102 Apartments for rent in Leesburg, FL with parking

If you need some local insights on Leesburg living, then you've found the perfect place. Have a quick read through this helpful apartment guide, then scroll through those listings and you will be on the way to your new home in no time!

To live here, you've got to love the sun. Getting out on the lake, exploring the Venetian Gardens, playing a round of golf, and just soaking up the rays are the main pass times in Leesburg. Sunshine is everywhere, there's no escaping it, so just learn to embrace it. As Martha Stewart might say, it's a good thing.

Summertime energy costs, on the other hand, are not a good thing. Finding an all-bills-paid apartment, or a super energy-efficient property rental can save renters big bucks during the dog days of summer. Or, you can just turn the A/C off in the heat of the day and relax in an apartment complex with a swimming pool, a duplex near the lake, or a rental home in a waterfront community.

From cheap apartments to luxury townhomes to waterfront houses for rent, you can always find a place to cool off around here. Most one and two bedroom apartments rent for about $400 - $700. There are some cheap duplexes and triplexes in this price range as well. In the $700 - $1,200 range, you’ll find some nice rental homes and lakefront cottages, and in the $1,200 - $2,000 range, you’ll find some extravagant rental properties in huge, plantation-style homes.

The rental communities in Leesburg are chock-full of ridiculously helpful amenities. Things like child care, after-school programs, playgrounds, swimming pools, and on-site laundry facilities can really be a lifesaver for young parents. There are also amenities to help renters save time and money, such as private fitness centers, dog parks, community WiFi, and car care centers.

If you're looking for a pet friendly apartment or rental home, then Leesburg is a great place to search. There are plenty of pet friendly properties around here, including both cat-friendly and dog-friendly rentals. In fact, some places actually cater to dogs, with large, fenced-in yards, dog parks, or nearby lakes. We’d advise against bringing the whole wolf pack, though, since most places have a 2-pet limit.

Now it's time for some sweet Florida sunshine. Enjoy!

-By Katy Comal See more