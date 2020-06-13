41-02 Queens Boulevard

Amenities

APPLICATION ACCEPTED. Spacious one bathroom in the heart of Sunnyside! Spanning 740 square feet; this bright and sunny unit features hardwood floors, over-sized windows and generous closet space. The galley kitchen offers a full range of stainless steel appliances, solid honey maple stained wood cabinets and Wilsonart Graphite Nebula counter tops. Enjoy a NYC skyline view from both the living room and the master bedroom, where you can easily fit a king sized bed as well as additional furniture if desired. The bathroom has a both a shower and tub.Built in 2008, The Phoenix Condominium is located minutes from Midtown Manhattan. The six story condo is conveniently situated directly across the street from the No. 7 train (40th Street station) and the Q60 bus stop. Building features include: color video intercom entry, wireless key fob security doors, security cameras, indoor parking, storage bins, bike storage, laundry facilities on the second floor and an outdoor recreational area.