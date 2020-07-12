/
corona
846 Apartments for rent in Corona, Queens, NY
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
11 Units Available
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,634
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,836
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,278
789 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens make meal prep easy. Enjoy private parking and access to 24-hour laundry facilities. Get on 495 for an easy commute or take advantage of several nearby bus routes.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3725 98th St
37-25 98th Street, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,550
1 Bedroom
Ask
Super spacious Studio - Property Id: 147587 This ready now , diversified Corona beauty is a neighborhood steal! Not eligible for subsidies Spacious 2 Room Studio / one bath is located in a Quiet and well maintained build.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
101-09 34 Avenue
101-09 34th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1000 sqft
1st Floor: 3 BED ROOMS 1.5 BATH APT. FRONT & SIDE ENTRANCE. STREET PARKING ONLY. $2500 WATER INCLUDED. ***Signed Covid-19 disclsoure form is required prior to showing***
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
102-40 Alstyne Ave
102-40 Alstyne Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 2 Bedroom apartment, hardwood floors, granite counter top, excellent condition.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
96-11 Alstyne Ave
96-11 Alstyne Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious 3 bedroom rental with a deck! Won't last long. Available for move-in June 15th. Showing available with proper disclosures signed. Please text me @ 5163033155 for more info!
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
34-54 111th St
34-54 111th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Brand new 3 Br apartment with Central air, stainless steel appliances , 3 blocks from the 7 train and 2 block from the hideaways.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
102-12 45th Ave
102-12 45th Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2 Bed 1 Bath Living/Dining Room Kitchen. Convenience To All. Must See !!!! All Info Is Not Guaranteed, Prospective Tenant Should Re-Verify By Self
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
98-12 35th Ave
98-12 35th Avenue, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 98-12 35th Ave in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
33-13 103rd St
33-13 103rd Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 33-13 103rd St in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
56-43 Van Cleef Street
56-43 Van Cleef Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath in Corona This lovely residence features hardwood floors . Located minutes to restaurants, shopping,around Costco/Queens Center mall and more! Bus Stop Q88 Q58
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
57-67 Xenia St
57-67 Xenia Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Newly Build 3 Bed 2 Bath Granite Kitchen Balcony Bright Sunny Big Windows Convenience To All. All Info Is Not Guaranteed, Prospective Tenant Should Re-Verify By Self
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
57-22 Xenia St
57-22 Xenia Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Small and cozy junior 4 unit close to MAJOR SHOPPING and TRANSPORTATION. Recently renovated.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
35-04 98 St
35-04 98th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 35-04 98 St in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
103-68 52nd Ave
103-68 52nd Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,600
Totally renovated studio apartment on 3rd floor. New bathroom, New kitchen with granite countertops and new appliances. Close to public transportation and all amenities.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 12:20pm
14 Units Available
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,197
1 Bedroom
$2,580
2 Bedrooms
$3,282
At the center of it all, a new level of sophistication, style and comfort has arrived in Rego Park. Step up to The Alexander, the newest residential star of Queens.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10221 63rd Rd
102-21 63rd Road, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
APARTMNET FOR RENT IN FOREST HILLS - Property Id: 195063 Apartment for rent in forest hills. one bedroom, one bathroom, living room, kitchen and all utilities included. Next to major public transportation bus and train.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
102-01 63RD DR
102-01 63rd Drive, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
APARTMENT FOR RENT ON FOREST HILLS - Property Id: 148328 Beautiful apartment for rent in Rego Park . Renovated, 2 bedrooms,1 bathroom, living room and eat in kitchen. Hardwood floors.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
99-21 67 Road
99-21 67th Road, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,500
Enter This Amazing Building, Newly Renovated Lobby, Hallways, And New Elevators. This Large Studio Features Hardwood floors throughout With An Abundance Of Sunlight, Separate Kitchen And Lots Of Closet Spaces.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
67-30 Clyde Street
67-30 Clyde Street, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Prime Location, Spacious Large Foyer, Excellent Condition, Living Room/Dining Room, 2 Bedroom (Jr 4), Windows in All Rooms, EIK, and Full Bathroom. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Large Custom Closet.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
88-07 54th Avenue
88-07 54th Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Good location apartment located in the heart of Elmhurst! Convenience to everything, supermarkets, restaurants and all kinds of shops around. Close to subway M-R train.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
63-30 Alderton St
63-30 Alderton Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
3 bedrooms, living room, kitchen and 1.5 bath. Ready to move 9/1/2020
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
112-27 68 Rd
112-27 68th Road, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
2350 sqft
Beautiful detached house close to shopping ,schools, Queens Blvd
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
110-26 68th Rd
110-26 68th Road, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,499
5025 sqft
VERY LARGE SUNNY HOUSE FEATURING 4 BED sAUNA, DEN, LARGE EATING KITCHEN, HUGE BACKYARD AND MOST OF ALL CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. SUBWAYS, QUEENS BLVD, SOPPING SCHOOLS ETC....
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
102-42 63rd Road
102-42 63rd Road, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful 3 Bedroom/ 1 Full Bathroom Townhouse For Rent in Excellent Location! Fully Renovated House Features Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Countertop, Modern Bathrooms, Spacious Bedrooms and Hardwood Floors Throughout.
