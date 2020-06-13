Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:42 PM

63 Apartments for rent in Yaphank, NY

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Yaphank
7 Units Available
The Reserve at the Boulevard
1 Reserve Drive, Yaphank, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,330
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1243 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with lush organic aesthetic. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony vistas. Maintenance on call 24/7. Parking, gym and pool available on site. Pets welcome.

Last updated April 13 at 12:09pm
Yaphank
1 Unit Available
51 Crescent Street 51
51 Crescent St, Yaphank, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Lovely 3 bdrm house, Liv Rm, Eik, Full Bath, 3 Bdrms, Full Basement, Brand New Carpet in all bdrms and Liv Rm, Washer & Dryer included, Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal, No pets allowed
Results within 1 mile of Yaphank
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
North Bellport
6 Units Available
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,380
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1270 sqft
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.
Results within 5 miles of Yaphank
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 03:40pm
$
Coram
33 Units Available
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,170
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1340 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Coram
6 Units Available
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Coram
1 Unit Available
48 Navajo Court
48 Navajo Court, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Spacious and bright upper Deluxe unit close to end of development. Newer carpet unit to be painted upon vacancy of current tenant. Lots of closet space and great community amenities. Non-smoking.

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Shirley
1 Unit Available
13 Wellwood Drive
13 Wellwood Drive, Shirley, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
Nicely Updated Freshly Painted 3 Bedroom Ranch With 1 Full Bath, Eat-In-Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, Living Room, Full Basement, Easy Access To Attic Storage, Newly Finished Hardwood Floors, New Windows & New Siding, New A/C, New Washer & Dryer,

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Mastic Beach
1 Unit Available
25 Peeker Avenue
25 Peeker Avenue, Mastic Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1008 sqft
Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom One Bath Ranch for Rent. Features Include: Living Room, Large Eat-in Kitchen, Washer & Dryer Hookup, Full Bathroom, Basement...Landlord will Take Care of Lawn Maintenance.

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Coram
1 Unit Available
190 Kettles Ln
190 Kettles Lane, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1850 sqft
Beautiful Unit-Fresh Paint/New Carpet/New Stove Dw/Hardwood Floors/Master W/Full Bath Wic. FLR & FDR. 1st & 2nd Floor Den/Office Space. 24 Hr Security/Clubhouse/Fitness Center/Playground/Tennis/Ig Pool

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Farmingville
1 Unit Available
15 Pinedale Ave
15 Pinedale Avenue, Farmingville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
Second floor apartment in legal two family owner occupied home. Two bedrooms , full bath, eat-in kitchen, living room. Lots of windows airy and bright. brand new carpets. Close to all. Quiet dead end street. Won't last!! Electric not included.

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Coram
1 Unit Available
972 Skyline Drive
972 Skyline Drive, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
chic 2-bedroom/ 1 bath corner unit condo (upper floor) located in Patchogue/ Medford/ Coram/Selden area.

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Coram
1 Unit Available
195 Kettles Lane
195 Kettles Lane, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1798 sqft
Desirable Brighton Unit. Spacious Townhouse With Cathedral Ceilings,2 Bdr 2.5 Baths, Hardwood Flooring. 2nd Floor Loft, Full Bsmt With 8 Ft. Ceilings, 1 Car Att, Garage, Central Air, Simens Washer & Dryer. Clubhouse, Tennis, Basketball, 2 Salt Pools.

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Coram
1 Unit Available
35 Adamson Street
35 Adams Street, Coram, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2600 sqft
August 1st Occupancy!!Great Neighborhood!2600Sf Post Modern Colonial W/4 Large Bedrooms (Master W/Master Bath And Jacuzzi Tub) 2.

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Coram
1 Unit Available
11 Lexington Ct
11 Lexington Court, Coram, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11 Lexington Ct in Coram. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Ridge
1 Unit Available
195 A Newcastle Court
195 Newcastle Ct, Ridge, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
55 and over community: one bedroom, one bath single story unit with LR, KItchen and Laundry Room. This end unit has a screen porch.

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Medford
1 Unit Available
253 Birchwood Rd
253 Birchwood Road, Medford, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Mastic Beach
1 Unit Available
15 Sayville Rd
15 Sayville Road, Mastic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom 1 bath house

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Mastic Beach
1 Unit Available
155 Dogwood Road
155 Dogwood Road East, Mastic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
706 sqft
Cute 2 Bedroom with office, Living Room, Full Bath, Small Eat in kitchen & Bonus Room. Large fenced Yard.

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Mastic Beach
1 Unit Available
85 Woodside Road
85 Woodside Road, Mastic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
renovated interior includes new paint,new carpet, new appliances, and ready for immediate occupancy!! Owner requests credit report, references, and proof of resources to pay rent..

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Mastic Beach
1 Unit Available
145 Cedar Road
145 Cedar Road East, Mastic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
759 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom ranch with Eat in kitchen, Living room, Full Bath, Full basement, Sunroom & 2 Car garage with attic space. Tons of storage, nice size yard. Property presently being renovated.

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Mastic Beach
1 Unit Available
111 Alder Drive
111 Alder Drive, Mastic Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
completely renovated inside! beautiful! owner requests copy of credit report , references, and proof of resources to pay rent

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Shirley
1 Unit Available
27 Heston Road
27 Heston Road, Shirley, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Huge Kitchen/Dining Room Combo, Living Room, 1 Bedroom, Full Bath

Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
East Patchogue
1 Unit Available
4 Shore Rd
4 Shore Road, East Patchogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
PATCHOGUE SHORES- THIS LOVELY RANCH HAS THREE BEDROOMS 2 FULLS BATHS-LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN AND LARGE LIVING ROOM OVERLOOKING THE GREAT SOUTH BAY-HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND COMPLETELY FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED.

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
Farmingville
1 Unit Available
40 Pinelawn Ave
40 Pinelawn Avenue, Farmingville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Great opportunity to rent in sachem school district! Spacious home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths! Come and take a look!
City GuideYaphank
Yaphank, New York, is the home of the historic Suffolk County Almshouse Barn, an historic hay and livestock barn built in 1871. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, so throw on your cowboy boots and go check out this town gem!

Yaphank, NY, is a hamlet/census designated place in Suffolk County located on Long Island, about an hour from New York City. It has a population of 5,945 as of the 2010 census, and is close to Interstate 495, making it easy to access many other communities. Like many a U.S. city, Yaphank got its start from settlers and mills. Captain Robert Robertson, an early settler, constructed a mill in 1739, and the community began to form. More mills came along, placed on the Carmans River, which runs right through the heart of town. In fact, the town was first named Millville. As fun as that is to say, there were some 13 other towns with the same name in the state of New York in 1846 when the first post office opened. In an effort to be a little more original and not confuse people, the town adopted the Native American word for "bank of the river," and the town became known as Yaphank.

Moving to Yaphank

Want to find apartment homes in Yaphank? Rental condos or one-bedroom apartments are both available here, but be sure to give yourself a good amount of time to locate a rental; there is a high demand for property and a limited supply in this pleasant Long Island community.

When and Where to Look

You can look year-round, although winters can be a bit chilly. Summer may be a more difficult time to find a place, as some people do rent places here for a summer vacation, and can add a degree of competition for year-round renters.

Where should you look? Online of course, and in person -- driving through these neighborhoods often leads to discovering places that you wouldn't find online. And you can see right away if you like the looks of it, since photos on the Internet can be deceiving. The local Yankee Trader newspaper may also have rental listings.

What to Bring

New York landlords will most likely require a look at your credit report, employment history, and rental history. Bring your ID, and be sure to have tax returns and W2s available if they are requested.

Neighborhoods in Yaphank

You'll have all four seasons in Yaphank, and access to a beautiful coastline. When you crave Broadway lights or a view from the Empire State Building, it's not far to New York City. When deciding where to settle in this town, explore the major sections of it to find where you fit best.

Yaphank Town Center: This is a suburban neighborhood of mostly small- to medium-sized single-family homes and townhouses. You can also find an apt for rent here. Primarily built between 1970 and 1999, with some older properties built between 1940 and 1969, home and apartment vacancy rates are quite low, so you'll need to look carefully for rentals.

Siegfield Park: This suburban neighborhood is made up of mostly medium-sized to large single-family homes. While much of the residential real estate is owner occupied, you can find rentals if you search for them. Most homes were built between 1940 and 1999. There are very few vacancies here, so if you want to live in this part of town, be aware the housing supply is very tight, and give yourself plenty of time to find a place on these treelined streets near the ocean.

Living in Yaphank

While the grist mills, blacksmith, and wheelwright shops that made the town thrive in the 1800s may be long gone, today Yaphank has a railway station, which means commuters do not have to use their own vehicles if they don't want to. You'll also find general stores, delis, a pizza shop, and even a skeet range. Yaphank is also the home of the Brookhaven National Laboratory, a research facility in nuclear and particle facilities devoted to understanding matter, energy, space, and time ... and possibly Star Trek fans.

The Suffolk County Police Department is headquartered here, as well as the county fire academy. So is the Suffolk County Farm and Education Center, where you'll find the workings of a 100-year-old farm authentically presented to visitors.

This pretty town is 13.8 square miles in size, and has its share of historic sites for history buffs, as well as plenty of green space for nature lovers. Check out the Lower Lake Dam and Mill, a great recreational site that offers walks, bird watching, and a little taste of history, too.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Yaphank?
The average rent price for Yaphank rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,620.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Yaphank?
Some of the colleges located in the Yaphank area include Albertus Magnus College, University of New Haven, Norwalk Community College, Yale University, and Southern Connecticut State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Yaphank?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Yaphank from include New Haven, Stamford, Milford city, Norwalk, and West Haven.

