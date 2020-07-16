32-23 38th Street

Amenities
Enjoy modern finishes and thoughtful details throughout this full floor 3-bedroom unit with 2 full bathrooms. The light filled spacious living room opens up to a well equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and tons of cabinet space. This beautiful home features a king size master bedroom with en-suite bath and views of the Manhattan skyline, plus two additional bedrooms that will accommodate queen size beds. Full size washer/dryer in-unit.
Driveway parking is available for an additional $225 per month. Pets allowed with landlord approval. Available July 1st. Simply application process.
Amazing location in the heart of Astoria. Just a half block to the M, R at Steinway Street, and a short walk to the N, W at Broadway.
Check out the virtual tour or email listing agent if you do not see it on the listing!