/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:14 AM
56 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Leesburg, FL
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2931 Poplar Ave
2931 Poplar Avenue, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1288 sqft
*Offered by Gunn Property Services, LLC *Seeking high quality, long term resident. *Visit GunnPropertyServices.
1 of 17
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Arlington Ridge
1 Unit Available
26942 White Plains Way
26942 White Plains Way, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1306 sqft
Like New 2/2 Villa in 55+ Arlington Ridge Community - The Augusta Model is a 2 BR, 2 Bath, Plus a Flex space, 1 Car Garage with room for Golf Cart.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Arlington Ridge
1 Unit Available
26820 WHITE PLAINS WAY
26820 White Plains Way, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1813 sqft
Rent or Lease option to purchase House. BAD CREDIT NO PROBLEM! Rental amount for a 1 yr. lease, maybe different for short term. House can be rented or purchased unfurnished. Full price offer ($269,900) includes closing costs.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1306 Vine St
1306 Vine Street, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
924 sqft
Awesome 2/2 Apt with Covered parking in Leesburg - Features: Renovated 2/ bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment with covered parking, all Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Tile, and small private fenced in backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Leesburg
1 of 18
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Highland Lakes
1 Unit Available
25928 Newcombe Circle
25928 Newcombe Circle, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1206 sqft
55+ Gated Community! PEACEFUL AND FUN PLACE TO LIVE! - TASTEFULLY DECORATED WITH MANY UPGRADES. The home was remodeled and shows exceptionally well.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
28229 CR 33, Lot W401
28229 County Road 33, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
492 sqft
Priced to sell!! Reduced by $10,000. Attached Carport and storage building make this home very comfortable. Gas stove and electric water heater along with a double door refrigerator. Beautifully appointed and furnished.
Results within 5 miles of Leesburg
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
6091 Manion Ter
6091 Manion Ter, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1266 sqft
This Beautiful home is located in The Villages, Monarch Groves neighborhood. Surrounded by beautiful waterways and pathways. Near the Riverbend Recreation Center, Rupert Canine Park, and Swallowtail Recreation Area.
1 of 11
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
5451 Zajac Ave
5451 Zajac Ave, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1257 sqft
Come Live The Villages Lifestyle! - Property Id: 286397 Beautiful newer UNFURNISHED 2 Bed, 2 Bath home featuring a bright, wide-open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, spacious screened front Lanai, front and side patios and a picket-fenced rear yard.
1 of 19
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Pennbrooke
1 Unit Available
243 Bentwood Dr
243 Bentwood Drive, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1919 sqft
2020 - 55+ Pennbrooke. Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home! With an extra tv room and lovely screened in back room to enjoy. Master bedroom includes a King bed with tv, 2nd bedroom includes a queen bed with tv. Pull out couch in extra tv room.
1 of 35
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Scottish Highlands
1 Unit Available
913 Sutherland Ct
913 Sutherland Court, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1548 sqft
55+ Scottish Highlands Home for Rent - Home is located in a 55+ community. Spacious 2 bed 2 bath 2 car garage. Master bath features his and her sinks and two walk in closets. The house comes with washer and dryer and lawn care.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1549 HARDEEVILLE COURT
1549 Hardeeville Court, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1156 sqft
This unfurnished well maintained 2 bedroom/2 bath Colony Patio Villa is located in one of the most desirable areas The Village of Mallory Square it is just 5 minutes from Lake Sumter Landing which has nightly entertainment numerous dining
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Las Colinas
1 Unit Available
9300 Avenida San Pablo #15C
9300 Avenida San Pablo, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2160 sqft
We offer luxury condo properties in the Mission Carmel communities at the Mission Inn Golf and Tennis Resort located in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2107 KERWOOD LOOP
2107 Kerwood Loop, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1135 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY FOR LONG TERM FURNISHED AND IN A GREAT LOCATION Beautiful ranch home in the center of the Villages. VILLAGE OF AMELIA CLOSE TO LAKE SUMTER Two bedroom two bath home. Non smoking. Laminate, carpet and vinyl.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1181 TRAPPERS COURT
1181 Trappers Court, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1220 sqft
LOVELY HOME WHERE YOU CAN PLAY GOLF ALL DAY, SHOP AND DINE ALL RIGHT HERE VILLAS OF PENSACOLA Unique floor plan haven't seen this one before. Two bedroom each with their own baths with over-sized kitchen and living area.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2572 BAINBRIDGE LANE
2572 Bainbridge Lane, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1132 sqft
UNFURNISHED AND READY JULY 1 COURTYARD VILLA PET FRIENDLY NICE LOCATION AND REALLY CUTE INSIDE BAINBRIDGE VILLAS JUST INSIDE THE HADLEY GATE Two bedroom two bath home. Tile and laminate throughout the home. Enclosed lanai on the back of the house.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
36139 CITRUS BOULEVARD
36139 Citrus Boulevard, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with screened in porch and access to Lake Eustis and the great chain of lakes. Furnished, with option to be unfurnished. Carport to keep your car out of the sun and rain.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1037 RIDGEVILLE ROAD
1037 Ridgeville Road, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1156 sqft
AVAILABLE JANUARY & FEBRUARY 2021! Come enjoy The Villages Lifestyle in this Beautiful "Turn-Key" Furnished "Colony" Patio Villa home in The Village of Sable Chase! Professionally manicured landscaping, screened covered front Lanai with table and
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
987 DAVID WALKER DRIVE
987 Old Hammock Road, Tavares, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1057 sqft
***Fully furnished*** MOVE RIGHT IN!!! SHANTINIKETAN’S GOAL IS TO PROVIDE QUALITY LIFESTYLE AND HOMES FOR AGES 55+ AND OLDER. ! This Condo is Light & Bright with well equipped with tile floors, granite counters, washer, and dryer.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1541 GOLDEN PALM CIRCLE
1541 Golden Palm Circle, Tavares, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1026 sqft
Turnkey 2bed/2bath in a great Tavares location. Tastefully furnished and ready to move in. Nice screened in back patio and open covered front porch. All utilities and lawn care included as well as the community pool.
Results within 10 miles of Leesburg
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
24 Units Available
Parkside at East Village
13765 Northeast 136th Loop Road, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1190 sqft
Our brand new property has everything you're looking for. We believe in maintaining a simple lifestyle while taking on life's adventures. Our apartments feature convenient design elements with a welcoming and luxurious appeal.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2154 Estevez Dr
2154 Estevez Drive, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1121 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Patio Villa in Vera Cruz. Perfect Location Minutes to Spanish Springs Town Square (1.75 miles). Within walking distance to El Santiago Village Recreation Center(.6 miles) Fully Furnished.
1 of 24
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
2011 San Leonard Way
2011 San Leonardo Way, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1248 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath Ranch - Nicely renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath Cataline II located in The Villages of Palo Atlo. Vaulted ceilings and life-proof vinyl flooring throughout the living area and kitchen.
1 of 20
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
2560 Love Ave.
2560 Love Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1156 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath Patio Villa - This lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath Colony Patio Villa is centrally located south of Lake Sumter Landing. Newly added is the enclosed Lanai to the front and the Screened in Lanai on the side.
1 of 22
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Orange Blossom Gardens
1 Unit Available
901 Beechwood Ave
901 Beechwood Avenue, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1248 sqft
Long Term - Make The Villages your new home! Rent includes amenity fee, water, sewer, garbage, lawn maintenance. 2 Bed 2 Bath home. 1 Car Carport with extra storage space. Workshop/ Laundry room connected with space for golf cart.
Similar Pages
Leesburg 1 BedroomsLeesburg 2 BedroomsLeesburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLeesburg 3 BedroomsLeesburg Accessible Apartments
Leesburg Apartments with BalconyLeesburg Apartments with GarageLeesburg Apartments with GymLeesburg Apartments with ParkingLeesburg Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLOrlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL