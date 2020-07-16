All apartments in Queens
377 ONDERDONK AVE.

377 Onderdonk Avenue · (917) 808-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

377 Onderdonk Avenue, Queens, NY 11385
Ridgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
doorman
on-site laundry
bike storage
Gorgeous and brand new building, with in building laundry and outdoor backyard, located in Ridgewood 3 blocks to the L train Dekalb stop and prime Bushwick!All 3 bedrooms are equipped with oversized windows, naturally bright with tons of sunlight Full separate living room, with a separate kitchen areaShared backyard - outdoor space!hardwood floorsNew Kitchen AppliancesCentral air and heatRented for no brokers fee! Showing by appointment.Virtual DoormanGuarantors AcceptedCourtyardGardenStorage AvailableBike RoomCats and Dogs AllowedLaundry in Building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 377 ONDERDONK AVE. have any available units?
377 ONDERDONK AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 377 ONDERDONK AVE. have?
Some of 377 ONDERDONK AVE.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 377 ONDERDONK AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
377 ONDERDONK AVE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 377 ONDERDONK AVE. pet-friendly?
Yes, 377 ONDERDONK AVE. is pet friendly.
Does 377 ONDERDONK AVE. offer parking?
No, 377 ONDERDONK AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 377 ONDERDONK AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 377 ONDERDONK AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 377 ONDERDONK AVE. have a pool?
No, 377 ONDERDONK AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 377 ONDERDONK AVE. have accessible units?
No, 377 ONDERDONK AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 377 ONDERDONK AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 377 ONDERDONK AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 377 ONDERDONK AVE. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 377 ONDERDONK AVE. has units with air conditioning.
