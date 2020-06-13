Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:50 AM

54 Apartments for rent in Leesburg, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr...

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
1415 Hill Street
1415 Hill Street, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$725
840 sqft
Two bedroom/one bath with open floor plan. High ceilings with lots of light. Stackable washer/dryer hook ups. Master bedroom has sliding glass door that opens to small patio. Located close to shopping and dining.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2931 Poplar Ave
2931 Poplar Avenue, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1288 sqft
*Offered by Gunn Property Services, LLC *Seeking high quality, long term resident. *Visit GunnPropertyServices.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
1325 Shady Terrace - 1
1325 Shady Terrace, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
832 sqft
Nice 2 beds 1 bath with a car garage. Vinyl and tile floors throughout. Small pet under 20 lbs okay with a pet fee.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Arlington Ridge
1 Unit Available
26820 WHITE PLAINS WAY
26820 White Plains Way, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1813 sqft
Rent or Lease option to purchase House. BAD CREDIT NO PROBLEM! Rental amount for a 1 yr. lease, maybe different for short term. House can be rented or purchased unfurnished. Full price offer ($269,900) includes closing costs.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
509 SCENIC ST
509 Scenic Street, Leesburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1632 sqft
Leesburg - Stoer Island 4BR/2BA - Spacious 4BR/2BA remodeled home. No Carpeting. Remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances. Remodeled baths. Large backyard with open patio. 1 car carport. Convenient location. Section 8 accepted.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
832 PALM HARBOR COURT
832 Palm Harbor Court, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2428 sqft
Panoramic views of the lake from living area, kitchen, dining and screened porch.
Results within 1 mile of Leesburg

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Lakes
1 Unit Available
25928 Newcombe Circle
25928 Newcombe Circle, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1206 sqft
55+ Gated Community! PEACEFUL AND FUN PLACE TO LIVE! - TASTEFULLY DECORATED WITH MANY UPGRADES. The home was remodeled and shows exceptionally well.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
31944 Elizabeth Lane
31944 Elizabeth Lane, Lake County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
808 sqft
Beautiful Cottage located in Tavares - Cozy cottage in Lakefront community with access to Lake Harris. There is a community park and private pier, a great place to watch the spectacular sunsets.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
6305 SUNNYSIDE DRIVE
6305 Sunnyside Drive, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3664 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxurious home is located in the subdivision called Sunnyside. It is available for Rent or Rent with Option to Purchase - Home also available for traditional purchase.
Results within 5 miles of Leesburg
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
$
7 Units Available
Carmendy Square
367 Sunny Oaks Way, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1392 sqft
A variety of spacious two- and three-bedroom townhomes located in Lady Lake, Florida, each with amenities such as an internet cafe and business center, central air, a basketball court, 24-hour fitness center and more.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
670 West Rosewood Lane
670 West Rosewood Lane, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1140 sqft
This is a three bedroom/2 bath condo located in Tavares. Nice sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Kitchen overlooks large living/dining room combo. Even has a small patio. Come take a look today.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5451 Zajac Ave
5451 Zajac Ave, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1257 sqft
Come Live The Villages Lifestyle! - Property Id: 286397 Beautiful newer UNFURNISHED 2 Bed, 2 Bath home featuring a bright, wide-open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, spacious screened front Lanai, front and side patios and a picket-fenced rear yard.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3140 Bayou Lane
3140 Bayou Ln, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2021 sqft
3140 Bayou Lane Available 07/20/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 1/2 Car garage. - Gated 3bdrm/2ba home with brick driveway.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4659 Treasure Cay Rd
4659 Treasure Cay Road, Tavares, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1751 sqft
4659 Treasure Cay Rd Available 07/01/20 Spacious 4 Bdrm / 2 BA with 2 car garage - Spacious 4 bed 2 bath home for rent. Home features 2 car garage, screened patio, and formal dining room. No Cats Allowed (RLNE3259985)

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
6091 Manion Ter
6091 Manion Ter, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1266 sqft
This Beautiful home is located in The Villages, Monarch Groves neighborhood. Surrounded by beautiful waterways and pathways. Near the Riverbend Recreation Center, Rupert Canine Park, and Swallowtail Recreation Area.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1549 HARDEEVILLE COURT
1549 Hardeeville Court, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1156 sqft
This unfurnished well maintained 2 bedroom/2 bath Colony Patio Villa is located in one of the most desirable areas The Village of Mallory Square it is just 5 minutes from Lake Sumter Landing which has nightly entertainment numerous dining

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
2951 Diver Loop
2951 Diver Loop, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1933 sqft
If you are looking for beauty & convenience in your next home, this home has it all. Enter off the large porch into the open foyer and you will be welcomed into this spacious split floor plan home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
6081 MANION TERRACE
6081 Manion Ter, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1453 sqft
Brand new Villa In the New Southern Oaks, with a golf cart garage, a full 2 car garage, stainless appliances, vaulted ceilings, espresso cabinets, wood plank tile flooring except bedrooms, fenced, small dog is allowed.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
36139 CITRUS BOULEVARD
36139 Citrus Boulevard, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with screened in porch and access to Lake Eustis and the great chain of lakes. Furnished, with option to be unfurnished. Carport to keep your car out of the sun and rain.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1037 RIDGEVILLE ROAD
1037 Ridgeville Road, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1156 sqft
AVAILABLE JANUARY & FEBRUARY 2021! Come enjoy The Villages Lifestyle in this Beautiful "Turn-Key" Furnished "Colony" Patio Villa home in The Village of Sable Chase! Professionally manicured landscaping, screened covered front Lanai with table and

1 of 18

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
1404 LONGVILLE CIRCLE
1404 Longville Circle, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1822 sqft
NEW TILE IN LIVING, DINING, KITCHEN!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath has a spacious floor plan. Nice kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and pantry that opens to the family room. Separate formal living and dining/family area.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1541 GOLDEN PALM CIRCLE
1541 Golden Palm Circle, Tavares, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1026 sqft
Turnkey 2bed/2bath in a great Tavares location. Tastefully furnished and ready to move in. Nice screened in back patio and open covered front porch. All utilities and lawn care included as well as the community pool.
Results within 10 miles of Leesburg
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Parkside at East Village
13765 Northeast 136th Loop Road, Lady Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1442 sqft
Our brand new property has everything you're looking for. We believe in maintaining a simple lifestyle while taking on life's adventures. Our apartments feature convenient design elements with a welcoming and luxurious appeal.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
2806 SALAMANCA STREET
2806 Salamanca Street, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1156 sqft
READY FOR LONG TERM YOU WON'T EVER HAVE TO MOVE UNFURNISHED Two bedroom two bath patio villa in awesome location off of El Camino Real in the VILLAs of LA CRESCENTA. Pools and golf close by. Nice open living/dining room.
City Guide for Leesburg, FL

If you need some local insights on Leesburg living, then you've found the perfect place. Have a quick read through this helpful apartment guide, then scroll through those listings and you will be on the way to your new home in no time!

To live here, you've got to love the sun. Getting out on the lake, exploring the Venetian Gardens, playing a round of golf, and just soaking up the rays are the main pass times in Leesburg. Sunshine is everywhere, there's no escaping it, so just learn to embrace it. As Martha Stewart might say, it's a good thing.

Summertime energy costs, on the other hand, are not a good thing. Finding an all-bills-paid apartment, or a super energy-efficient property rental can save renters big bucks during the dog days of summer. Or, you can just turn the A/C off in the heat of the day and relax in an apartment complex with a swimming pool, a duplex near the lake, or a rental home in a waterfront community.

From cheap apartments to luxury townhomes to waterfront houses for rent, you can always find a place to cool off around here. Most one and two bedroom apartments rent for about $400 - $700. There are some cheap duplexes and triplexes in this price range as well. In the $700 - $1,200 range, you’ll find some nice rental homes and lakefront cottages, and in the $1,200 - $2,000 range, you’ll find some extravagant rental properties in huge, plantation-style homes.

The rental communities in Leesburg are chock-full of ridiculously helpful amenities. Things like child care, after-school programs, playgrounds, swimming pools, and on-site laundry facilities can really be a lifesaver for young parents. There are also amenities to help renters save time and money, such as private fitness centers, dog parks, community WiFi, and car care centers.

If you're looking for a pet friendly apartment or rental home, then Leesburg is a great place to search. There are plenty of pet friendly properties around here, including both cat-friendly and dog-friendly rentals. In fact, some places actually cater to dogs, with large, fenced-in yards, dog parks, or nearby lakes. We’d advise against bringing the whole wolf pack, though, since most places have a 2-pet limit.

Now it's time for some sweet Florida sunshine. Enjoy!

-By Katy Comal

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Leesburg, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Leesburg renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

