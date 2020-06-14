/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
11 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Leesburg, FL
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
308 Perkins St
308 Perkins Street, Leesburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$725
680 sqft
Delightful 1/2 duplex. This is a neat, clean one bedroom with inside laundry room. The bedroom is nicely sized at 11x14. Located close to shopping, hospital and dining. Walking distance to the rails to trails and downtown Leesburg.
Results within 1 mile of Leesburg
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
31944 Elizabeth Lane
31944 Elizabeth Lane, Lake County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
808 sqft
Beautiful Cottage located in Tavares - Cozy cottage in Lakefront community with access to Lake Harris. There is a community park and private pier, a great place to watch the spectacular sunsets.
Results within 5 miles of Leesburg
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
17201 Sandalwood Drive
17201 Sandalwood Drive, Sumter County, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
850 sqft
17201 Sandalwood Drive, Wildwood, FL, Sandalwood Condominiums - 17201 Sandalwood Drive, Wildwood, FL-Available now! Located in the Sandalwood Condominiums. 1 bedroom 1 bath, second floor condo with lake view.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
10928 SPANISH OAK DRIVE
10928 Spanish Oak Drive, Lake County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
936 sqft
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! Mother-in-Law House offering a view of 10 acres of land with a natural pond in the backyard - beautifully located in a private country setting.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
18101 SANDALWOOD DRIVE
18101 Sandalwood Drive, Sumter County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
900 sqft
New appliances along with granite counter tops. Bathroom being remodeled. All tile flooring, one bedroom one bath condo on the bottom floor. Park right outside your door. Nice open living and dining area. Master has two closets.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
517 N DISSTON AVENUE
517 North Disston Avenue, Tavares, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
864 sqft
Just hang your clothes and you're home! Fully renovated, completely furnished, upstairs garage apartment!! Rent includes all utilities (water, electric, cable/internet.
Results within 10 miles of Leesburg
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Parkside at East Village
13765 Northeast 136th Loop Road, Lady Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
778 sqft
Our brand new property has everything you're looking for. We believe in maintaining a simple lifestyle while taking on life's adventures. Our apartments feature convenient design elements with a welcoming and luxurious appeal.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
612 N Baker St Apt F
612 North Baker Street, Mount Dora, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
500 sqft
612 N Baker Open House 5 -630pm Friday Feb 21st 1 bedroom efficiency view of Downtown - Location Location Location!! New flooring contemporary look view of downtown Mount Dora (RLNE5562866)
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Orange Blossom Gardens
1 Unit Available
1132 Avenida De Las Casas
1132 Avenida De Las Casas, Lady Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,570
1575 sqft
Seasonal Fully Furnished Rental - 1 Bedroom - 21/2 Bath - Townhome Just Off Of Spanish Springs Town Square - 2 Story Town Home Just a Short Walk To Spanish Springs Town Square.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
306 N CLAYTON STREET
306 North Clayton Street, Mount Dora, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1082 sqft
Studio apartment in the heart of Mount Dora's Historic District within walking distance to downtown shops and restaurants! This roomy, fully furnished one bedroom one bath apartment has a private & peaceful screened porch overlooking a natural
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
312 N TREMAIN STREET
312 N Tremain St, Mount Dora, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
672 sqft
Available August, 2020 (downstairs), Upstairs available December 2020 & January 2021.
Similar Pages
Leesburg 1 BedroomsLeesburg 2 BedroomsLeesburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLeesburg 3 BedroomsLeesburg Accessible Apartments
Leesburg Apartments with BalconyLeesburg Apartments with GarageLeesburg Apartments with GymLeesburg Apartments with ParkingLeesburg Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLOrlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL