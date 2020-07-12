/
/
/
rego park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:50 PM
102 Apartments for rent in Rego Park, Queens, NY
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 12:20pm
14 Units Available
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,197
1 Bedroom
$2,580
2 Bedrooms
$3,282
At the center of it all, a new level of sophistication, style and comfort has arrived in Rego Park. Step up to The Alexander, the newest residential star of Queens.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10221 63rd Rd
102-21 63rd Road, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
APARTMNET FOR RENT IN FOREST HILLS - Property Id: 195063 Apartment for rent in forest hills. one bedroom, one bathroom, living room, kitchen and all utilities included. Next to major public transportation bus and train.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
102-01 63RD DR
102-01 63rd Drive, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
APARTMENT FOR RENT ON FOREST HILLS - Property Id: 148328 Beautiful apartment for rent in Rego Park . Renovated, 2 bedrooms,1 bathroom, living room and eat in kitchen. Hardwood floors.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
99-21 67 Road
99-21 67th Road, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,500
Enter This Amazing Building, Newly Renovated Lobby, Hallways, And New Elevators. This Large Studio Features Hardwood floors throughout With An Abundance Of Sunlight, Separate Kitchen And Lots Of Closet Spaces.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
67-30 Clyde Street
67-30 Clyde Street, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Prime Location, Spacious Large Foyer, Excellent Condition, Living Room/Dining Room, 2 Bedroom (Jr 4), Windows in All Rooms, EIK, and Full Bathroom. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Large Custom Closet.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
63-30 Alderton St
63-30 Alderton Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
3 bedrooms, living room, kitchen and 1.5 bath. Ready to move 9/1/2020
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
102-42 63rd Road
102-42 63rd Road, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful 3 Bedroom/ 1 Full Bathroom Townhouse For Rent in Excellent Location! Fully Renovated House Features Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Countertop, Modern Bathrooms, Spacious Bedrooms and Hardwood Floors Throughout.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
61-45 98th Street
61-45 98th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
No Board Approval, No Application Fee, Immediate move in this beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with a balcony apartment in a luxurious Park City Estates complex located in the heart of Rego Park.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
64-20 99th Street
64-20 99th Street, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,700
Beautiful Studio For Rent In Rego Park. Renovated, Modern Bathroom And All Utilities Are Included! Convenient Location, Close To Public Transportation, Stores And Restaurants. Rent Including Cable, Internet, Water, Gas, Electricity.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
67-25 Clyde Street
67-25 Clyde Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom Corner Unit in The Illinois Cooperative. 5 year old kitchen with maples cabinetry, Granite counter tops & stainless steel Appliances & 2.5 year old modern bathroom.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
60-70 Woodhaven Blvd
60-70 Woodhaven Boulevard, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom Condo unit with Private Balcony in Middle Village. Located on the 6th floor of a clean well kept elevator building with live-in super.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
95-27 67th Ave Ave
95-27 67th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1650 sqft
Beautiful House For Rent located in the heart of the prestigious Rego Park Queens. The Main floor introduces a large foyer and half a Bath, Large Sun-Drenched Living Room, Formal Dining Room with the access the Porch and private Back Yard.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
61-15 98th Street
61-15 98th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Renovated, Large, Sunny, With Custom Made Closets, Huge Balcony 1 Bedroom Apartment In Honorable Park City Estates In Rego Park. Great View To The Park. Security Cameras on Every Floor. Sound Proof, Fireproof Building. Small Pets Okay.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
103-25 68th Avenue
103-25 68th Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Large 2 bedroom/1 bath home near public transportation.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
96-11 65th Road
96-11 65th Road, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Spacious Apartment For Rent In Rego Park. The Unit Features Updated Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Ample Closet Space, And Hardwood Floors Throughout. All Utilities Are Included! Excellent Location, Walking Distance To M/R 63rd Dr.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
100-25 Queens Boulevard
100-25 Queens Boulevard, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Has Doorman. Lots Of Natural Light, Elevator, Laundry Room, Live-In Super. Large Jr-1 Bedroom. It Is Conveniently Located In the heart Of Forest Hills. Just 2 blocks Away From The E, M, R train station (67th Ave).
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9833 64TH AVE
98-33 64th Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
875 sqft
APARTMENT FOR RENT IN REGO PARK - Property Id: 237388 Beautiful and spacious apartment for rent in Rego Park with balcony. Living room, eat in kitchen, 1 Bedrooms, 1 bathroom.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
67-62 Burns Street
67-62 Burns Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully renovated pet friendly full parlour floor two bedroom in convenient Forest Hills Location. Stainless eat-in kitchen, two bedrooms with new floors, molding, and plumbing. Completely renovated just 3.5 years ago.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
85-77 66 Avenue
85-77 66th Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Come see this conveniently located single family home. Hard wood floors throughout, new appliances, central a/c and much more. A Must See!
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
98-120 Queens Boulevard
98-120 Queens Boulevard, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,975
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oversized one bedroom apartment at Virginia Co-op now available for leasing! Perfectly located right at the border of Forest Hills and Rego Park. This completely renovated apartment offers all the perks.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
102-40 67 Drive
102-40 67th Drive, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,950
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 102-40 67 Drive in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
63-85 Woodhaven Blvd.
63-85 Woodhaven Boulevard, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
680 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and Sunny Top Floor Condo. ALL Utilities Included in Rent. The Condo Has A Flexible Layout. Can be used as a 2 Bedroom or a 1 Bedroom with a Separate Bonus Room for Home Office or Dining Room.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
63-21 Alderton Street
63-21 Alderton Street, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
Enchanting 4 bedroom, 4.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
99-41 64 Avenue
99-41 64th Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
Cozy 1 bedroom apartment in Heart of Rego Park. On 2nd floor. 2 blocks from 63rd train station.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJEdgewater, NJKings Point, NYGreat Neck Estates, NYGreat Neck, NYWoodmere, NYFort Lee, NJ