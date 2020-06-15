All apartments in Queens
27-28 Thomson Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:31 PM

27-28 Thomson Avenue

27-28 Thomson Avenue · (917) 353-2605
Location

27-28 Thomson Avenue, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 127 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
doorman
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
lobby
sauna
valet service
Spacious loft studio with private outdoor space. If you are looking for a very peaceful apartment and a great living environment, you can't miss the full-service Arris Lofts condominium, perfectly located on Court Square in Long Island City.

This 865 SF loft, facing a beautiful Zen garden, features soaring 14-foot ceilings, oversized windows and access to your own private patio. The current owner installed beautiful sliding doors that separate the sleeping area from the living room. The open kitchen if fully equipped with a dishwasher, microwave and a Liebherr fridge. There is plenty of storage space with multiple closets. In-unit washer and dryer. Sorry no dog. This unit is also available for sale.

Built in 1920, Arris Lofts, once home to the Eagle Electric Manufacturing Factory, was impeccably converted in 2007 and designed by renowned architect Costas Kondylis. Residents enjoy the very best amenities such as 24-hour doorman and concierge service, a fitness center, swimming pool facing the interior Zen garden, sauna, landscaped and furnished roof terrace with spectacular views, a parking garage, playroom, and common laundry.

The location is excellent, near ample public transportation accessing all 5 boroughs and local airports within minutes. The E, M, 7, G subway trains, just a block away, are only one stop to Manhattan, and the R, N lines trains are right nearby as well.,Enjoy true lofts luxury living - This magnificent extremely spacious 1BR 1BA with 865 sq ft interior plus 80 sq ft private terrace, available for November 1st move in.

This luxury loft offers 13' high ceiling, oversized casement windows with shades and beautiful wood floor. It is spacious yet functional, you will have a nice size living room, dining area, work station and sleeping room.

The sleek white gallery kitchen with stainless steel Electrolux appliances, Liebherr refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal. The luxurious bathroom with overhead rain shower. Washer and dryer in the unit and abundant closet spaces.

Arris Lofts is known as one of the premier and most luxurious buildings in Long Island City, at Arris Lofts, you get more more volume of space, more convenience and pleasure, more style designed by Architect Costas Kondylis. This true loft building was once the home of the Eagle Electric Factory. When entering the building you are greeted by a 24hr Doorman and Concierge, a 4700 sq ft lobby with centered Fireplace, overlooking the 6000 sq ft Landscaped Courtyard with Pond. Building Amenities include an 8700 sq ft Fitness Center with Lap swimming Pool and Gym, a Co-Ed Sauna and a private massage room. A 3300 sq ft Recreation Room also includes a Childrens Playroom, pool table and Catering Kitchen. A Landscaped 6000 sq ft common Roof Terrace, building also has a Valet Parking including Zipcar.

Located just minutes from Midtown Manhattan in the heart of one of New York's most vibrant residential and artistic communities with MOMA PS1 just steps away, four subway lines E/M train take you to Lexington/53rd in one stop, 7 train three local stops to Grand Central and G train to Greenpoint and Williamsburg.

Non smokers only and building has no dog policy for tenant. Please contact listing agents for private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27-28 Thomson Avenue have any available units?
27-28 Thomson Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27-28 Thomson Avenue have?
Some of 27-28 Thomson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27-28 Thomson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
27-28 Thomson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27-28 Thomson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 27-28 Thomson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 27-28 Thomson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 27-28 Thomson Avenue does offer parking.
Does 27-28 Thomson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27-28 Thomson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27-28 Thomson Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 27-28 Thomson Avenue has a pool.
Does 27-28 Thomson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 27-28 Thomson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 27-28 Thomson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27-28 Thomson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 27-28 Thomson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 27-28 Thomson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
