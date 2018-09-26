Connecticut Off-Campus Apartments For Rent

Find your perfect off-campus apartment by choosing your school below

We’re adding new off-campus housing everyday!
Featured
Starting at $1,492
Updated 2 hrs ago
Corsair
1050 State St
New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,492
1 Bedroom
$1,837
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
Featured
Starting at $1,620
Updated 2 hrs ago
360 State Street
360 State St
New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,620
1 Bedroom
$1,743
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Featured
Starting at $1,055
Updated 9 hrs ago
Chestnut Hill East
2 Skiff St
New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,055
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Featured
Starting at $1,085
Updated 9 hrs ago
Lakewood Apartments
1199 Whitney Ave
New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,085
1 Bedroom
$1,295
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Popular Campuses
Capital Community College
Southern Connecticut State University
Trinity College
University of Hartford
University of New Haven
Yale University
All Colleges and Universities
Albertus Magnus CollegeCapital Community CollegeCentral Connecticut State UniversityConnecticut CollegeGoodwin CollegeHousatonic Community CollegeManchester Community CollegeNorwalk Community CollegeSouthern Connecticut State University
Three Rivers Community CollegeTrinity CollegeUnited States Coast Guard AcademyUniversity of BridgeportUniversity of HartfordUniversity of New HavenWesleyan UniversityWestern Connecticut State UniversityYale University