As you enter this splendid apartment, take a moment to think about what it would be like to actually live here coming home every day to a bright, airy, quiet and serene space. Once you enter, you will appreciate the tasteful layout featuring an open chef's kitchen and a substantial living room with SE facing windows that bathe the apartment in natural light. When you retreat, find two bedrooms, one that is fit for a 'king" size bed; and a second bedroom that more than fits a queen, comfortably with furniture. Elegant interiors abound, as the renovation is replete with special touches like custom tile work and a deep soaking tub in the bathroom as well as, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and grey quartz countertops in the windowed kitchen. Given the feel and flow of the apartment, it is a wonderful place to entertain and share intimate moments with friends and loved ones. After all, is said and done, you are left with the amazing thought that this is your sanctuary and a place of privacy and privilege.



BUILDING: With a historic facade, this building is a sight to behold and even better to live in. 28-23 42nd Street is a meticulously maintained building in the heart of Astoria. The building offers a virtual doorman synced with each tenant's cell phone and an on-site super. This apartment is located on the second floor, just one flight up. The grocery store is located around the corner at 28th Avenue and 41st Street. Laundry services that offer wash and fold located at 28th Avenue between Steinway and 41st Street.



TRANSPORTATION: The building is located a few blocks to the 30th Avenue Station (N, W) and about a ten-minute walk to Steinway subway (R, M). Alternatively, the Q101 bus stop is a few steps away from the building on Steinway and 28th Avenue and will get you to the Steinway subway stop in approximately four minutes.



NEIGHBORHOOD: The building is within a short stroll from anything you'll need, located on 42nd Street and 30th Avenue. 30th Avenue is literally, and figuratively, in the center of it all. Bounded by restaurants, cafes, bars, and shops galore this could easily be the origin of the expression 'the sweet spot. It truly doesn't get much better than the history, architecture and the array of experiences to be had here: mouth-watering BBQ from Butcher Bar (arguably the best in the Astoria!); an artisanal cup of coffee at Kinship Coffee; a workout for your arms from great shopping along Steinway Street; and if you're craving intimacy with a small group of friends there's always Sweet Afton, Bohemia Beer Garden and Judy & Punch.



ONE MONTH BROKER FEE APPLIES FOR DIRECT CLIENTS



