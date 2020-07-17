31-15 21st Avenue

Amenities

New construction in the apartment with entry foyer, Stainless steal Fridge, stove and granite kitchen. This 1 br by 31st street and 21st Avenue is located in Quiet street of famous & busy Ditmars Location. Only 5 min to subway station and one block to the best restaurants. Apartment is still occupied - April move in day .Kitchen with dinning area open to the living room. Opened layout, very sunny. Rent STABILIZED ! Well Maintained Building. With Laundry room. Superb Location off Ditmars Blvd and 33rd Street. 5 min form N,W Subway stop. For Information , Courteous and Professional Service and all details Contact: Monika Bochen at 347 730 8872 - private showing. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vJrwlLTkN1k