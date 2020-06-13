All apartments in Queens
76-07 170th Street

76-07 170th Street · (917) 553-6466
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

76-07 170th Street, Queens, NY 11366
Hillcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

We are pleased to offer a newly renovated duplex with 1800 SF+ of living space. Every appliance, flooring, and finishes are brand new. Virtual tour available.

Located on a beautiful tree-lined block in Hillcrest, this Spacious Newly Renovated Duplex apartment has it all including its own private yard.

The main floor has a large living room with a picturesque bay window & a separate formal dining area. The windowed kitchen offers brand new upgraded appliances, including a dishwasher and microwave. The 2 bedrooms on the main floor are full-sized and easily fit queen/king beds. Also on the main level is a full bathroom with its separate zoned heating/cooling. The staircase leads you down to an XL fully-finished basement with its own 1/2 bath, Washer/Dryer and Large closets, and 2 storage areas. This additional floor can easily be used for extra living space or a recreation area. The entire home is equipped with zoned heating & cooling via an energy-efficient split system.

Entertain and enjoy the warm months on your front porch or in your private backyard!

Centrally located by both the LIE & Grand Central Parkway. Nearby schools include PS 173 Fresh Meadow School, Junior High School 216 George J Ryan, St. Francis Prep High School, and St John's University. Close to airport, shops, and great parks, this home is at the center of all the great things Queens has to offer.

Pet's will be considered on a case by case basis. A 24-month lease is preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76-07 170th Street have any available units?
76-07 170th Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 76-07 170th Street have?
Some of 76-07 170th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76-07 170th Street currently offering any rent specials?
76-07 170th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76-07 170th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 76-07 170th Street is pet friendly.
Does 76-07 170th Street offer parking?
No, 76-07 170th Street does not offer parking.
Does 76-07 170th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 76-07 170th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 76-07 170th Street have a pool?
No, 76-07 170th Street does not have a pool.
Does 76-07 170th Street have accessible units?
No, 76-07 170th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 76-07 170th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 76-07 170th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 76-07 170th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 76-07 170th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
