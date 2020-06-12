/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:46 AM
36 Furnished Apartments for rent in Leesburg, FL
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
832 PALM HARBOR COURT
832 Palm Harbor Court, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2428 sqft
Panoramic views of the lake from living area, kitchen, dining and screened porch.
Results within 1 mile of Leesburg
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3850 Navel Lane
3850 Navel Lane, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$980
960 sqft
Long Term - 2 bedroom 2 bath with 1 car carport. Fully furnished home ready for you to move in! Water is included in rent. Rent: $980 Security Deposit: $1050 Technology Fee: $20 monthly No Pets Allowed (RLNE5778850)
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
28229 CR 33, Lot W401
28229 County Road 33, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
492 sqft
Priced to sell!! Reduced by $10,000. Attached Carport and storage building make this home very comfortable. Gas stove and electric water heater along with a double door refrigerator. Beautifully appointed and furnished.
Results within 5 miles of Leesburg
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6091 Manion Ter
6091 Manion Ter, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1266 sqft
This Beautiful home is located in The Villages, Monarch Groves neighborhood. Surrounded by beautiful waterways and pathways. Near the Riverbend Recreation Center, Rupert Canine Park, and Swallowtail Recreation Area.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
10928 SPANISH OAK DRIVE
10928 Spanish Oak Drive, Lake County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
936 sqft
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! Mother-in-Law House offering a view of 10 acres of land with a natural pond in the backyard - beautifully located in a private country setting.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2107 KERWOOD LOOP
2107 Kerwood Loop, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1135 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY FOR LONG TERM FURNISHED AND IN A GREAT LOCATION Beautiful ranch home in the center of the Villages. VILLAGE OF AMELIA CLOSE TO LAKE SUMTER Two bedroom two bath home. Non smoking. Laminate, carpet and vinyl.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
517 N DISSTON AVENUE
517 North Disston Avenue, Tavares, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
864 sqft
Just hang your clothes and you're home! Fully renovated, completely furnished, upstairs garage apartment!! Rent includes all utilities (water, electric, cable/internet.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
36139 CITRUS BOULEVARD
36139 Citrus Boulevard, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with screened in porch and access to Lake Eustis and the great chain of lakes. Furnished, with option to be unfurnished. Carport to keep your car out of the sun and rain.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1037 RIDGEVILLE ROAD
1037 Ridgeville Road, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1156 sqft
AVAILABLE JANUARY & FEBRUARY 2021! Come enjoy The Villages Lifestyle in this Beautiful "Turn-Key" Furnished "Colony" Patio Villa home in The Village of Sable Chase! Professionally manicured landscaping, screened covered front Lanai with table and
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
987 DAVID WALKER DRIVE
987 Old Hammock Road, Tavares, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1057 sqft
***Fully furnished*** MOVE RIGHT IN!!! SHANTINIKETAN’S GOAL IS TO PROVIDE QUALITY LIFESTYLE AND HOMES FOR AGES 55+ AND OLDER. ! This Condo is Light & Bright with well equipped with tile floors, granite counters, washer, and dryer.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1541 GOLDEN PALM CIRCLE
1541 Golden Palm Circle, Tavares, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1026 sqft
Turnkey 2bed/2bath in a great Tavares location. Tastefully furnished and ready to move in. Nice screened in back patio and open covered front porch. All utilities and lawn care included as well as the community pool.
Results within 10 miles of Leesburg
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Orange Blossom Gardens
1 Unit Available
1132 Avenida De Las Casas
1132 Avenida De Las Casas, Lady Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,570
1575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Seasonal Fully Furnished Rental - 1 Bedroom - 21/2 Bath - Townhome Just Off Of Spanish Springs Town Square - 2 Story Town Home Just a Short Walk To Spanish Springs Town Square.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Village of Tamarind Grove
1 Unit Available
2035 Countrywind Ct.
2035 Countrywind Court, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1398 sqft
Available April - 3BR/2BA Seasonal in Southern Star Villas - -AVAILABLE APRIL 2020 -3BR/2BA Seasonal Rental in The Village Tamarind Grove/Southern Star Villas -Location Location! Retreat to this beautiful 3BR/2BA Villa in the Village of Tamarind
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Orange Blossom Gardens
1 Unit Available
1110 West Boone Court The Village of Country Club Hills
1110 West Boone Court, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1767 sqft
Off Season - 55+ Community. Fully furnished turn key manufactured 2BR 2BA single family home within walking distance of the Orange Blossom Gardens Country Club & Golf Course. Large open floor plan, extra large Master Bedroom suite.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5789 Emeron Ct.
5789 Emerson Court, Wildwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1600 sqft
THE VILLAGES FLORIDA - Property Id: 284545 Beautiful property located close to rec centers , pools and golf.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2154 Estevez Dr
2154 Estevez Drive, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1121 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Patio Villa in Vera Cruz. Perfect Location Minutes to Spanish Springs Town Square (1.75 miles). Within walking distance to El Santiago Village Recreation Center(.6 miles) Fully Furnished.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1135 SANTA CRUZ DRIVE
1135 Santa Cruz Drive, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1146 sqft
Really nice long term rental available now. This courtyard villa is in a great location. So close to everything, shopping, dining, nightly entertainment, gas stations and banking facilities. Partially furnished.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2498 UTICA WAY
2498 Utica Way, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1156 sqft
2/2 Colony Patio Villa in the Lovely Village of Lynnhaven. Vaulted ceilings and tile and laminate through the entire home. Completely furnished with everything you would need to move in.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2315 KENILWORTH PLACE
2315 Kenilworth Place, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1108 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! This furnished/turnkey 2/2 Callaway Cabana Villa is ready to move in. Located in Ezell Villas in the Village of Tall Trees, which is between 466 and 466-A.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1501 LAS PACOS COURT
1501 Las Pacos Court, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1148 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath home that is move in ready - bring only your tooth brush and clothes! Short Term lease only ready for immediate occupancy. This home is in the perfect location and close to everything. Spanish Springs is only 2.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
802 Huron St
802 Huron Street, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom ,1 Bath in Quiet 55 Mobile Home Park C/A. W/D in Home.Florida Lanai Inside Storage Area .Fully furnished including Dishes ,pots ,pans,linens.Ready for you to move In Available July 1. Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Wildwood.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3489 CAMBRIA CIRCLE
3489 Cambria Circle, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1188 sqft
GREAT LOCATION AND GREAT LONG TERM RATE - VILLAS OF FERNANDINA Completely furnished Two bedroom two bath cabot cove patio villa, just darling on the inside, great location close to 466 and Wedgewood Lane pet friendly with appropriate fee.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
404 Amaya Ave
404 Amaya Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1477 sqft
Long Term - MOVE IN READY! Make this Beauregard Courtyard Villa your home. Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bathroom villa with 1.5 car garage. FULLY furnished for a ready to live home. Birdcage covered porch with a hot tub. Extra seating area beside the home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
306 N CLAYTON STREET
306 North Clayton Street, Mount Dora, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1082 sqft
Studio apartment in the heart of Mount Dora's Historic District within walking distance to downtown shops and restaurants! This roomy, fully furnished one bedroom one bath apartment has a private & peaceful screened porch overlooking a natural
