102 Apartments for rent in Leesburg, FL with parking

102 Apartments for rent in Leesburg, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Leesburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 08:53pm
7 Units Available
Silver Lake Estates
Blueberry Hill Apartments
33230 Ryan Dr, Leesburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$755
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
Blueberry Hill apartments are nestled into a suburban setting within minutes of the Lake Square Mall, Lake Sumter Community College, and Comcast. Blueberry Hill is only a few miles from beautiful downtown Leesburg and the Regional Medical Center.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2312 Butler St
2312 Butler Street, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$975
871 sqft
Renovated 3/1 house for Rent with Garage in Leesburg - You have to see this renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with a large fenced in yard and a 1 car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2207 Jobbins Drive
2207 Jobbins Drive, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
2207 Jobbins Drive Available 09/01/20 3/2 in Leesburg - Available September. 3/2 features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and lots of cabinet space. Separate Living, Dining and Family Rooms.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
1110 Flamingo Drive
1110 Flamingo Drive, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1245 sqft
HURRY, move in by July 15 and get September rent for Free! Fabulous 3BR 1BA home features great curb appeal with a landscaped lawn and open and spacious living and dining areas.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Arlington Ridge
26942 White Plains Way
26942 White Plains Way, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1306 sqft
Like New 2/2 Villa in 55+ Arlington Ridge Community - The Augusta Model is a 2 BR, 2 Bath, Plus a Flex space, 1 Car Garage with room for Golf Cart.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
509 SCENIC ST
509 Scenic Street, Leesburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1632 sqft
Leesburg - Stoer Island 4BR/2BA - Spacious 4BR/2BA remodeled home. No Carpeting. Remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances. Remodeled baths. Large backyard with open patio. 1 car carport. Convenient location. Section 8 accepted.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1306 Vine St
1306 Vine Street, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
924 sqft
Awesome 2/2 Apt with Covered parking in Leesburg - Features: Renovated 2/ bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment with covered parking, all Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Tile, and small private fenced in backyard.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
47 Ginger Circle
47 Ginger Circle, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1315 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath in The Meadows - 3 bedroom 2 bath Split Floor plan 2 car garage Large fenced in back yard Florida room overlooking back yard Living room opens up to eat in kitchen Located right by Lake Harris Available now Pets determined by

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
353 WEATHER WOOD COURT
353 Weather Wood Court, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2212 sqft
Freshly Painted This lovely home opens to a large foyer with a den on the right and a formal dining room on the Left. Four spacious Bedrooms, and two Bathrooms. Oversized family room and Large kitchen.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1405 Pembrook Dr
1405 Pembrook Drive, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1073 sqft
****Property is Currently Occupied and will only be shown to Approved Applicants. (In order to see occupied properties, tenants are required to fill out a application in advance, Once an application is approved a showing will be scheduled.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
606 YORKTOWN DRIVE
606 Yorktown Drive, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1686 sqft
Come and enjoy this quiet and private neighborhood. This home has an oversized lot on a cul-de-sac street giving you privacy. This 2/2 with over 1,686 sq./ft sits on a quiet street with a large backyard and vacant lots behind.
Results within 1 mile of Leesburg

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6740 Fern Circle
6740 Fern Circle, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1593 sqft
Beautiful Home in Leesburg - R16-ALV Newly renovated 3/1 block home for rent.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
28229 CR 33, Lot W401
28229 County Road 33, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
492 sqft
Attached Carport and storage building make this home very comfortable. Gas stove and electric water heater along with a double door refrigerator. Beautifully appointed and furnished.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
1300 Wood Duck Lane - 1
1300 Wood Duck Ln, Fruitland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1240 sqft
Nice 3 beds 2 baths duplex with laminate floor. Open kitchen and one car garage.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
581 Antigua Avenue
581 Antigua Avenue, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1742 sqft
A 3/2 with a bonus room. Just like new! The Groves At Baytree! This community is surrounded by rolling hills, the beautiful BayTree golf course, and magnificent Lake Harris.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
33848 Emerald Pond Loop
33848 Emerald Pond Loop, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1804 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Great Location off Radio Rd. This home has it all 10ft ceilings, granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, Energy Efficient Windows. This home is a must see will not last long. *City of Leesburg Utilities.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6305 SUNNYSIDE DRIVE
6305 Sunnyside Drive, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3664 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxurious home is located in the subdivision called Sunnyside. It is available for Rent or Rent with Option to Purchase - Home also available for traditional purchase.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
33919 Emerald Pond Loop
33919 Emerald Pond Loop, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1710 sqft
Offered by Gunn Property Services, LLC *Seeking high quality, long term resident. *Visit GunnPropertyServices.
Results within 5 miles of Leesburg
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
5 Units Available
Carmendy Square
367 Sunny Oaks Way, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
1392 sqft
A variety of spacious two- and three-bedroom townhomes located in Lady Lake, Florida, each with amenities such as an internet cafe and business center, central air, a basketball court, 24-hour fitness center and more.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Scottish Highlands
913 Sutherland Ct
913 Sutherland Court, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1548 sqft
55+ Scottish Highlands Home for Rent - Home is located in a 55+ community. Spacious 2 bed 2 bath 2 car garage. Master bath features his and her sinks and two walk in closets. The house comes with washer and dryer and lawn care.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6091 Manion Ter
6091 Manion Ter, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1266 sqft
This Beautiful home is located in The Villages, Monarch Groves neighborhood. Surrounded by beautiful waterways and pathways. Near the Riverbend Recreation Center, Rupert Canine Park, and Swallowtail Recreation Area.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
6073 Chase Ct
6073 Chase Ct, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
If you are looking for a quaint home to get you started in The Villages, then look no further. This cozy unfurnished Patio Villa will fit all your needs and is in a great location.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pennbrooke
243 Bentwood Dr
243 Bentwood Drive, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1919 sqft
2020 - 55+ Pennbrooke. Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home! With an extra tv room and lovely screened in back room to enjoy. Master bedroom includes a King bed with tv, 2nd bedroom includes a queen bed with tv. Pull out couch in extra tv room.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Royal Highlands
21640 Stirling Pass
21640 Stirling Pass, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1779 sqft
Royal Highlands - Beautiful! 3/2 Expanded Opal Model in beautiful 55+ Royal Highlands 24-hour gated community. NEW hardwood flooring with carpet bedrooms! Kitchen features an adjoining breakfast room, closet pantry, ceramic tile floor.
City Guide for Leesburg, FL

If you need some local insights on Leesburg living, then you've found the perfect place. Have a quick read through this helpful apartment guide, then scroll through those listings and you will be on the way to your new home in no time!

To live here, you've got to love the sun. Getting out on the lake, exploring the Venetian Gardens, playing a round of golf, and just soaking up the rays are the main pass times in Leesburg. Sunshine is everywhere, there's no escaping it, so just learn to embrace it. As Martha Stewart might say, it's a good thing.

Summertime energy costs, on the other hand, are not a good thing. Finding an all-bills-paid apartment, or a super energy-efficient property rental can save renters big bucks during the dog days of summer. Or, you can just turn the A/C off in the heat of the day and relax in an apartment complex with a swimming pool, a duplex near the lake, or a rental home in a waterfront community.

From cheap apartments to luxury townhomes to waterfront houses for rent, you can always find a place to cool off around here. Most one and two bedroom apartments rent for about $400 - $700. There are some cheap duplexes and triplexes in this price range as well. In the $700 - $1,200 range, you’ll find some nice rental homes and lakefront cottages, and in the $1,200 - $2,000 range, you’ll find some extravagant rental properties in huge, plantation-style homes.

The rental communities in Leesburg are chock-full of ridiculously helpful amenities. Things like child care, after-school programs, playgrounds, swimming pools, and on-site laundry facilities can really be a lifesaver for young parents. There are also amenities to help renters save time and money, such as private fitness centers, dog parks, community WiFi, and car care centers.

If you're looking for a pet friendly apartment or rental home, then Leesburg is a great place to search. There are plenty of pet friendly properties around here, including both cat-friendly and dog-friendly rentals. In fact, some places actually cater to dogs, with large, fenced-in yards, dog parks, or nearby lakes. We’d advise against bringing the whole wolf pack, though, since most places have a 2-pet limit.

Now it's time for some sweet Florida sunshine. Enjoy!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Leesburg, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Leesburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

