Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:17 AM

28-23 42nd Street

28-23 42nd Street · (510) 375-1012
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28-23 42nd Street, Queens, NY 11103
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B-5 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
doorman
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
bbq/grill
Welcome home to this bright, airy, quiet and serene true 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Astoria. It was gut renovated 2 years ago with a very tasteful layout featuring an open chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, grey quartz countertops, and even a window. The substantial living room has South East facing windows that bathe the apartment in natural light. When you retreat, find two bedrooms, one that is fit for a 'king" size bed; and a second bedroom that more than fits a queen, comfortably with furniture. The bathroom features custom tile work and a deep soaking tub. This apartment is located on the second floor, just one flight up.

28-23 42nd Street is a meticulously maintained building in the heart of Astoria. The building offers a virtual doorman synced with each tenant's cell phone and an on-site super. Within a short stroll from anything you'll need; C Town grocery at 28th Avenue and 41st Street and Keyfood Grocery at 30th Ave and 42nd Street. Laundry services that offer wash and fold located at 28th Avenue between Steinway and 41st Street. The building is close to the 30th Avenue subway (N, W) and about a fifteen-minute walk to Steinway subway (R, M). Alternatively, the Q101 bus stop is a few steps away from the building on Steinway and 28th Avenue and will get you to the Steinway subway stop in approximately four minutes. Around the neighborhood, you'll find endlessly amazing restaurants including Queens Comfort, Tu Casa, The Shady Lady, Seva and much more.?

Please note: This is a smoke-free building. The super lives on-site. No pets allowed.,Take a deep breath.. this remarkable two bedroom apartment is breathtaking and available NOW. It's not often that a unit of this caliber comes to market, and strikes the perfect balance between location, renovation, and space to make this a 'must have' home.

As you enter this splendid apartment, take a moment to think about what it would be like to actually live here coming home every day to a bright, airy, quiet and serene space. Once you enter, you will appreciate the tasteful layout featuring an open chef's kitchen and a substantial living room with SE facing windows that bathe the apartment in natural light. When you retreat, find two bedrooms, one that is fit for a 'king" size bed; and a second bedroom that more than fits a queen, comfortably with furniture. Elegant interiors abound, as the renovation is replete with special touches like custom tile work and a deep soaking tub in the bathroom as well as, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and grey quartz countertops in the windowed kitchen. Given the feel and flow of the apartment, it is a wonderful place to entertain and share intimate moments with friends and loved ones. After all, is said and done, you are left with the amazing thought that this is your sanctuary and a place of privacy and privilege.

BUILDING: With a historic facade, this building is a sight to behold and even better to live in. 28-23 42nd Street is a meticulously maintained building in the heart of Astoria. The building offers a virtual doorman synced with each tenant's cell phone and an on-site super. This apartment is located on the second floor, just one flight up. The grocery store is located around the corner at 28th Avenue and 41st Street. Laundry services that offer wash and fold located at 28th Avenue between Steinway and 41st Street.

TRANSPORTATION: The building is located a few blocks to the 30th Avenue Station (N, W) and about a ten-minute walk to Steinway subway (R, M). Alternatively, the Q101 bus stop is a few steps away from the building on Steinway and 28th Avenue and will get you to the Steinway subway stop in approximately four minutes.

NEIGHBORHOOD: The building is within a short stroll from anything you'll need, located on 42nd Street and 30th Avenue. 30th Avenue is literally, and figuratively, in the center of it all. Bounded by restaurants, cafes, bars, and shops galore this could easily be the origin of the expression 'the sweet spot. It truly doesn't get much better than the history, architecture and the array of experiences to be had here: mouth-watering BBQ from Butcher Bar (arguably the best in the Astoria!); an artisanal cup of coffee at Kinship Coffee; a workout for your arms from great shopping along Steinway Street; and if you're craving intimacy with a small group of friends there's always Sweet Afton, Bohemia Beer Garden and Judy & Punch.

ONE MONTH BROKER FEE APPLIES FOR DIRECT CLIENTS

Contact Katie today to schedule an appointment for this apartment or assistance to help secure your next home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28-23 42nd Street have any available units?
28-23 42nd Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28-23 42nd Street have?
Some of 28-23 42nd Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28-23 42nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
28-23 42nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28-23 42nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 28-23 42nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 28-23 42nd Street offer parking?
No, 28-23 42nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 28-23 42nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28-23 42nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28-23 42nd Street have a pool?
No, 28-23 42nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 28-23 42nd Street have accessible units?
No, 28-23 42nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 28-23 42nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28-23 42nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 28-23 42nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 28-23 42nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
