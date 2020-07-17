All apartments in Queens
31-15 21st Avenue
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

31-15 21st Avenue

31-15 21st Avenue · (347) 730-8872
Location

31-15 21st Avenue, Queens, NY 11105
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
new construction
recently renovated
rent controlled
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
new construction
rent controlled
New construction in the apartment with entry foyer, Stainless steal Fridge, stove and granite kitchen. This 1 br by 31st street and 21st Avenue is located in Quiet street of famous & busy Ditmars Location. Only 5 min to subway station and one block to the best restaurants. Apartment is still occupied - April move in day .Kitchen with dinning area open to the living room. Opened layout, very sunny. Rent STABILIZED ! Well Maintained Building. With Laundry room. Superb Location off Ditmars Blvd and 33rd Street. 5 min form N,W Subway stop. For Information , Courteous and Professional Service and all details Contact: Monika Bochen at 347 730 8872 - private showing. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vJrwlLTkN1k

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31-15 21st Avenue have any available units?
31-15 21st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 31-15 21st Avenue have?
Some of 31-15 21st Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31-15 21st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
31-15 21st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31-15 21st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 31-15 21st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 31-15 21st Avenue offer parking?
No, 31-15 21st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 31-15 21st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31-15 21st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31-15 21st Avenue have a pool?
No, 31-15 21st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 31-15 21st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 31-15 21st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 31-15 21st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 31-15 21st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31-15 21st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 31-15 21st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
