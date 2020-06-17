34 -40 43rd Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Renovated fully furnished 1-bedroom/1-bathroom. This cozy and well kept apartment features hardwood floors, decent size closets, a pull-out sofabed. The kitchen is equipped with new appliances. The Cozy bedroom comes with a double size bed. Linens and towels are provided. Just bring in your luggage! Live residential area close to all (transportation, shopping, restaurants). 4 blocks to the M and R subway lines. Within a short ride to Manhattan. Building in great care of a very efficient and welcoming superintendent. Rent $2,275/month all utilities bills included (gas, heat, electricity, internet, basic cable). Available for long term and also short. Quick rental process. No guarantor or upfront payment requirements