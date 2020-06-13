76-07 170th Street

Amenities

We are pleased to offer a newly renovated duplex with 1800 SF+ of living space. Every appliance, flooring, and finishes are brand new. Virtual tour available.



Located on a beautiful tree-lined block in Hillcrest, this Spacious Newly Renovated Duplex apartment has it all including its own private yard.



The main floor has a large living room with a picturesque bay window & a separate formal dining area. The windowed kitchen offers brand new upgraded appliances, including a dishwasher and microwave. The 2 bedrooms on the main floor are full-sized and easily fit queen/king beds. Also on the main level is a full bathroom with its separate zoned heating/cooling. The staircase leads you down to an XL fully-finished basement with its own 1/2 bath, Washer/Dryer and Large closets, and 2 storage areas. This additional floor can easily be used for extra living space or a recreation area. The entire home is equipped with zoned heating & cooling via an energy-efficient split system.



Entertain and enjoy the warm months on your front porch or in your private backyard!



Centrally located by both the LIE & Grand Central Parkway. Nearby schools include PS 173 Fresh Meadow School, Junior High School 216 George J Ryan, St. Francis Prep High School, and St John's University. Close to airport, shops, and great parks, this home is at the center of all the great things Queens has to offer.



Pet's will be considered on a case by case basis. A 24-month lease is preferred.