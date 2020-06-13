All apartments in Queens
26-14 Jackson Avenue

26-14 Jackson Ave · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26-14 Jackson Ave, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9-D · Avail. now

$3,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
lobby
No Fee | 2 Bed 1 Bath in Hunters Points

Welcome to 26-14 Jackson Avenue, a premier collection of luxury rental residences, offering spacious and thoughtfully-designed studio, one-, and two-bedroom units in the vibrant Court Square section of vibrant Long Island City Queens.

All apartments boast sleek stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood oak flooring, and generous closet space.

Residents enjoy countless building amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, part-time attended lobby, and a furnished roof deck with gorgeous picturesque views of Long Island City, Queens and the Manhattan skyline.

Located in one of New York City's most desirable and dynamic neighborhoods, 26-14 Jackson Avenue is surrounded by sprawling park space, one of NYCs most recognized art scenes, dining and nightlife venues, and convenient transportation options: the E, M, R, and G trains can be found just across the street from the building. Only a 5-minute subway ride away from Midtown Manhattan, 26-14 Jackson offers a mix of luxury, atmosphere, and convenience and the ultimate city lifestyle.

Call, text or email me today for more information.

*Net Effective Rent Advertised with 2.5 MO Free*.
Pets are allowed with landlords approval (Additional fees apply)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26-14 Jackson Avenue have any available units?
26-14 Jackson Avenue has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26-14 Jackson Avenue have?
Some of 26-14 Jackson Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26-14 Jackson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
26-14 Jackson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26-14 Jackson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 26-14 Jackson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 26-14 Jackson Avenue offer parking?
No, 26-14 Jackson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 26-14 Jackson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26-14 Jackson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26-14 Jackson Avenue have a pool?
No, 26-14 Jackson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 26-14 Jackson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 26-14 Jackson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 26-14 Jackson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 26-14 Jackson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26-14 Jackson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 26-14 Jackson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
