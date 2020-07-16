Apartment List
/
FL
/
leesburg
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:00 AM

13 Apartments for rent in Leesburg, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Leesburg renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1110 Flamingo Drive
1110 Flamingo Drive, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1245 sqft
HURRY.. Now offering 1-month FREE! If you apply, get approved, and move in by August 15th you would get October for FREE! Fabulous 3BR 1BA home features great curb appeal with a landscaped lawn and open and spacious living and dining areas.
Results within 5 miles of Leesburg

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
6091 Manion Ter
6091 Manion Ter, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1301 sqft
This Beautiful home is located in The Villages, Monarch Groves neighborhood. Surrounded by beautiful waterways and pathways. Near the Riverbend Recreation Center, Rupert Canine Park, and Swallowtail Recreation Area.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Highlands
21640 Stirling Pass
21640 Stirling Pass, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1779 sqft
Royal Highlands - Beautiful! 3/2 Expanded Opal Model in beautiful 55+ Royal Highlands 24-hour gated community. NEW hardwood flooring with carpet bedrooms! Kitchen features an adjoining breakfast room, closet pantry, ceramic tile floor.
Results within 10 miles of Leesburg
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
24 Units Available
Parkside at East Village
13765 Northeast 136th Loop Road, Lady Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1442 sqft
Our brand new property has everything you're looking for. We believe in maintaining a simple lifestyle while taking on life's adventures. Our apartments feature convenient design elements with a welcoming and luxurious appeal.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
923 N Clayton St
923 North Clayton Street, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
956 sqft
Amazing 3B/2B House! - Beautiful Single Family Home fully renovated. Feel at home the moment you enter this cozy and modernly renovated house with wood floors, new roof, new bathrooms, new kitchen! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5747764)

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5430 County Road 44A
5430 County Road 44a, Sumter County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1872 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Walking distance to Brownwood Square, unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, family room, dining room, kitchen with new appliances, wood floors and carpets. No pets, no smoking. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 5

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
827 Carol St
827 Carol Street, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in Wildwood. Amenities included: central air, hardwood floors, pool , updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: air conditioning. Is pet friendly.

1 of 25

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1116 San Bernardo Road
1116 San Bernardo Road, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1102 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath courtyard villa is conveniently located in the Village of Santiago and behind the beautiful Savannah Center. When you enter you will be welcomed by the openness this home offers and a lot of upgraded features.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2082 COUNTY ROAD 44A
2082 County Road 44a, Sumter County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1846 sqft
Are you Looking for a spacious 3 Bedroom Rental Home that has a Den, 2 Spacious Bathrooms and a Huge covered Screened in Porch? Well, here is your home! The Owner has taken much price in this home! It has been Completely remodeled inside and the

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
308 N TREMAIN STREET
308 North Tremain Street, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1800 sqft
Available January 2021 for the Winter Season! Old Florida Island style home located in Mount Dora's Historic District! Completely renovated 3/2 home has the perfect location to walk to downtown shops, restaurants, events & waterfront. Nearly 1300 sq.

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
101 N GRANDVIEW STREET
101 North Grandview Street, Mount Dora, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1387 sqft
MOUNT DORA CONDO! This updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is located in heart of downtown Mount Dora's Historic District.

1 of 15

Last updated April 15 at 11:20 AM
1 Unit Available
543 Grant Avenue
543 Grant Avenue, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1296 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1382826 Section 8 Accepted! Take $200 off the first month's rent if you can move in by 04/15/2020.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
601 N MCDONALD STREET
601 Mcdonald Street, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1470 sqft
Spacious and renovated end unit in Villa Dora Condominium, which is a 55+ community. 3 bedroom split plan with wood flooring in Master Bedroom and main areas, carpet in other 2 bedrooms.
City Guide for Leesburg, FL

If you need some local insights on Leesburg living, then you've found the perfect place. Have a quick read through this helpful apartment guide, then scroll through those listings and you will be on the way to your new home in no time!

To live here, you've got to love the sun. Getting out on the lake, exploring the Venetian Gardens, playing a round of golf, and just soaking up the rays are the main pass times in Leesburg. Sunshine is everywhere, there's no escaping it, so just learn to embrace it. As Martha Stewart might say, it's a good thing.

Summertime energy costs, on the other hand, are not a good thing. Finding an all-bills-paid apartment, or a super energy-efficient property rental can save renters big bucks during the dog days of summer. Or, you can just turn the A/C off in the heat of the day and relax in an apartment complex with a swimming pool, a duplex near the lake, or a rental home in a waterfront community.

From cheap apartments to luxury townhomes to waterfront houses for rent, you can always find a place to cool off around here. Most one and two bedroom apartments rent for about $400 - $700. There are some cheap duplexes and triplexes in this price range as well. In the $700 - $1,200 range, you’ll find some nice rental homes and lakefront cottages, and in the $1,200 - $2,000 range, you’ll find some extravagant rental properties in huge, plantation-style homes.

The rental communities in Leesburg are chock-full of ridiculously helpful amenities. Things like child care, after-school programs, playgrounds, swimming pools, and on-site laundry facilities can really be a lifesaver for young parents. There are also amenities to help renters save time and money, such as private fitness centers, dog parks, community WiFi, and car care centers.

If you're looking for a pet friendly apartment or rental home, then Leesburg is a great place to search. There are plenty of pet friendly properties around here, including both cat-friendly and dog-friendly rentals. In fact, some places actually cater to dogs, with large, fenced-in yards, dog parks, or nearby lakes. We’d advise against bringing the whole wolf pack, though, since most places have a 2-pet limit.

Now it's time for some sweet Florida sunshine. Enjoy!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Leesburg, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Leesburg renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Leesburg 1 BedroomsLeesburg 2 BedroomsLeesburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLeesburg 3 BedroomsLeesburg Accessible Apartments
Leesburg Apartments with BalconiesLeesburg Apartments with GaragesLeesburg Apartments with GymsLeesburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLeesburg Apartments with Parking
Leesburg Apartments with PoolsLeesburg Apartments with Washer-DryersLeesburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsLeesburg Furnished ApartmentsLeesburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLDavenport, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL
Mount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLWindermere, FLSouth Brooksville, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLCrystal River, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeBethune-Cookman University
College of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach