All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 22-22 Jackson Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
22-22 Jackson Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:39 PM

22-22 Jackson Avenue

22-22 Jackson Avenue · (212) 448-9400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
Long Island City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

22-22 Jackson Avenue, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 902 · Avail. now

$4,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
VIRTUAL VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE

THE RENT LISTED IS THE NET EFFECTIVE WITH A GROSS OF $5,195

Floor to ceiling windows with lots of light. Hardwood floors and high end kitchen. Window walls allow for stunning Manhattan views and create open, light-filled homes that include state-of-the-art Bosch appliances.

Built with convenience in mind, each unit houses double rod closets for ample storage space as well as a fully responsive HVAC central air system that will provide the perfect environment for comfort no matter what the temperature is outside. The elegance of white oak flooring flows throughout crafting the perfect retreat from busy urban living Its a world of refinement and amenity all located just minutes from Midtown Manhattan.,Inside, each residence at 2222 Jackson Avenue is a masterpiece of efficient design. Sleek lines and clean finishes open up a world of incredible features rarely found in city living. Window walls allow for stunning Manhattan views and create open, light-filled homes that include state-of-the-art Bosch appliances, with washer/dryers on every floor and in select homes.

Built with convenience in mind, each unit houses double rod closets for ample storage space as well as a fully responsive HVAC central air system that will provide the perfect environment for comfort no matter what the temperature is outside. The elegance of white oak flooring flows throughout crafting the perfect retreat from busy urban living Its a world of refinement and amenity all located just minutes from Midtown Manhattan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22-22 Jackson Avenue have any available units?
22-22 Jackson Avenue has a unit available for $4,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22-22 Jackson Avenue have?
Some of 22-22 Jackson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22-22 Jackson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
22-22 Jackson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22-22 Jackson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 22-22 Jackson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 22-22 Jackson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 22-22 Jackson Avenue does offer parking.
Does 22-22 Jackson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22-22 Jackson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22-22 Jackson Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 22-22 Jackson Avenue has a pool.
Does 22-22 Jackson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 22-22 Jackson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 22-22 Jackson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 22-22 Jackson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22-22 Jackson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22-22 Jackson Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 22-22 Jackson Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity