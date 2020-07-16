377 ONDERDONK AVE.

Amenities
Gorgeous and brand new building, with in building laundry and outdoor backyard, located in Ridgewood 3 blocks to the L train Dekalb stop and prime Bushwick!All 3 bedrooms are equipped with oversized windows, naturally bright with tons of sunlight Full separate living room, with a separate kitchen areaShared backyard - outdoor space!hardwood floorsNew Kitchen AppliancesCentral air and heatRented for no brokers fee! Showing by appointment.Virtual DoormanGuarantors AcceptedCourtyardGardenStorage AvailableBike RoomCats and Dogs AllowedLaundry in Building