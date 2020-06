Amenities

HEAT/HOT WATER INCLUDEDNewly renovated apartment within an excellent building offering a One bedroom, One bathroom apartment in the most convenient neighborhood of Woodside!FEATURES:- Washer/Dryer in unit for an additional fee.- Numerous windows throughout apartment allows an overflow of natural sunshine creating a cheerful and bright environment.- Stainless steel kitchen appliances with a quartz counter tops along with beautiful Dark-wooden cabinetry offering plenty of storage space- Every inch of this building is very well-kept and pristine as management is thoughtful and pays attention to details.- Responsive, effective and efficient management that sincerely cares to provide the highest standard of living to all its residents- Pets allowedLOCATION:Woodside is a vibrant and convenient neighborhood with everything you need around you. You would be within close proximity to restaurants such as Mis Tierras Colombianas and Dawa's. Manhattan would be about 20 min ride away via the 7 train which is right outside your doorstep. Dry cleaning is right around the corner. The LIRR is also a short distance away.