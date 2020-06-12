/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
78 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Leesburg, FL
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
112 South Moss Street
112 South Moss Street, Leesburg, FL
Beware of Scams: We do NOT advertise our properties on Craigslist or Social Serve. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1514 Crest Avenue
1514 Crest Avenue, Leesburg, FL
Beware of Scams: We do NOT advertise our properties on Craigslist. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
2715 Lorraine Drive
2715 Lorraine Drive, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Beware of Scams: We do NOT advertise our properties on Craigslist. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1110 Flamingo Drive
1110 Flamingo Drive, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1245 sqft
***Available Now*** Fabulous 3BR 1BA home is move-in ready and features an open and spacious living and dining area, a split bedroom plan, stainless steel kitchen appliances and an abundant driveway offering plenty of parking space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2312 Butler St
2312 Butler Street, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
871 sqft
Renovated 3/1 house for Rent with Garage in Leesburg - You have to see this renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with a large fenced in yard and a 1 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5512 Windsong Oaks Drive
5512 Windsong Oak Drive, Leesburg, FL
4 Bedroom 2 Bath 3 car garage for rent at 5512 Windsong Oak Dr.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
401 Delphine Ct
401 Delphine Court, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1725 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath w/ an Office in Leesburg - R3 - This freshly painted 3 bedroom 2 bath home has new flooring, an office, an eat in kitchen, laundry room and a 2 car garage. Application is required before all showings.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
935 BELLE OAK DRIVE
935 Belle Oak Drive, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1479 sqft
3/2 1500 Sq ft, newer block home for rent, has a large fenced in back yard $1495! Avail today contact property manager to submit an application
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
509 SCENIC ST
509 Scenic Street, Leesburg, FL
Leesburg - Stoer Island 4BR/2BA - Spacious 4BR/2BA remodeled home. No Carpeting. Remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances. Remodeled baths. Large backyard with open patio. 1 car carport. Convenient location. Section 8 accepted.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
47 Ginger Circle
47 Ginger Circle, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1315 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath in The Meadows - 3 bedroom 2 bath Split Floor plan 2 car garage Large fenced in back yard Florida room overlooking back yard Living room opens up to eat in kitchen Located right by Lake Harris Available now Pets determined by
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
911 Oak Dr
911 Oak Drive, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1120 sqft
Completely remodel ready to rent. - 3/2 with brand new kitchen. All new stainless steel appliances. Interior freshly painted and new flooring throughout. Washer and dryer included. No pets allowed. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3766890)
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
832 PALM HARBOR COURT
832 Palm Harbor Court, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2428 sqft
Panoramic views of the lake from living area, kitchen, dining and screened porch.
Results within 1 mile of Leesburg
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
30041 Johnsons Point Rd
30041 Johnson Point Road, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1522 sqft
LAKEFRONT DOCK PROPERTY WITH FIREPLACE *Offered by Gunn Property Services, LLC *Seeking high quality, long term resident. *Visit GunnPropertyServices.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
33848 Emerald Pond Loop
33848 Emerald Pond Loop, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1804 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Great Location off Radio Rd. This home has it all 10ft ceilings, granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, Energy Efficient Windows. This home is a must see will not last long. *City of Leesburg Utilities.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6305 SUNNYSIDE DRIVE
6305 Sunnyside Drive, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxurious home is located in the subdivision called Sunnyside. It is available for Rent or Rent with Option to Purchase - Home also available for traditional purchase.
Results within 5 miles of Leesburg
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
$
7 Units Available
Carmendy Square
367 Sunny Oaks Way, Lady Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1392 sqft
A variety of spacious two- and three-bedroom townhomes located in Lady Lake, Florida, each with amenities such as an internet cafe and business center, central air, a basketball court, 24-hour fitness center and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
35648 Rose Moss Avenue
35648 Rose Moss Ave, Lake County, FL
This newly built home in the Meadow RIdge of Grand Isle Subdivison has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
35681 Rose Moss Avenue
35681 Rose Moss Ave, Lake County, FL
This newly built home in the Meadow RIdge of Grand Isle Subdivison has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
670 West Rosewood Lane
670 West Rosewood Lane, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1140 sqft
This is a three bedroom/2 bath condo located in Tavares. Nice sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Kitchen overlooks large living/dining room combo. Even has a small patio. Come take a look today.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
King's Cove
1 Unit Available
5440 Twin Palms Road
5440 Twin Palms Road, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1497 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
2006 Oakbend Drive
2006 Oakbend Drive, Eustis, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
4721 Treasure Cay Rd
4721 Treasure Cay Road, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1372 sqft
The Groves At Baytree! This community is surrounded by rolling hills, the beautiful BayTree golf course, and magnificent Lake Harris.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
3830 Bayshore Circle
3830 Bayshore Circle, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1680 sqft
Coming soon! Lake Idamere in Tavares. This home will be like new. It will be ready for move-in July 8th. Make your appointment now. Please give 24- hour notice (Property is Tenant Occupied). Applications are at TurnKey.House.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1702 Tropical Court
1702 Tropical Court, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1287 sqft
Great Golden Palm neighborhood 3 bedroom 2 bath - Huge living room - opening up with lots of light big master with private onsuite 2 nice size bedrooms with an addtl bathroom Great location (RLNE5835399)
