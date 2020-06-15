27-28 Thomson Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge courtyard doorman gym parking pool pool table garage lobby sauna valet service

Spacious loft studio with private outdoor space. If you are looking for a very peaceful apartment and a great living environment, you can't miss the full-service Arris Lofts condominium, perfectly located on Court Square in Long Island City.



This 865 SF loft, facing a beautiful Zen garden, features soaring 14-foot ceilings, oversized windows and access to your own private patio. The current owner installed beautiful sliding doors that separate the sleeping area from the living room. The open kitchen if fully equipped with a dishwasher, microwave and a Liebherr fridge. There is plenty of storage space with multiple closets. In-unit washer and dryer. Sorry no dog. This unit is also available for sale.



Built in 1920, Arris Lofts, once home to the Eagle Electric Manufacturing Factory, was impeccably converted in 2007 and designed by renowned architect Costas Kondylis. Residents enjoy the very best amenities such as 24-hour doorman and concierge service, a fitness center, swimming pool facing the interior Zen garden, sauna, landscaped and furnished roof terrace with spectacular views, a parking garage, playroom, and common laundry.



The location is excellent, near ample public transportation accessing all 5 boroughs and local airports within minutes. The E, M, 7, G subway trains, just a block away, are only one stop to Manhattan, and the R, N lines trains are right nearby as well.,Enjoy true lofts luxury living - This magnificent extremely spacious 1BR 1BA with 865 sq ft interior plus 80 sq ft private terrace, available for November 1st move in.



This luxury loft offers 13' high ceiling, oversized casement windows with shades and beautiful wood floor. It is spacious yet functional, you will have a nice size living room, dining area, work station and sleeping room.



The sleek white gallery kitchen with stainless steel Electrolux appliances, Liebherr refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal. The luxurious bathroom with overhead rain shower. Washer and dryer in the unit and abundant closet spaces.



Arris Lofts is known as one of the premier and most luxurious buildings in Long Island City, at Arris Lofts, you get more more volume of space, more convenience and pleasure, more style designed by Architect Costas Kondylis. This true loft building was once the home of the Eagle Electric Factory. When entering the building you are greeted by a 24hr Doorman and Concierge, a 4700 sq ft lobby with centered Fireplace, overlooking the 6000 sq ft Landscaped Courtyard with Pond. Building Amenities include an 8700 sq ft Fitness Center with Lap swimming Pool and Gym, a Co-Ed Sauna and a private massage room. A 3300 sq ft Recreation Room also includes a Childrens Playroom, pool table and Catering Kitchen. A Landscaped 6000 sq ft common Roof Terrace, building also has a Valet Parking including Zipcar.



Located just minutes from Midtown Manhattan in the heart of one of New York's most vibrant residential and artistic communities with MOMA PS1 just steps away, four subway lines E/M train take you to Lexington/53rd in one stop, 7 train three local stops to Grand Central and G train to Greenpoint and Williamsburg.



Non smokers only and building has no dog policy for tenant. Please contact listing agents for private showing.