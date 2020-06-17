All apartments in Queens
34 -40 43rd Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:34 AM

34 -40 43rd Street

34 40th Road · (646) 374-8930
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

34 40th Road, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1RL · Avail. now

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Renovated fully furnished 1-bedroom/1-bathroom. This cozy and well kept apartment features hardwood floors, decent size closets, a pull-out sofabed. The kitchen is equipped with new appliances. The Cozy bedroom comes with a double size bed. Linens and towels are provided. Just bring in your luggage! Live residential area close to all (transportation, shopping, restaurants). 4 blocks to the M and R subway lines. Within a short ride to Manhattan. Building in great care of a very efficient and welcoming superintendent. Rent $2,275/month all utilities bills included (gas, heat, electricity, internet, basic cable). Available for long term and also short. Quick rental process. No guarantor or upfront payment requirements

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 -40 43rd Street have any available units?
34 -40 43rd Street has a unit available for $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34 -40 43rd Street have?
Some of 34 -40 43rd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 -40 43rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
34 -40 43rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 -40 43rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 34 -40 43rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 34 -40 43rd Street offer parking?
No, 34 -40 43rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 34 -40 43rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 -40 43rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 -40 43rd Street have a pool?
No, 34 -40 43rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 34 -40 43rd Street have accessible units?
No, 34 -40 43rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 34 -40 43rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 -40 43rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 -40 43rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 -40 43rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
