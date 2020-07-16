All apartments in Queens
Queens, NY
32-23 38th Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

32-23 38th Street

32-23 38th Street · (212) 729-5712 ext. 138
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

32-23 38th Street, Queens, NY 11103
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Enjoy modern finishes and thoughtful details throughout this full floor 3-bedroom unit with 2 full bathrooms. The light filled spacious living room opens up to a well equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and tons of cabinet space. This beautiful home features a king size master bedroom with en-suite bath and views of the Manhattan skyline, plus two additional bedrooms that will accommodate queen size beds. Full size washer/dryer in-unit.

Driveway parking is available for an additional $225 per month. Pets allowed with landlord approval. Available July 1st. Simply application process.

Amazing location in the heart of Astoria. Just a half block to the M, R at Steinway Street, and a short walk to the N, W at Broadway.

Check out the virtual tour or email listing agent if you do not see it on the listing!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32-23 38th Street have any available units?
32-23 38th Street has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32-23 38th Street have?
Some of 32-23 38th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32-23 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
32-23 38th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32-23 38th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 32-23 38th Street is pet friendly.
Does 32-23 38th Street offer parking?
Yes, 32-23 38th Street offers parking.
Does 32-23 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32-23 38th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32-23 38th Street have a pool?
No, 32-23 38th Street does not have a pool.
Does 32-23 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 32-23 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 32-23 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32-23 38th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 32-23 38th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 32-23 38th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
