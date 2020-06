Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Bright and modern 2 bedroom in Sunnyside.



This stunning residence boasts high end finishes with a sprawling layout that maximizes every square foot.



An open concept chef's kitchen with premium appliances that flows seamlessly into the living room overlooking the private balcony and shared backyard - an entertainer's dream!



The split bedroom layout offers optimal privacy with a grand master bedroom at the front and a spacious 2nd bedroom at the back.



A spa-like bathroom makes for a great way to get ready in the morning!



There is shared laundry in the building.



Residents love the close proximity to the 7 train and Sunnyside's best cafes, restaurants, parks, shops and more!



Come see for yourself virtually today!