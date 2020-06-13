63 Apartments for rent in Yaphank, NY📍
1 of 19
1 of 3
1 of 10
1 of 34
1 of 18
1 of 13
1 of 17
1 of 18
1 of 23
1 of 7
1 of 13
1 of 10
1 of 17
1 of 8
1 of 12
1 of 7
1 of 5
1 of 1
1 of 15
1 of 1
1 of 12
1 of 8
1 of 10
1 of 1
Yaphank, NY, is a hamlet/census designated place in Suffolk County located on Long Island, about an hour from New York City. It has a population of 5,945 as of the 2010 census, and is close to Interstate 495, making it easy to access many other communities. Like many a U.S. city, Yaphank got its start from settlers and mills. Captain Robert Robertson, an early settler, constructed a mill in 1739, and the community began to form. More mills came along, placed on the Carmans River, which runs right through the heart of town. In fact, the town was first named Millville. As fun as that is to say, there were some 13 other towns with the same name in the state of New York in 1846 when the first post office opened. In an effort to be a little more original and not confuse people, the town adopted the Native American word for "bank of the river," and the town became known as Yaphank.
Want to find apartment homes in Yaphank? Rental condos or one-bedroom apartments are both available here, but be sure to give yourself a good amount of time to locate a rental; there is a high demand for property and a limited supply in this pleasant Long Island community.
When and Where to Look
You can look year-round, although winters can be a bit chilly. Summer may be a more difficult time to find a place, as some people do rent places here for a summer vacation, and can add a degree of competition for year-round renters.
Where should you look? Online of course, and in person -- driving through these neighborhoods often leads to discovering places that you wouldn't find online. And you can see right away if you like the looks of it, since photos on the Internet can be deceiving. The local Yankee Trader newspaper may also have rental listings.
What to Bring
New York landlords will most likely require a look at your credit report, employment history, and rental history. Bring your ID, and be sure to have tax returns and W2s available if they are requested.
You'll have all four seasons in Yaphank, and access to a beautiful coastline. When you crave Broadway lights or a view from the Empire State Building, it's not far to New York City. When deciding where to settle in this town, explore the major sections of it to find where you fit best.
Yaphank Town Center: This is a suburban neighborhood of mostly small- to medium-sized single-family homes and townhouses. You can also find an apt for rent here. Primarily built between 1970 and 1999, with some older properties built between 1940 and 1969, home and apartment vacancy rates are quite low, so you'll need to look carefully for rentals.
Siegfield Park: This suburban neighborhood is made up of mostly medium-sized to large single-family homes. While much of the residential real estate is owner occupied, you can find rentals if you search for them. Most homes were built between 1940 and 1999. There are very few vacancies here, so if you want to live in this part of town, be aware the housing supply is very tight, and give yourself plenty of time to find a place on these treelined streets near the ocean.
While the grist mills, blacksmith, and wheelwright shops that made the town thrive in the 1800s may be long gone, today Yaphank has a railway station, which means commuters do not have to use their own vehicles if they don't want to. You'll also find general stores, delis, a pizza shop, and even a skeet range. Yaphank is also the home of the Brookhaven National Laboratory, a research facility in nuclear and particle facilities devoted to understanding matter, energy, space, and time ... and possibly Star Trek fans.
The Suffolk County Police Department is headquartered here, as well as the county fire academy. So is the Suffolk County Farm and Education Center, where you'll find the workings of a 100-year-old farm authentically presented to visitors.
This pretty town is 13.8 square miles in size, and has its share of historic sites for history buffs, as well as plenty of green space for nature lovers. Check out the Lower Lake Dam and Mill, a great recreational site that offers walks, bird watching, and a little taste of history, too.