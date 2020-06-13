22-22 Jackson Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

VIRTUAL VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE



THE RENT LISTED IS THE NET EFFECTIVE WITH A GROSS OF $5,195



Floor to ceiling windows with lots of light. Hardwood floors and high end kitchen. Window walls allow for stunning Manhattan views and create open, light-filled homes that include state-of-the-art Bosch appliances.



Built with convenience in mind, each unit houses double rod closets for ample storage space as well as a fully responsive HVAC central air system that will provide the perfect environment for comfort no matter what the temperature is outside. The elegance of white oak flooring flows throughout crafting the perfect retreat from busy urban living Its a world of refinement and amenity all located just minutes from Midtown Manhattan.,Inside, each residence at 2222 Jackson Avenue is a masterpiece of efficient design. Sleek lines and clean finishes open up a world of incredible features rarely found in city living. Window walls allow for stunning Manhattan views and create open, light-filled homes that include state-of-the-art Bosch appliances, with washer/dryers on every floor and in select homes.



