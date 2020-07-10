/
63 Apartments for rent in Leesburg, FL with washer-dryer
353 WEATHER WOOD COURT
353 Weather Wood Court, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2212 sqft
Freshly Painted This lovely home opens to a large foyer with a den on the right and a formal dining room on the Left. Four spacious Bedrooms, and two Bathrooms. Oversized family room and Large kitchen.
911 Oak Dr
911 Oak Drive, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1120 sqft
Completely remodel ready to rent. - 3/2 with brand new kitchen. All new stainless steel appliances. Interior freshly painted and new flooring throughout. Washer and dryer included. No pets allowed. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3766890)
832 PALM HARBOR COURT
832 Palm Harbor Court, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2428 sqft
Panoramic views of the lake from living area, kitchen, dining and screened porch.
1041 Atlantic Ave
1041 Atlantic Avenue, Fruitland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
Brand New Beautiful House Near The Villages - Property Id: 104263 Newer 2-Story House In a Quiet New neighborhood in Fruitland Park, FL - Only 4 Miles Away From The Villages.
Carmendy Square
367 Sunny Oaks Way, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
1392 sqft
A variety of spacious two- and three-bedroom townhomes located in Lady Lake, Florida, each with amenities such as an internet cafe and business center, central air, a basketball court, 24-hour fitness center and more.
Scottish Highlands
913 Sutherland Ct
913 Sutherland Court, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1548 sqft
55+ Scottish Highlands Home for Rent - Home is located in a 55+ community. Spacious 2 bed 2 bath 2 car garage. Master bath features his and her sinks and two walk in closets. The house comes with washer and dryer and lawn care.
6091 Manion Ter
6091 Manion Ter, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1266 sqft
This Beautiful home is located in The Villages, Monarch Groves neighborhood. Surrounded by beautiful waterways and pathways. Near the Riverbend Recreation Center, Rupert Canine Park, and Swallowtail Recreation Area.
381 Banning Beach Road
381 Banning Beach Road, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1504 sqft
Completely renovated 3 bed, 2 bath - Completely renovated 3 bed, 2 bath with brand new kitchen. Located minutes from Downtown Tavares with views of Lake Eustis. Gas burning fireplace with washer and dryer included. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2780882)
17201 Sandalwood Drive
17201 Sandalwood Drive, Sumter County, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
850 sqft
17201 Sandalwood Drive, Wildwood, FL, Sandalwood Condominiums - 17201 Sandalwood Drive, Wildwood, FL-Available now! Located in the Sandalwood Condominiums. 1 bedroom 1 bath, second floor condo with lake view.
Royal Highlands
21640 Stirling Pass
21640 Stirling Pass, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1779 sqft
Royal Highlands - Beautiful! 3/2 Expanded Opal Model in beautiful 55+ Royal Highlands 24-hour gated community. NEW hardwood flooring with carpet bedrooms! Kitchen features an adjoining breakfast room, closet pantry, ceramic tile floor.
13116 LAUREL CREST COURT
13116 Laurel Crest Court, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1642 sqft
2017 Like New Home!!! Oversized rooms, laundry room right off kitchen, fenced back yard!! Don't miss this picture perfect home!!
1634 DUFFY LOOP
1634 Duffy Loop, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1927 sqft
Fantastic designer home centrally located in The Villages. Located in Sabal Chase Village close to Sumter Landing. Home features eat in kitchen, an enclosed large lanai, and free wifi and cable. Fully furnished and ready for you to enjoy.
1270 MOUNT VERNON WAY
1270 Mount Vernon Way, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1156 sqft
Are YOU ready to move into The Villages and explore all the Wonderful activities.
6081 MANION TERRACE
6081 Manion Ter, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1453 sqft
Brand new Villa In the New Southern Oaks, with a golf cart garage, a full 2 car garage, stainless appliances, vaulted ceilings, espresso cabinets, wood plank tile flooring except bedrooms, fenced, small dog is allowed.
1549 HARDEEVILLE COURT
1549 Hardeeville Court, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1156 sqft
This unfurnished well maintained 2 bedroom/2 bath Colony Patio Villa is located in one of the most desirable areas The Village of Mallory Square it is just 5 minutes from Lake Sumter Landing which has nightly entertainment numerous dining
2107 KERWOOD LOOP
2107 Kerwood Loop, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1135 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY FOR LONG TERM FURNISHED AND IN A GREAT LOCATION Beautiful ranch home in the center of the Villages. VILLAGE OF AMELIA CLOSE TO LAKE SUMTER Two bedroom two bath home. Non smoking. Laminate, carpet and vinyl.
36139 CITRUS BOULEVARD
36139 Citrus Boulevard, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with screened in porch and access to Lake Eustis and the great chain of lakes. Furnished, with option to be unfurnished. Carport to keep your car out of the sun and rain.
987 DAVID WALKER DRIVE
987 Old Hammock Road, Tavares, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1057 sqft
***Fully furnished*** MOVE RIGHT IN!!! SHANTINIKETAN’S GOAL IS TO PROVIDE QUALITY LIFESTYLE AND HOMES FOR AGES 55+ AND OLDER. ! This Condo is Light & Bright with well equipped with tile floors, granite counters, washer, and dryer.
1541 GOLDEN PALM CIRCLE
1541 Golden Palm Circle, Tavares, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1026 sqft
Turnkey 2bed/2bath in a great Tavares location. Tastefully furnished and ready to move in. Nice screened in back patio and open covered front porch. All utilities and lawn care included as well as the community pool.
Parkside at East Village
13765 Northeast 136th Loop Road, Lady Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1442 sqft
Our brand new property has everything you're looking for. We believe in maintaining a simple lifestyle while taking on life's adventures. Our apartments feature convenient design elements with a welcoming and luxurious appeal.
Orange Blossom Gardens
1110 West Boone Court The Village of Country Club Hills
1110 West Boone Court, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1767 sqft
Off Season - 55+ Community. Fully furnished turn key manufactured 2BR 2BA single family home within walking distance of the Orange Blossom Gardens Country Club & Golf Course. Large open floor plan, extra large Master Bedroom suite.
1555 N ORANGE STREET
1555 North Orange Street, Mount Dora, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1763 sqft
Under Construction. Welcome to this beautiful new home in the heart of Mount Dora. Perfectly placed on the corner lot, this home features an open concept with gorgeous laminate flooring, granite counter tops, and tile in the bathrooms.
5436 Admiral Way
5436 Admiral Way, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1450 sqft
Lakeside Landings 2/2 Condo - Property Id: 309413 2/2/1 Condo over looking green space! In a gated community just minutes from The Villages. 2 Pools, Gym, Billards, pickle ball, tennis, basketball, dog park, and playground.
1121 BLUEGRASS DRIVE
1121 Bluegrass Drive, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1808 sqft
3 bdr 2 ba home with two car garage and fenced in back overlooking an expansive conservation area. No rear neighbors! Spacious and functional open and split floor plan with den/study that can be an optional 4th bedroom.
