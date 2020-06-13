All apartments in Queens
Queens, NY
41-02 Queens Boulevard
41-02 Queens Boulevard

41-02 Queens Boulevard · (718) 422-2518
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

41-02 Queens Boulevard, Queens, NY 11104
Long Island City

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$2,499

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
bike storage
key fob access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
key fob access
APPLICATION ACCEPTED. Spacious one bathroom in the heart of Sunnyside! Spanning 740 square feet; this bright and sunny unit features hardwood floors, over-sized windows and generous closet space. The galley kitchen offers a full range of stainless steel appliances, solid honey maple stained wood cabinets and Wilsonart Graphite Nebula counter tops. Enjoy a NYC skyline view from both the living room and the master bedroom, where you can easily fit a king sized bed as well as additional furniture if desired. The bathroom has a both a shower and tub.Built in 2008, The Phoenix Condominium is located minutes from Midtown Manhattan. The six story condo is conveniently situated directly across the street from the No. 7 train (40th Street station) and the Q60 bus stop. Building features include: color video intercom entry, wireless key fob security doors, security cameras, indoor parking, storage bins, bike storage, laundry facilities on the second floor and an outdoor recreational area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41-02 Queens Boulevard have any available units?
41-02 Queens Boulevard has a unit available for $2,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 41-02 Queens Boulevard have?
Some of 41-02 Queens Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41-02 Queens Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
41-02 Queens Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41-02 Queens Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 41-02 Queens Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 41-02 Queens Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 41-02 Queens Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 41-02 Queens Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41-02 Queens Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41-02 Queens Boulevard have a pool?
No, 41-02 Queens Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 41-02 Queens Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 41-02 Queens Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 41-02 Queens Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 41-02 Queens Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41-02 Queens Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 41-02 Queens Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
