree golf course, and magnificent Lake Harris.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1549 HARDEEVILLE COURT
1549 Hardeeville Court, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1156 sqft
This unfurnished well maintained 2 bedroom/2 bath Colony Patio Villa is located in one of the most desirable areas The Village of Mallory Square it is just 5 minutes from Lake Sumter Landing which has nightly entertainment numerous dining

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2107 KERWOOD LOOP
2107 Kerwood Loop, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1135 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY FOR LONG TERM FURNISHED AND IN A GREAT LOCATION Beautiful ranch home in the center of the Villages. VILLAGE OF AMELIA CLOSE TO LAKE SUMTER Two bedroom two bath home. Non smoking. Laminate, carpet and vinyl.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1181 TRAPPERS COURT
1181 Trappers Court, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1220 sqft
LOVELY HOME WHERE YOU CAN PLAY GOLF ALL DAY, SHOP AND DINE ALL RIGHT HERE VILLAS OF PENSACOLA Unique floor plan haven't seen this one before. Two bedroom each with their own baths with over-sized kitchen and living area.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2572 BAINBRIDGE LANE
2572 Bainbridge Lane, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1132 sqft
UNFURNISHED AND READY JULY 1 COURTYARD VILLA PET FRIENDLY NICE LOCATION AND REALLY CUTE INSIDE BAINBRIDGE VILLAS JUST INSIDE THE HADLEY GATE Two bedroom two bath home. Tile and laminate throughout the home. Enclosed lanai on the back of the house.
City Guide for Leesburg, FL

If you need some local insights on Leesburg living, then you've found the perfect place. Have a quick read through this helpful apartment guide, then scroll through those listings and you will be on the way to your new home in no time!

To live here, you've got to love the sun. Getting out on the lake, exploring the Venetian Gardens, playing a round of golf, and just soaking up the rays are the main pass times in Leesburg. Sunshine is everywhere, there's no escaping it, so just learn to embrace it. As Martha Stewart might say, it's a good thing.

Summertime energy costs, on the other hand, are not a good thing. Finding an all-bills-paid apartment, or a super energy-efficient property rental can save renters big bucks during the dog days of summer. Or, you can just turn the A/C off in the heat of the day and relax in an apartment complex with a swimming pool, a duplex near the lake, or a rental home in a waterfront community.

From cheap apartments to luxury townhomes to waterfront houses for rent, you can always find a place to cool off around here. Most one and two bedroom apartments rent for about $400 - $700. There are some cheap duplexes and triplexes in this price range as well. In the $700 - $1,200 range, you’ll find some nice rental homes and lakefront cottages, and in the $1,200 - $2,000 range, you’ll find some extravagant rental properties in huge, plantation-style homes.

The rental communities in Leesburg are chock-full of ridiculously helpful amenities. Things like child care, after-school programs, playgrounds, swimming pools, and on-site laundry facilities can really be a lifesaver for young parents. There are also amenities to help renters save time and money, such as private fitness centers, dog parks, community WiFi, and car care centers.

If you're looking for a pet friendly apartment or rental home, then Leesburg is a great place to search. There are plenty of pet friendly properties around here, including both cat-friendly and dog-friendly rentals. In fact, some places actually cater to dogs, with large, fenced-in yards, dog parks, or nearby lakes. We’d advise against bringing the whole wolf pack, though, since most places have a 2-pet limit.

Now it's time for some sweet Florida sunshine. Enjoy!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Leesburg, FL

Leesburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

