377 ONDERDONK AVE.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard doorman on-site laundry bike storage

Gorgeous and brand new building, with in building laundry and outdoor backyard, located in Ridgewood 3 blocks to the L train Dekalb stop and prime Bushwick!All 3 bedrooms are equipped with oversized windows, naturally bright with tons of sunlight Full separate living room, with a separate kitchen areaShared backyard - outdoor space!hardwood floorsNew Kitchen AppliancesCentral air and heatRented for no brokers fee! Showing by appointment.Virtual DoormanGuarantors AcceptedCourtyardGardenStorage AvailableBike RoomCats and Dogs AllowedLaundry in Building